Global $5.4 Billion Membrane Bioreactor Market to 2025

The "Membrane Bioreactor Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Membrane bioreactor (MBR) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% to reach US$5.406 billion by 2024, from US$3.440 billion in 2018.

Growing concerns regarding water and wastewater treatment due to global water scarcity are the major driver of membrane bioreactor market. The rising number of industries across the globe has raised environmental concerns regarding the increasing amount of sewage and industrial sludge disposal from industries including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and oil and gas, which is also boosting the demand for membrane bioreactors worldwide.

However, high initial investments and operating costs are currently restraining the growth of membrane bioreactor market. Geographically, North America holds a significant market share owing to the strict regulatory standards for industrial waste disposal. APAC will witness a considerable CAGR during the forecast period on account of the rising number of manufacturing facilities and supportive government initiatives to promote municipal wastewater treatment facilities in the region.

This research study examines the current market trends related to demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., SUEZ, General Electric, Toray Industries, Inc., and KUBOTA Corporation among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION



1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS



4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. MEMBRANE BIOREACTOR (MBR) MARKET BY PRODUCT

5.1. Hollow Fiber

5.2. Flat Sheet

5.3. Multi-Tubular

6. MEMBRANE BIOREACTOR (MBR) MARKET BY CONFIGURATION

6.1. Submerged

6.2. Side-Stream

7. MEMBRANE BIOREACTOR (MBR) MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Municipal

7.2. Industrial

8. MEMBRANE BIOREACTOR (MBR) MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. United Kingdom

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. UAE

8.4.3. Israel

8.4.4. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. South Korea

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. India

8.5.6. Others

9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

9.1. Market Positioning Matrix and Ranking

9.2. Recent Investments and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players

10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

10.2. SUEZ

10.3. General Electric Company

10.4. Toray Industries, Inc.

10.5. KUBOTA Corporation

10.6. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

10.7. Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.8. Ovivo

10.9. Veolia Water Technologies

10.10. Smith & Loveless, Inc.

