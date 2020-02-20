Global $5+ Billion Cryocooler Market Insights, 2017-2027
The Global Cryocooler Market accounted for $2.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.01 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
Scarcity of Helium gas and upgrading medical and healthcare services in developing economies are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, input power consumption of Cryocoolers is hindering the market growth.
Amongst type, the Stirling cryocoolers segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing adoption of these cryocoolers in a variety of applications such as space, military, medical, and commercial which are small in size and offer higher efficiencies.
By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period with mature aerospace & defence sector, with high military budget, which is witnessing high adoption of cryogenic technology in aircraft carriers.
Some of the key players in global Cryocooler market are Thales Group, Superconductor Technologies, Inc., Cryomech Inc., Chart Industries, Inc., Advanced Research Systems, Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited, Honeywell International Inc., RICOR - Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Brooks Automation Inc., Janis Research Company LLC.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Cryocooler Market, By Offering
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Service
5.2.1 Product repairs & refurbishment services
5.2.2 Customer training services
5.2.3 Technical support services
5.2.4 Preventive maintenance services
5.3 Hardware
5.3.1 Heat dissipation pipes
5.3.2 Compressors
5.3.3 Cold heads
5.3.4 Power conditioning units
5.3.5 Other Hardwares
5.3.5.1 Service Tubes
5.3.5.2 Pressure Vessels
5.3.5.3 Vibration Absorbers
5.3.5.4 Feedthrough Pipes
6 Global Cryocooler Market, By Heat Exchanger Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Regenerative heat exchangers
6.3 Recuperative heat exchangers
7 Global Cryocooler Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Non-Regenerative Cryocooler
7.2.1 Claude cryocoolers
7.2.2 Brayton cryocoolers
7.2.3 Joule Thomson cryocoolers
7.3 Regenerative Cryocooler
7.3.1 Pulse-Tube cryocoolers
7.3.2 Stirling cryocoolers
7.3.3 Gifford-McMahon cryocoolers
8 Global Cryocooler Market, By Temperature range
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Below 100
8.3 10.1K-50K
8.4 5.1K-10K
8.5 1K-5K
9 Global Cryocooler Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Spectrometers
9.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
9.4 Particle Accelerators
9.5 Transformers
9.6 Electric Motors & Generators
9.7 Magnetic Levitation (Maglev) Devices
9.8 Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (SQUID)
9.9 Zero-Boil Off (ZBO) Storage Tanks
9.10 Magnetic Separators
9.11 Cryopumps
9.12 Infrared Detector
9.13 Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
9.14 Fault Current Limiter (FCL)
10 Global Cryocooler Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Transportation
10.2.1 Fleet Vehicles
10.2.2 Magev Trains
10.3 Environmental
10.3.1 Pollution Monitoring
10.3.2 Ozone holes & Green House Effect
10.4 Military and Defense
10.4.1 Missile Guidance
10.4.2 Satellite based Surveillance
10.5 Agriculture
10.5.1 Biological Cell & Specimen
10.6 Power and Energy
10.6.1 Thermal Measurement
10.6.2 Energy Storage
10.7 Medical
10.7.1 MRI System
10.7.2 Cryosurgery
10.7.3 Storage
10.8 Education and Research
10.8.1 Electron Paramagnetic Resonance (EPR)
10.8.2 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
10.9 Space
10.9.1 Planetary Science
10.9.2 Space Astronomy
10.10 Manufacturing, Mining & Metal
10.10.1 Shrink Fitting
10.10.2 Tempering
11 Global Cryocooler Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Thales Group
13.2 Superconductor Technologies, Inc.
13.3 Cryomech Inc.
13.4 Chart Industries, Inc.
13.5 Advanced Research Systems, Inc.
13.6 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited
13.7 Honeywell International Inc.
13.8 RICOR - Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems
13.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation
13.10 Brooks Automation Inc.
13.11 Janis Research Company LLC
