Global $5.1 Bn Legal Analytics Market to 2026: Data-Driven Decision Making and Technological Advancements Fueling Growth
Jul 10, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Analytics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Legal Analytics market accounted for $456.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5100.3 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for automation in legal analytics for data-driven decision making and technological advancements are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness among litigators is hampering the market growth.
Legal analytics refers to the managing process of extracting knowledge from existing legal data to help in-house legal teams and decision-makers on certain legal matters. It involves data mining from data contained in documents related to case and docket entries. This is done by forecasting, legal strategy, comparative legal costs, process development, billing optimization, financial operations and resource management.
Based on component, Services segment has witnessed the steady growth during the forecast period owing to there is a need to improve quality and remain operational cost low. Moreover, it also results in revenue generation. By geography, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to high-quality legal services provided by vendors in the region to their clients.
Some of the key players profiled in the Legal Analytics Market include IBM, Wipro, Unitedlex, Wolters Kluwer, Mindcrest, Agropoint Llc., Cpa Global and LexisNexis.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Legal Analytics Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Introduction
5.2 On-Demand
5.3 On-Premises
6 Global Legal Analytics Market, By Analytics Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Prescriptive Analytics
6.3 Predictive Analytics
6.4 Descriptive Analytics
6.5 Other Analytics Types
7 Global Legal Analytics Market, By Case Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Commercial Case Management
7.3 Intellectual Property Management
7.3.1 Patent Litigation
7.3.2 Trademark Litigation
7.3.3 Copyright Litigation
7.4 Antitrust Management
7.5 Employment Litigation
7.6 Securities Litigation
7.7 Other Case Types
8 Global Legal Analytics Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Services
8.3 Solution
9 Global Legal Analytics Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Law Firms
9.3 Corporates
9.4 Other End Users
9.4.1 Government Departments
9.4.2 Agencies
9.4.3 Educational Institutions
9.4.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
10 Global Legal Analytics Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 IBM
12.2 Wipro
12.3 Unitedlex
12.4 Wolters Kluwer
12.5 Mindcrest
12.6 Agropoint Llc.
12.7 Cpa Global
12.8 LexisNexis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7nf68
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article