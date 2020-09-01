Global $36+ Bn Diagnostics Imaging Industry 2020-2025 - Contract-based Solutions and Use of Blockchain Present Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diagnostics Imaging Market by Product, Application, End Users, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diagnostics Imaging Market is expected to grow from USD 26.3 billion in 2019 to USD 36.47 billion at a CAGR of 5.6%.



Growth of the market is attributed to increasing demand for early diagnosis and increasing scope of clinical applications, rapidly increasing geriatric population, increasing investment, and funding by PPP. The market is hampered due to the high cost of equipment, increasing regulatory burden, and limitations associated with standalone systems.



Emerging countries in APAC and Africa are creating opportunities for market players. Furthermore, the adoption of AI, Analytics, and Blockchain in medical technology is also creating various growth opportunities in the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase in the Prevalence of Associated Diseases

Increasing Demand for Early Diagnosis and Increasing Scope of Clinical Applications

Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants by Public-Private Organizations

Restraints

High Cost of Equipment

Increasing Regulatory Burden and Declining Reimbursement

Limitations Associated with Standalone Systems

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Adoption of AI and Analytics in Diagnostics Imaging

Use of Blockchain

Contract-based Solutions

Segments Covered



The Global Diagnostics Imaging Market is segmented based on Product, Application, and End User.



Oncology diagnostics imaging accounts for the largest market share due to the increasing prevalence of the diseases. MRI systems hold the largest market share of the Global Diagnostics Imaging Market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the high adoption of MRI systems and the need for early diagnostics.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the world and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow due to technological advances, higher affordability, an increasing number of registered cases in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the improving healthcare systems, increasing investment in the region.

IGR Competitive Quadrant



The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance



Why Read this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Diagnostics Imaging Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the Analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered

1. Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends

5. Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 MRI Systems

6.3 Ultrasound Imaging Systems

6.4 CT Scanners

6.5 Nuclear Imaging Systems

6.6 X-Ray Imaging Systems

6.7 Mammography Systems

7. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 X-Ray Imaging Systems

7.3 MRI Systems

7.4 Ultrasound Systems

7.5 CT Scanners

7.6 Nuclear Imaging Systems

7.7 Mammography Systems

8. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.4 Other End Users

9. Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Australia

9.5.5 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle East and Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

10.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement

10.3.4 Investment & Funding

11. Company Profiles

11.1 GE Healthcare

11.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.3 Siemens Healthineers

11.4 Canon Inc.

11.5 Hitachi, Ltd.

11.6 Shimadzu Corporation

11.7 Carestream Health

11.8 Esaote S.p.A.

11.9 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

11.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.11 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

11.12 Hologic, Inc.

11.13 CurveBeam LLC

11.14 Planmed Oy

11.15 Mindray Medical International Limited (A Subsidiary of Excelsior Union, Ltd.)

