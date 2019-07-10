Global $5.1 Bn Legal Analytics Market to 2026: Data-Driven Decision Making and Technological Advancements Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Analytics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Legal Analytics market accounted for $456.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5100.3 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for automation in legal analytics for data-driven decision making and technological advancements are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness among litigators is hampering the market growth.

Legal analytics refers to the managing process of extracting knowledge from existing legal data to help in-house legal teams and decision-makers on certain legal matters. It involves data mining from data contained in documents related to case and docket entries. This is done by forecasting, legal strategy, comparative legal costs, process development, billing optimization, financial operations and resource management.

Based on component, Services segment has witnessed the steady growth during the forecast period owing to there is a need to improve quality and remain operational cost low. Moreover, it also results in revenue generation. By geography, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to high-quality legal services provided by vendors in the region to their clients.

Some of the key players profiled in the Legal Analytics Market include IBM, Wipro, Unitedlex, Wolters Kluwer, Mindcrest, Agropoint Llc., Cpa Global and LexisNexis.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Legal Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Introduction

5.2 On-Demand

5.3 On-Premises



6 Global Legal Analytics Market, By Analytics Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Prescriptive Analytics

6.3 Predictive Analytics

6.4 Descriptive Analytics

6.5 Other Analytics Types



7 Global Legal Analytics Market, By Case Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial Case Management

7.3 Intellectual Property Management

7.3.1 Patent Litigation

7.3.2 Trademark Litigation

7.3.3 Copyright Litigation

7.4 Antitrust Management

7.5 Employment Litigation

7.6 Securities Litigation

7.7 Other Case Types



8 Global Legal Analytics Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Services

8.3 Solution



9 Global Legal Analytics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Law Firms

9.3 Corporates

9.4 Other End Users

9.4.1 Government Departments

9.4.2 Agencies

9.4.3 Educational Institutions

9.4.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals



10 Global Legal Analytics Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 IBM

12.2 Wipro

12.3 Unitedlex

12.4 Wolters Kluwer

12.5 Mindcrest

12.6 Agropoint Llc.

12.7 Cpa Global

12.8 LexisNexis



