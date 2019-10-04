Global $427 Billion Automotive Engineering Services Market Outlook to 2027 by Service, Vehicle Type, Location, Application, Geography, Company Profiling
DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Engineering Services - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automotive Engineering Services market accounted for $134.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $427.62 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for advanced connectivity solutions, adoption of EV's and shared mobility for a greener environment are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, Intellectual Property (IP) constraint and shift in business model are restricting market growth.
The engineering service provider offers different engineering solutions to various industries and automotive is one of the industries. The engineering solutions are provided for various elements like mechanical, electrical, electronics, software, and others. These elements are used for several applications in automobiles.
Automotive engineering solutions help OEMs and their suppliers digitize the product value chain and thereby minimize product development costs and reduce the time to market. Automotive engineering solutions include vehicle engineering, vehicle electronics, manufacturing IT, and product lifecycle management (PLM).
Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the adoption of sensors and utilization of vehicle data for autonomous driving and predictive maintenance.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing concerns about rising emission and traffic congestions. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are taking initiatives to reduce emission by adopting a hybrid, plug-in, fuel cell, and battery electric vehicles.
Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Engineering Services market include Akka Technologies, Alten Cresttek, Altran, AVL, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini, FEV, Harman, HCL Technologies, IAV Automotive Engineering, L&T Technology Services, Ricardo and Tech Mahindra.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Engineering Services Market, By Service
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Concept/Research
5.3 Designing
5.4 Prototyping
5.5 System Integration
5.6 Testing
6 Global Automotive Engineering Services Market, By Vehicle Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Commercial Vehicle
6.2.1 Electric Vehicle
6.2.2 Internal Combustion Engine
6.3 Passenger Car
6.3.1 Electric Vehicle
6.3.2 Internal Combustion Engine
7 Global Automotive Engineering Services Market, By Location
7.1 Introduction
7.2 In House
7.3 Out Source
8 Global Automotive Engineering Services Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Safety
8.3 Chassis
8.4 Connectivity Services
8.5 Electrical, Electronics, and Body Controls
8.6 Interior, Exterior, and Body Engineering
8.7 Powertrain and Exhaust
8.8 Simulation
8.9 Other Applications
9 Global Automotive Engineering Services Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Akka Technologies
11.2 Alten Cresttek
11.3 Altran
11.4 AVL
11.5 Bertrandt AG
11.6 Capgemini
11.7 FEV
11.8 Harman
11.9 HCL Technologies
11.10 IAV Automotive Engineering
11.11 L&T Technology Services
11.12 Ricardo
11.13 Tech Mahindra
