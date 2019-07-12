Global $5.2Bn Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Market Outlook, 2024

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anhydrous milk fat market was worth US$ 2.9 Billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 10.7% during 2011-2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 5.2 Billion by 2024.



Anhydrous milk fat can be stored for several months at ambient temperature and easily transported from one part of the world to another owing to its longer shelf-life and low moisture content.



Earlier, the consumption of anhydrous milk fat was largely confined to countries such as Australia and New Zealand. However, with the increasing trend of fusion food products, the consumption of anhydrous milk fat in the European Union and United States is projected to grow.



Anhydrous milk fat has diversified applications in the fast food industry which is expected to grow at a significant rate during the next few years. This will create a substantial demand for anhydrous milk fat worldwide.



The negative health aspects of anhydrous milk fat due to its high concentration of saturated fatty acids and cholesterol, coupled with its high price as compared to vegetable fats, can hinder the growth of the market.



Breakup by End-Use:



Based on end-use, the report finds that dairy represents the leading end-use segment of the global anhydrous milk fat market, followed by bakery and confectionary. In the dairy industry, anhydrous milk fat is widely used in the manufacturing of reconstituted milk and other dairy products including whole milk, cheese, spreads, ice cream, etc.



Regional Insights:



On a geographical front, Oceania is the largest market for anhydrous milk fat, accounting for the majority of the total market. Other major regions include Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



The global anhydrous milk fat industry is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global and regional players. However, over the past few years, the industry has seen several large companies expanding through merger and acquisition activities. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:



Fonterra

Dairy Farmers of America

Hilmar Cheese Company

Murray Goulburn

Westland Milk Products

Synlait Milk Limited

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Oceania

6.2 Europe

6.3 North America

6.4 Asia

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East and Africa



7 Market Breakup by End Use

7.1 Dairy

7.2 Bakery

7.3 Confectionary

7.4 Others



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Key Players



9 Anhydrous Milk Fat Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Player Profiles



