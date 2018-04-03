Global 360-Degree Camera Market 2017-2024: Market is Expected to Flourish at a CAGR of 34.4%

Global 360-degree camera market is expected to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.4 % over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.

Rising popularity of virtual reality games and increasing demand for virtual reality headset are key factors which are expected to foster the growth of global 360-degree camera during the forecast period.

In terms of region, global 360-degree camera market is segmented into five major regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. In terms of share, North America region stood with highest share of global 360-degree camera in 2016. The growth of North America region can be attributed to various factors such as rising reputation of virtual reality games and presence of some of the major players of virtual reality gaming world such as Sony and Microsoft in this region.

Apart from this, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for 360-degree camera market during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of virtual reality technologies in Japan and China. Europe region is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period due to rising sale of gaming console in this region.

The growth of global 360-degree camera market is primarily driven by rising popularity of virtual reality headsets coupled with increasing number of virtual reality gamers across the globe. Additionally, 360-degree cameras are very helpful tool to record videos for virtual reality headset device. Further, these cameras are highly used in virtual reality gaming also. Thus, rising penetration of 360-degree camera in virtual reality world is likely to drive the growth of global 360-degree camera market in near future.

Construction of new virtual reality theme park is also a major factor driving the growth of global 360-degree camera market. China has launched the very first virtual reality theme park called SoReal Theme Park. Rising popularity of virtual reality in Asian countries such as China and Japan is likely to foster the growth of 360-degree camera market. Moreover, rising adoption of 360-degree cameras in defense sector in order to provide real life simulation for training soldiers is likely to foster the growth of global 360-degree camera market.

Rising number of industries introducing technologically advanced virtual reality devices in market is likely to drive the growth of global 360-degree camera market during the forecast period.

However, problems associated with 360-degree camera such as dull quality of video, lack of compatibility with other technologies are likely to dampen the growth of global 360-degree camera market in near future. Moreover, high cost of 360-degree cameras is also a major challenge which is expected to hinder the growth of global 360-degree camera market in near future.

Market Segmentation



By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

By End User

Professional

Individuals

By Distribution Channels

Online Stores

Single- Brand Store

Multi-Brand Store

By Region



Global 360-degree camera market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

(U.S. & ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Rest of Latin America ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

( , , Rest of ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Hungary , Belgium , Netherlands & Luxembourg , Rest of Western Europe ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

(U.K., , , , , , , & , Rest of ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , Singapore , Australia , New Zealand , Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

( , , , , , , Rest of size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis. Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa , South Africa and Rest of Middle East ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

Key Players

LG electronics

Samsung

Nikon

GoPro

360fly

Bublcam

Giroptic

Facebook

Immersive Media Company

Nokia

Ricoh

Sphericam

