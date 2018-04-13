Global $4.79 Bn Case Management Market - A $7.62 Bn Market Opportunity by 2022

The global case management market size is expected to grow from USD 4.79 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.62 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The case management market growth is driven by several factors, including improvements in the operational efficiency and excellence, and accelerated Return on Investment (RoI) for organizations. However, the shift from legacy systems to new technologies is still a concern for many organizations. Furthermore, the need to build customized case management applications in line with organizations' needs is the biggest challenge for case management solution vendors.



The incident management business function is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for case management solutions is expected to gain pace in the incident management business function, due to the high adoption of case management solutions to deal with the various incidents occurring within business processes and to manage the alerts and content associated with specific cases.



The retail vertical plays an important role in the case management market. In the recent years, there has been significant adoption of case management solutions in the retail vertical. In the retail vertical, case management solutions are used to deal with the cases associated with marketing, sales, service, and customer on-boarding. Additionally, the adoption of case management solutions is on the rise because retail organizations are investing more in integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and case management solutions. Therefore, enterprises in the retail vertical are expected to increasingly adopt case management solutions, leading to the vertical's highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The APAC region includes major economies, such as India and China, which are rapidly deploying case management solutions. This is mainly due to the rise in adoption of case management solutions in organizations of all size. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, North America is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017.

The report includes the study of the key players offering case management solutions and services. The profiled players are Pegasystems (US), Appian (US), IBM (US), Newgen Software (India), DST Systems (US), Dell Technologies (US), AINS (US), Pulpstream (US), and Kofax (US). The report also includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the case management market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Case Management Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2017 vs 2022

4.3 Market By Service, 2017 vs 2022

4.4 Market Top 4 Verticals and Regions



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Improved Operational Efficiency and Excellence

5.2.1.2 Accelerated Roi for Organizations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Organizations are Resistant to Shift From Legacy Systems to New Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 The Ongoing Trend for Digitalization in the IT Industry

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Software Automation and Innovative Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 The Need to Build Customized Case Management Applications in Line With Organizations' Needs

5.2.4.2 Resentment From Technical Teams and Middle Management



6 Case Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Consulting Services

6.3.2.2 Training and Education Services



7 Market By Business Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Service Request

7.3 Fraud Detection and Anti-Money Laundering

7.4 Incident Management

7.5 Investigation Management

7.6 Legal Workflow Management



8 Market By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises



9 Case Management Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Market By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Government

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 IT and Telecom

10.6 Retail

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Others



11 Case Management Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Prominent Players in the Case Management Market

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations

12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.3.4 Business Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Pegasystems

13.3 IBM

13.4 Appian

13.5 Newgen Software

13.6 DST Systems

13.7 Dell Technologies

13.8 Kofax

13.9 Ains

13.10 Pulpstream

13.11 Micropact

13.12 Key Innovators

13.12.1 Hyland Software

13.12.1.1 Business Overview

13.12.1.2 Solutions Offered

13.12.1.3 Recent Developments

13.12.2 Threatmetrix

13.12.2.1 Business Overview

13.12.2.2 Solutions and Services Offered

13.12.2.3 Recent Developments



