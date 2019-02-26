Global $36.4 Bn Armored Vehicle Market 2014-2019 & 2025 - Militarization of Law Enforcement Agencies Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Armored Vehicle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Defense, Commercial), By Application (Main Battle Tanks, Armored Personnel Carrier), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global armored vehicle market size is expected to reach USD 36.4 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025

Growing internal and external terrorist activities across the globe are expected to drive market demand over the forecast period. Technological advancements such as unmanned vehicles are expected to further fuel market growth.

Armored vehicles are protected by layers of depleted uranium or stainless-steel and are equipped with robust weapons that combine defensive, tactical offensive, and operational mobility capabilities. Development of advanced vehicles and technologies such as unmanned armored vehicle and AI-based smart object recognition and tracking technology to be used in the military sector is expected to propel the market over the next few years.

Growing need to protect military recruits from land mines and fire is expected to drive demand for armored vehicles over the forecast period. Furthermore, demand for these vehicles is increasing in the Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa regions owing to constant tension among neighboring countries and internal threats from rebels.

Major market players are making massive investments in research and development programs to develop new technologies and products. Enhanced protection and fuel efficiency are key aspects considered for future developments in armored vehicles.

For instance, in April 2018, BAE Systems developed a new version of the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), which was equipped with mine roller systems. The vehicle is widely used for protection against improvised explosive devices.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product, the Main Battle Tanks (MBT) segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2025 owing to improved firing abilities of MBTs even while moving at high speeds

On the basis of application, the commercial segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of commercial armored vehicle by banks to transfer money

The Asia Pacific region is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period and is anticipated to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2025 owing to increase in border or terrorism threats and expanding defense budgets of countries such as India , China , and Russia

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Armored Vehicle Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Armored Vehicle Market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

2.2.1 Global armored vehicle market, by region, 2014 - 2025

2.2.2 Global defense armored vehicle market, by product, 2014 - 2025

2.2.3 Global commercial armored vehicle market, by product, 2014 - 2025

2.2.4 Global armored vehicle market, by application, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Armored Vehicle Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Armored Vehicle - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Armored Vehicle Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Militarization of law enforcement agencies

3.4.1.2 Technological advancements in armored vehicles

3.4.1.3 Increase in insurgencies

3.4.1.4 Commercial uses of armored vehicles

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Reduction in national defense budgets

3.4.2.2 Increased use of unmanned vehicles

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Armored Vehicle Market - Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2017

3.7 Armored Vehicle Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Armored Vehicle Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Armored Vehicle Product Outlook

4.1 Armored Vehicle Market Share By Product, 2017

4.2 Defense Armored Vehicles

4.2.1 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC)

4.2.2 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV)

4.2.3 Light Protected Vehicles (LPV)

4.2.4 Main Battle Tanks (MBT)

4.2.5 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

4.2.6 Tactical Trucks

4.2.7 Others

4.3 Commercial Armored Vehicles

4.3.1 Bus/Van

4.3.2 Limousine

4.3.3 Sedan

4.3.4 SUV

4.3.5 Others



Chapter 5 Armored Vehicle Application Outlook

5.1 Armored Vehicle Market Share By Application, 2017

5.2 Defense

5.3 Commercial



Chapter 6 Armored Vehicle Regional Outlook

6.1 Armored Vehicle Market Share by Region, 2017



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



BAE Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

International Armored Group

Iveco

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co.

Lenco Industries, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Navistar, Inc.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC

Rheinmetall AG

STAT, Inc.

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

