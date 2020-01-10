Global $400M+ Mine Ventilation Market by Offering, Technique and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mine Ventilation Market by Offering (Equipment (Ventilation, Heating, Cooling), Software, and Services), Technique (Underground Mining, Surface Mining), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mine ventilation market was valued at USD 314 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 401 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing requirement for optimized airflow inside mines and the growing number of infrastructure development projects being carried out globally. However, the depletion of natural resources and the increased focus on the use of electrically-driven mine equipment and machinery are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, high operational costs of mine ventilation systems and continuously changing environmental regulations act as challenges for the growth of the mine ventilation market.



The mine ventilation market has been segmented based on offering, technique, and geography. Key players in the mine ventilation market are Howden (UK), ABB (Switzerland), Epiroc (Sweden), and Twin City Fan (US), among others. These companies have adopted the strategies of product launches, contracts and agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their business operations and customer base worldwide.



Key Highlights

Mine ventilation market to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2024

Equipment to lead overall mine ventilation market during forecast period

Underground mining market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Asia Pacific to be largest and fastest-growing mine ventilation market during forecast period

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Mine Ventilation Market, 2019-2024 (USD Million)

4.2 Market, By Offering

4.3 Mine Ventilation Equipment Market, By Type

4.4 Market, By Technique and Region

4.5 Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Requirement for Optimized and Quality Airflow in Mines

5.3.1.2 Rise in Number of Infrastructure Development Projects

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1.1 Depletion of Natural Resources

5.4.1.2 Electrification of Mine Equipment and Machinery

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1.1 Rise in Number of Planned Mining Activities Worldwide

5.7 Challenges

5.7.1.1 Revised Trade Agreements and Continuous Changes in Environmental Regulations That Impact Mining Industry Globally

5.7.1.2 High Operational Costs Mine Ventilation Systems

5.8 Value Chain Analysis



6 Mine Ventilation Market, By Equipment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment

6.2.1 Safe and Comfortable Working Conditions for Miners Require Efficient Mine Ventilation Equipment

6.2.2 Ventilation

6.2.2.1 Ventilation Equipment to Grow at the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

6.2.2.2 Fans

6.2.2.3 Compressors

6.2.2.4 Blowers

6.2.3 Cooling

6.2.3.1 Air Coolers Market to Grow at Highest Rate Between 2019 and 2024

6.2.3.2 Air Coolers

6.2.3.3 Refrigerating Units

6.2.4 Heating

6.2.4.1 Heater to Hold Largest Share of Heating Equipment Market

6.2.4.2 Heaters

6.2.4.3 Heat Exchangers

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Software Help to Accurately Model Ventilation System and Improve Safety and Efficiency of Mines

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Services to Grow at the Highest Rate During Forecast Period



7 Mine Ventilation Market, By Technique

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Underground Mining

7.2.1 Underground Mining Segment Projected to Lead Market From 2019 to 2024

7.3 Surface Mining

7.3.1 Services Segment of Market for Surface Mining Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR From 2019 to 2024



8 Geographic Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Increasing Mining Activities to Grow the Market in US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Increasing Mining Operations to Grow Demand for Mine Ventilation in Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.2.3.1 Rising Foreign Direct Investments in Mining Industry to Upsurge Demand for Mine Ventilation Systems in Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Russia

8.3.1.1 New Discoveries for Deposits of Gold to Boost the Mining Industry in Russia

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.2.1 New Partnerships in Mining Industry to Boost the Market

8.3.3 Norway

8.3.3.1 Upcoming Mining Activities to Boost the Market

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.3.4.1 Increased Mining Activities in the Region to Grow the Market for Mine Ventilation

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 China to Be Leading Market in APAC Mine Ventilation Market

8.4.2 Australia

8.4.2.1 Upcoming Mining Activities to Boost the Market in Australia

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Growing Mining Activities to Create Demand for Mine Ventilation in India

8.4.4 Rest of APAC

8.4.4.1 Growing Mining Industry in Indonesia to Drive the Market for Mine Ventilation

8.5 RoW

8.5.1 South America

8.5.1.1 Increasing Mining Investments in South America to Grow Demand for Market

8.5.2 Middle East

8.5.2.1 Metal Production Projects to Drive the Market in Middle East

8.5.3 Africa

8.5.3.1 Mining Opportunities to Drive the Market for Mine Ventilation



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Ranking of Players in Market

9.3 Microquadrants Overview

9.3.1 Visionaries

9.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.3 Innovators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.5 Competitive Situations & Trends

9.5.1 Product Launches



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 ABB

10.1.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.1.2 Epiroc

10.1.3 Howden

10.1.4 Stantec

10.1.5 Twin City Fan

10.1.6 ABC Industries

10.1.7 Chicago Blowers

10.1.8 DMT

10.1.9 TLT Turbo

10.1.10 New York Blower Company

10.1.11 Zitron

10.2 Right to Win

10.3 Other Companies

10.3.1 GEFA System

10.3.2 Hurley Ventilation

10.3.3 Sibenergomash

10.3.4 BBE Consulting

10.3.5 Schauenburg Industries

10.3.6 Stiavelli

10.3.7 ABC Ventilation Systems

10.3.8 Clempcorp Australia

10.3.9 Minetek

10.3.10 Zibo Fans



