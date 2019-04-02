Global $4.3 Bn Automotive HUD Market, 2019-2025 - Lucrative Opportunities with Increased Demand for Semi-Autonomous and Electric Vehicles
DUBLIN, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive HUD Market by Technology (AR-HUD, Conventional HUD), HUD Type (Combiner, Windshield), Vehicle Class (Economy, Mid-Segment, Luxury Car), Dimension (2D and 3D), Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive HUD market is estimated to be USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.28% during the forecast period.
Consumers are increasingly considering advanced automotive safety functions and technologies while making purchase decisions. Further, government regulations in the developed regions of North America and Europe are increasingly favoring automotive innovations and technologies that support vehicle and road safety.
3-D is the fastest growing segment of the automotive HUD market, by dimension type
The 3-D HUD technology is attractive to leading auto manufacturers because it is compact, does not require eye tracking, and provides a deeper field of view than the existing HUD displays. With glasses-free 3D technology, the next-generation HUD units offer the possibility of full 3D effects, projecting the images seen by drivers at safer distances from the windshield, therefore, causing less distraction. Many HUD manufacturers including WayRay, Continental, Visteon, and component providers such as NVIDIA and Zecotek are working on the development of 3-D and augmented reality HUDs. Moreover, OEMs such as Toyota are focusing their R&D activities on 3-D HUD development. These factors will boost the growth of the 3-D HUD market.
Passenger car is expected to be the largest vehicle type segment in the automotive HUD market
The passenger car segment is estimated to contribute the largest share to the automotive HUD market. The passenger car consumers are becoming increasingly aware of in-vehicle safety. Monitoring multiple in-vehicle displays can be a cause of distraction for the driver, triggering potential dangerous situations on the road. Enabled by active and passive systems, a HUD assists a driver in avoiding crashes. The demand for such advanced technology is expected to increase in both developing and developed countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, China, and Japan, where there is faster adoption of advanced in-vehicle safety technologies.
Europe is expected to be the largest growing automotive HUD market
Europe is projected to dominate the automotive HUD market during the forecast period. Owing to the large market for premium and luxury cars in the European countries and the rising consumer demand for active safety systems in mid-segment vehicles, the European region is the largest market for automotive HUDs. The region is also an early adopter of advanced automotive technologies, with a large share of the market being led by technology-savvy automotive consumers.
The report provides detailed profiles of the following companies:
- Continental (Germany)
- Denso (Japan)
- Garmin (Switzerland)
- LG Display (Japan)
- Nippon Seiki (Japan)
- Panasonic (Japan)
- Pioneer (Japan)
- Bosch (Germany)
- Visteon (Japan)
- Yazaki (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Automotive HUD Market Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Awareness About Passenger and Vehicle Safety
5.2.1.2 Demand for the Improvement of In-Vehicle Experience
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Connected Vehicles
5.2.1.4 High Growth in Luxury and High-End Car Segments, Mainly in the Emerging Markets
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Requirement of Greater Space in the Cockpit for the Installation of HUD
5.2.2.2 Lack of Luminance, Brightness, and High-Power Consumption
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Semi-Autonomous and Electric Vehicles
5.2.3.2 Introduction of Portable HUDs at Lower Prices in Low and Middle Car Segments
5.2.3.3 Development of Comprehensive Voice-Operated Head-Up Display Systems
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost of Advanced Head-Up Display Systems
6 Automotive HUD Market Industry Trends
6.1 Technological Overview
6.1.1 Introduction
6.1.2 Current Sensor Technologies Used in Head-Up Display (HUD)
6.1.2.1 RaDAR
6.1.2.2 LiDAR
6.1.2.3 Image Sensors
6.1.3 Technological Advancements in the Near Future
6.2 Macro Indicator Analysis
6.2.1 Introduction
6.2.2 Macro Indicators Influencing the Automotive Head-Up Display Market for Top 3 Countries
6.2.2.1 United States
6.2.2.2 Germany
6.2.2.3 Japan
6.3 Value Chain Analysis
6.4 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
6.5 Emerging Trends
6.5.1 Motorcycle Windshield HUD
6.5.2 Motorcycle Helmet HUD
7 Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Research Methodology
