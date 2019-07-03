Global $35.3Bn Feminine Hygiene Products Market Outlook 2019-2024 with Procter & Gamble, Edgewell Personal Care, Unicharm, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Kao Corporation Dominating

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feminine hygiene products market was worth US$ 24.5 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach US$ 35.3 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2024. Growing awareness about personal hygiene among women coupled with the inclination towards the utilization of convenient and handy sanitary products is creating a huge demand for feminine hygiene products across the globe.

This report provides a deep insight into the global feminine hygiene products market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Market Drivers/Constraints

As an increasing number of women are becoming financially independent, the leading players are trying to target them directly and influence their purchasing behavior which, in turn, is providing a boost to the sales of feminine hygiene products.

The manufacturers nowadays are focusing on introducing innovative and organic products which are comfortable, scented and have higher absorption capability. They are also developing unique marketing and promotional strategies which is attracting a larger consumer-base.

Several governments and NGOs are taking initiatives to promote the use of feminine hygiene products among the underprivileged and rural women population as well as to manufacture and distribute sanitary pads at affordable costs which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

The utilization of hazardous chemicals in the manufacturing of feminine hygiene products can cause adverse health effects. In addition to this, the disposal of these products can lead to clogging of drains which, in turn, is hindering the sales of these products.

Breakup by Product Type

Based on product types, the market has been segmented into sanitary pads, panty liners, tampons, sprays and internal cleansers. Amongst these, sanitary pads are the most popular product type as they provide comfort to women.

Breakup by Distribution Channel

On the basis of distribution channels, the report finds that supermarkets and hypermarkets are the largest distribution channels which offer a wide range of products to the consumers under one roof. Other segments include specialty stores, beauty stores and pharmacies, and online.

Regional Insights

Region-wise, Asia Pacific represents the leading market of feminine hygiene products. Growing awareness about the importance of personal hygiene is increasing the demand for these products in the region. Other major regions include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed covering the profiles of the leading manufacturers. Some of the key players operating in the market are:

Procter & Gamble

Edgewell Personal Care

Unicharm

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kao Corporation

Key Questions Answered



How has the global feminine hygiene products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global feminine hygiene products market?

Which are the popular product types in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global feminine hygiene products market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What is the structure of the global feminine hygiene products market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global feminine hygiene products market?

How are feminine hygiene products manufactured?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Marketing

5.8.6 Distribution

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Sanitary Pads

6.2 Panty Liners

6.3 Tampons

6.4 Spray and Internal Cleaners

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.2 Specialty Stores

7.3 Beauty Stores and Pharmacies

7.4 Online Stores

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Feminine Hygiene Products Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Procter & Gamble

10.3.2 Edgewell Personal Care

10.3.3 Unicharm

10.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

10.3.5 Kao Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozk7vq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

