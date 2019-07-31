Global $35 Bn Big Data Software, Networks and Services in Buildings Market to 2023

DUBLIN, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Towards Data-Driven Buildings: Big Data for Smart Buildings 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Report makes an objective assessment of the Market for Big Data Software, Networks and Services in Buildings 2018 to 2023.

This 2nd edition of research into the Market for Big Data in Smart Buildings 2018 to 2023 focuses primarily on software and professional services solutions.



This report contains original forecasts & detailed analysis of the current state of the market, significant developing trends and drivers/barriers that are helping to shape the market. The report provides valuable insights into the key factors influencing how the market is evolving in terms of technology, investments, data management strategies, global growth, region-specific trends, the competitive landscape & business models.



Why Do You Need This Report?

The researchers project that the total global market for Big Data in Smart Commercial buildings will experience robust growth over the forecast period, rising from $15.6Bn at the end of 2018 to $35.8Bn by 2023, representing a CAGR of 18%. Growth in this area has slowed slightly since the publisher's initial assessment of this particular market, which considered the 2015 to 2021 period (published in 2016). The slowing is largely due to the steady maturation of the market, and the much larger baseline market size, but in part also due to other factors such as price competition and concerns surrounding data privacy and security.

The researchers see application software as currently representing the largest portion of revenue spending in the market, with end users investing heavily into business intelligence tools, dashboards and other data visualization and reporting functionality. Overall this segment of the market is expected to grow rapidly at a rate of 19.8% over the forecast period. By 2023, its share of the overall market will have grown from 33% to 36%, representing revenues of $12.9Bn .

. Growth in the commercial offices market is largely untapped so far, with the majority of investments only focused on minimizing operational costs and energy expenditure. Productivity and occupant experience related investments will drive market growth in this segment, with significant market spending also projected in relation to a variety of predictive analytics AI and machine learning initiatives. By 2023, the commercial office's segment is expected to generate revenues of over $15Bn , rising from a projected 2018 value of just over $7Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of 16.4%.

This report focuses on market sizing and opportunities for Smart Commercial buildings, providing a fresh market assessment based on the latest information. Regions for this edition of the study are split into 5 categories representing the international markets of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and The Middle East & Africa.



The information and analysis are based on interviews with building systems manufacturers, tech firms, software providers, middleware companies, consultants and end users of building systems to achieve a rounded view of the market. The intelligence gained from interviews as well as extensive secondary research has been used to form a clear picture of the current state of the market.



Within its 245 Pages and 47 Charts and Tables, the Report Filters out all the Key Facts and Draws Conclusions, so You Can Understand Exactly What is Shaping the Future of This Global Big Data Market;

The BIOT is also becoming increasingly complex for both vendors and end-users to navigate. Few (if any) organisations have the expertise in both IT and OT domains to thoroughly dominate the landscape, so it becomes important for vendors both new and old to carefully evaluate the markets in which they want to focus and establish partnering relationships in other areas of the supply chain to strengthen their market positioning.

To simplify the implementation process and avoid having to manage multiple new supplier relationships, End users are predominantly interested in investing in comprehensive end-to-end solutions. They are seeking assurances that any investments made will deliver integrated, tried-and-tested solutions that work seamlessly together. Ecosystems and partnerships will also be important at the platform level, with developers piggy-backing on platform capabilities around data integration, device management and analytics to create compelling new software offerings.

As end-user expectations around data accessibility and data integration evolve and more companies seek to integrate building systems data onto wider enterprise data platforms, established market players will need to move steadily away from their legacy market models. Siloed systems and tools that require specific expertise to manage and operate are ill-suited to the evolving requirements of the BIoT. Vendors will need to embrace open standards and improve their metadata management procedures to ensure data can be integrated more seamlessly.

This report provides valuable information so companies can improve their Strategic Planning Exercises and look at the potential for developing their business through Merger, Acquisition and Alliance.



Key Topics Covered:



1. An Introduction to Big Data

1.1 The 4 Vs of Big Data

1.2 Structured vs Unstructured Data

1.3 Data Storage & Processing



2. Key Enabling Technologies

2.1 The IoT

2.2 Data Analytics

2.3 Cloud

2.4 Edge Processing & Analytics

2.5 AI & Machine Learning



3. Big Data & the BIOT

3.1 The BIOT Supply Chain

3.2 Big Data for Smart Buildings

3.3 BIOT Data Analytics

3.4 Software & Platforms



4. Current Market Status

4.1 Big Data Investments & Spending Priorities

4.2 Adoption Rates

4.3 Success Rates



5. The Journey Towards Data-Driven Buildings

5.1 Big Data Maturity Assessments

5.2 Converting Data to Actionable Intelligence

5.3 Establishing a Data-Driven Culture

5.4 Big Data Leadership & Governance

5.5 Data Strategies

5.6 The IT / OT Challenge

5.7 Opportunities Beyond the Building



6. Standards

6.1 Building Automation Standards

6.2 Semantic Data Modeling & Metadata Management



7. General Smart Building Applications

7.1 Smart Energy Management

7.2 Smart Operations & Maintenance

7.3 Safety & Security

7.4 Video Analytics

7.5 Reporting & Data Visualization



8. Vertical Market Applications & Opportunities

8.1 Commercial Offices

8.2 Retail

8.3 Hospitality

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Other Buildings

8.6 CRE Level Opportunities



9. The Global Market - Sizing & Growth Projections

9.1 Market Analysis by Segment

9.2 Market Analysis by Vertical



10. Market Analysis by Region

10.1 Regional Comparisons

10.2 North America

10.3 Latin America

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Europe

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11. Market Drivers

11.1 Economic & Business Drivers

11.2 Technology Drivers

11.3 Energy Efficiency & Environmental Drivers

11.4 Policy & Regulatory Drivers



12. Market Barriers

12.1 Knowledge & Skills

12.2 Cyber Security

12.3 Privacy

12.4 Implementation Cost & ROI

12.5 Data Challenges



13. The Competitive Landscape

13.1 The Wider Big Data Landscape

13.2 The Evolving BIoT & Big Data Landscape

13.3 ICT Vendor Positioning

13.4 Building Controls Vendors

13.5 Startups & Their Impact on the Market



Companies Mentioned



Acuity Brands

Alation

Altair

Alteryx

Amazon

Apple

Aruba (HPE)

(HPE) Arup

Avigilon

Axis Communications

Ayla Networks

Bosch

BuildingIQ

CANDI

Canon

CapGemini

CBRE

Cimetrics

Cisco

Citrix

Cloudera

Convene

CREE

Cushman & Wakefield

Daikin

Dell

Deloitte

Enlighted

Ericsson

Ezenics

FacilityConnex

Flywheel

Gartner

GE

Genetec

Google

Honeywell

Hortonworks

Huawei

IBM

IDC

Intel

JLL

Johnson Controls

KMC Controls

Legrand

Lynxspring

McKinsey

MCS Solutions

Microsoft

Milestone Systems

NewVantage

Oracle

Osram

Panasonic

Pointgrab

PwC

Samsung

SAP

SAS

Schneider Electric

Siemens

SkyFoundry

Splunk

Switch Automation

Tridium

UTC

Vodafone

Walmart

WeWork

WiPro