7.3 Combiner HUD
7.3.1 Volume Growth of Combiner HUD in MID-Segment Car Will Drive the Market
7.4 Windshield HUD
7.4.1 Europe is Estimated to Have the Largest Market Share in 2019
7.5 Key Industry Insights
8 Automotive HUD Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Conventional HUD
8.3.1 Asia Pacific is Projected to Lead Conventional HUD Market in 2025
8.4 Augmented Reality HUD (AR HUD)
8.4.1 Europe is Projected to Lead the AR HUD Market
8.5 Key Industry Insights
9 Market, By Dimension Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Methodology
9.2.1 3-D HUD Segment is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate
9.3 2-D HUD
9.3.1 High Adoption of Combiner HUDs in the Asia Pacific Region Will Propel the 2-D HUD Market in the Region
9.4 3-D HUD
9.4.1 High Production Rate of Luxury Vehicles in European Market Will Provide A Leverage for the Growth of 3-D HUD Segment in the Region
9.5 Key Industry Insights
10 Automotive HUD Market, By Vehicle Class
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Research Methodology
10.3 Economy Car
10.4 MID-Segment Car
10.5 Luxury Vehicles
10.6 Key Primary Insights
11 Market, By Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Research Methodology
11.3 Passenger Cars
11.3.1 Asia Oceania is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate
11.4 Commercial Vehicle
11.4.1 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
11.4.1.1 North America is Estimated to Have Largest Market Share
11.4.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
11.4.2.1 High Vibration and Heat are Major Challenges for Growth of Automotive HUD in HCVs
11.5 Key Industry Insights
12 Automotive HUD Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Asia Oceania
12.2.1 China
12.2.1.1 Increasing Automotive Production in China is Driving the Market
12.2.2 India
12.2.2.1 Rise in Foreign Investment Due to Improved FDI Polices is Expected to Foster the Indian Automotive Market in the Coming Years
12.2.3 Japan
12.2.3.1 Presence of Leading HUD Manufacturers is Expected to Propel the Japanese Market
12.2.4 South Korea
12.2.4.1 Increasing Adoption of HUD By South Korean OEMs Such as Hyundai and Kia is Expected to Drive the Market
12.2.5 Rest of Asia Oceania
12.2.5.1 HUD is Expected to Be Widely Available in the Luxury Segment in the Region
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 France
12.3.1.1 High Presence of Luxury Car Manufacturers is Expected to Drive the Market
12.3.2 Germany
12.3.2.1 Germany is Home to Leading Car Manufacturers and HUD Manufacturers
12.3.3 Russia
12.3.3.1 Luxury Car Segment Contributes to the Largest Market Share
12.3.4 Spain
12.3.4.1 MID Segment is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate
12.3.5 UK
12.3.5.1 High Demand for Luxury and High-End Cars are Expected to Drive the Market
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.3.6.1 High Demand for Advanced Features Will Propel the Automotive HUD Market in Rest of Europe
12.4 North America
12.4.1 Canada
12.4.1.1 MID Segment is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Segment
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.2.1 Lower Production Cost Compared to Other North American Countries is Driving the Mexican Automotive Market
12.4.3 US
12.4.3.1 High Demand for Premium Features in Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Market'
12.5 RoW
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.1.1 Luxury Car Segment is Projected to Account for the Largest Market Share
12.5.2 Iran
12.5.2.1 Less Production of Luxury Cars is Restraining the Market
12.5.3 Rest of RoW
12.5.3.1 HUD is Expected to Be Available Mainly in the Luxury Segment
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 New Product Developments
13.3.2 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/Partnerships/Agreements
13.3.3 Expansions, 2016-2017
13.3.4 Merger & Acquisition, 2015-2017
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.4.1 Visionary Leaders
13.4.2 Innovators
13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.4 Emerging Companies
13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMSE/Start-Ups)
13.5.1 Progressive Companies
13.5.2 Starting Blocks
13.5.3 Responsive Companies
13.5.4 Dynamic Companies
14 Automotive HUD Market Company Profiles
14.1 Bosch
14.2 Continental
14.3 Panasonic
14.4 Denso
14.5 Visteon
14.6 Nippon
14.7 Pioneer
14.8 Yazaki
14.9 Garmin
14.10 LG Display
14.11 Other Key Players
14.11.1 Asia Pacific
14.11.1.1 Alps Alpine
14.11.1.2 Renesas
14.11.1.3 Toshiba
14.11.1.4 Japan Display, Inc.
14.11.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric
14.11.1.6 Clarion
14.11.2 North America
14.11.2.1 Texas Instruments
14.11.2.2 Microvision
14.11.2.3 Exploride
14.11.2.4 HUDWAY
14.11.2.5 NVIDIA
14.11.2.6 Magna International
14.11.2.7 Harman
14.11.3 Europe
14.11.3.1 Magneti Marelli
14.11.3.2 Valeo
14.11.3.3 Saint-Gobain
14.11.3.4 ZF Friedrichshafen
