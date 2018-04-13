Global $4.79 Bn Case Management Market - A $7.62 Bn Market Opportunity by 2022

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Case Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), Business Function, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global case management market size is expected to grow from USD 4.79 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.62 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period.
The case management market growth is driven by several factors, including improvements in the operational efficiency and excellence, and accelerated Return on Investment (RoI) for organizations. However, the shift from legacy systems to new technologies is still a concern for many organizations. Furthermore, the need to build customized case management applications in line with organizations' needs is the biggest challenge for case management solution vendors.
The incident management business function is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for case management solutions is expected to gain pace in the incident management business function, due to the high adoption of case management solutions to deal with the various incidents occurring within business processes and to manage the alerts and content associated with specific cases.
The retail vertical plays an important role in the case management market. In the recent years, there has been significant adoption of case management solutions in the retail vertical. In the retail vertical, case management solutions are used to deal with the cases associated with marketing, sales, service, and customer on-boarding. Additionally, the adoption of case management solutions is on the rise because retail organizations are investing more in integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and case management solutions. Therefore, enterprises in the retail vertical are expected to increasingly adopt case management solutions, leading to the vertical's highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The APAC region includes major economies, such as India and China, which are rapidly deploying case management solutions. This is mainly due to the rise in adoption of case management solutions in organizations of all size. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, North America is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017.
The report includes the study of the key players offering case management solutions and services. The profiled players are Pegasystems (US), Appian (US), IBM (US), Newgen Software (India), DST Systems (US), Dell Technologies (US), AINS (US), Pulpstream (US), and Kofax (US). The report also includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the case management market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Research Assumptions
2.4 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Case Management Market
4.2 Market By Component, 2017 vs 2022
4.3 Market By Service, 2017 vs 2022
4.4 Market Top 4 Verticals and Regions
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Improved Operational Efficiency and Excellence
5.2.1.2 Accelerated Roi for Organizations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Organizations are Resistant to Shift From Legacy Systems to New Technologies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 The Ongoing Trend for Digitalization in the IT Industry
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Software Automation and Innovative Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 The Need to Build Customized Case Management Applications in Line With Organizations' Needs
5.2.4.2 Resentment From Technical Teams and Middle Management
6 Case Management Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solution
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Managed Services
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.2.1 Consulting Services
6.3.2.2 Training and Education Services
7 Market By Business Function
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Service Request
7.3 Fraud Detection and Anti-Money Laundering
7.4 Incident Management
7.5 Investigation Management
7.6 Legal Workflow Management
8 Market By Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-Premises
9 Case Management Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Market By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 Government
10.4 Healthcare
10.5 IT and Telecom
10.6 Retail
10.7 Manufacturing
10.8 Others
11 Case Management Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Prominent Players in the Case Management Market
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations
12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
12.3.3 Acquisitions
12.3.4 Business Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Pegasystems
13.3 IBM
13.4 Appian
13.5 Newgen Software
13.6 DST Systems
13.7 Dell Technologies
13.8 Kofax
13.9 Ains
13.10 Pulpstream
13.11 Micropact
13.12 Key Innovators
13.12.1 Hyland Software
13.12.1.1 Business Overview
13.12.1.2 Solutions Offered
13.12.1.3 Recent Developments
13.12.2 Threatmetrix
13.12.2.1 Business Overview
13.12.2.2 Solutions and Services Offered
13.12.2.3 Recent Developments
