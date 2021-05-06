Global 3D & 4D Technology Market to Reach $545.1 Billion by 2027

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "3D & 4D Technology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.



FACTS AT A GLANCE

Edition: 6; Released: April 2021

Executive Engagements: 12787

Companies: 43– Players covered include 3D Systems, Inc.; Autodesk, Inc.; Barco NV; Cognex Corporation; Dassault Systemes; Dolby Laboratories, Inc.; FARO Technologies, Inc.; Google LLC; Hexagon AB; Qualisys AB; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sony Corporation; Stratasys Ltd.; Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Segment (3D & 4D Technology)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry.



Abstract-



Global 3D and 4D Technology Market to Reach $545.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D and 4D Technology estimated at US$196.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$545.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR

The 3D and 4D Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$94.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14% and 13.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.





MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today's busy business executive's intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android.



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world's only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Complimentary Preview of the Report

https://www.strategyr.com/GIA_Register_NEW.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc.



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes?lang=en



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

