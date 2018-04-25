Global $4.33 Bn Electrosurgical Devices Market to 2023: Market is Dominated by Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic

The global electrosurgical devices market was estimated at $2.64 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach $4.33 billion by 2023

With the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing geriatric population with higher life expectancy, and new product launches by several conglomerate companies, the electrosurgical devices market is expected to witness moderate growth.



Moreover, the electrosurgical generators sub-segment dominated the global electrosurgical devices market in 2016 in terms of products. However, the electrosurgical accessories segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The general surgery application specific electrosurgical devices witnessed the highest industry demand. Besides, the electrosurgical devices specific to orthopaedic surgery are also expected to witness impressive CAGR in the forecast period 2017-2023.



The global electrosurgical devices market is segmented by the geographical regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading contributor to the global electrosurgical devices market. However, the Rest of the World (Mainly Middle East and Africa) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.00% in the forecast period 2017-2023.



The global electrosurgical devices market is majorly dominated by the U.S. and the European players. The U.S. based company Johnson & Johnson Corporation and the European company Medtronic Plc contributed approximately more than 45% of the market value in 2016.



The key players who have significant contributions to the electrosurgical devices market are:

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BOVIE MEDICAL CORPORATION

BOWA - electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH

Johnson & Johnson Corporation

Judd Medical Ltd.

KLS MARTIN (KLS) GROUP

Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC.

Maxerendoscopy

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corporation

Plasma Surgical

SYMMETRY SURGICAL, Inc.

Smith&Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Techniques of Delivery

1.3 Evolution of Electrosurgical Devices

1.4 Impact of Electrosurgical Devices

1.5 Potential of Electrosurgical Devices Market

1.6 Legal Requirements and Regulations

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis of Market Drivers

2.3 Drivers

2.4 Impact Analysis of Market Restraints

2.5 Restraints

2.6 Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities

2.7 Opportunities

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.2 Joint Ventures, Partnerships and Collaborations

3.3 Merger & Acquisition

3.4 Product Launch

3.5 Business Expansions

3.6 Approvals/Certifications and Others

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.8 Market Share Analysis by Company

3.9 Opportunity Matrix by Company

4 Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, by Product

4.1 Overview

4.2 Electrosurgical Generators

4.3 Electrosurgical Instruments and Systems

4.3.1 Monopolar Devices

4.3.2 Bipolar Devices

4.4 Electrosurgical Accessories

4.5 Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems

5 Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, by Applications

5.1 Overview

5.2 General Surgery

5.3 Gynaecological Surgery

5.4 Urologic Surgery

5.5 Orthopaedic Surgery

5.6 Cardiovascular Surgery

5.7 Cosmetic Surgery

5.8 Neurosurgery

5.9 Others

6 Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, by Region

7 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lvc8db/global_4_33_bn?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-4-33-bn-electrosurgical-devices-market-to-2023-market-is-dominated-by-johnson--johnson-and-medtronic-300636251.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

