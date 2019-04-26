Global $521 Mn Polyaspartic Coatings Market Forecast to 2023
Apr 26, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyaspartic Coatings Market by Type (Pure Polyurea, Hybrid Polyurea), Systems (Quartz, Metallic), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Power Generation, Landscape), Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The polyaspartic coatings market is estimated at USD 358 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 521 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2018 and 2023.
The market is driven by factors such as these polyaspartic coatings being durable and formulated to meet essential characteristics such as resistance to humidity, fast curing time, smooth surface finish, chemical & abrasion resistance, excellent adhesion, and other mechanical & physical properties required in various applications as the building & construction, transportation, industrial, and power generation sectors.
Polyaspartic coatings are more expensive than their substitutes such as epoxy and polyurethane coatings. This increased cost is due to the high prices of raw materials, the cost involved in developing aliphatic polyurea systems, and high investments made by manufacturers in R&D to develop the product. Also, the need for skilled workforce during formulation and operation increases the cost of its application. Thus, the high cost acts as a major restraint to the demand for polyaspartic coatings. However, increasing awareness of polyaspartic coatings is a major opportunity for various market players.
Building & construction end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global polyaspartic coatings market during the forecast period.
Polyaspartic coatings are widely used in the building & construction industry. Their application areas include bridge construction, commercial architecture, floor & roof coating, caulks, joint fill, parking decks, concrete repair, and structural bonds. Polyaspartic coatings are used as topcoats, stone carpets, sealants, and waterproofing. The use of polyaspartic coatings in infrastructure is increasing because they have good wear, abrasion, and weather resistance. Polyaspartics are available in high-solid formulations. In order to meet VOC regulations, improve aesthetic appeal and corrosion control, they are used as topcoats.
Pure polyurea segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global polyaspartic coatings market during the forecast period.
Pure polyurea coating is a result of the chemical reaction of isocyanates and amine-terminated resins. Pure polyurea plays a vital role in determining the properties of the final coated surface. These systems serve a wide variety of applications including coating or lining applications over substrates such as concrete or metals to protect them from corrosion. The main advantages of pure polyurea over hybrid polyurea are rapid reactivity, better chemical & mechanical resistance, high resistance to tearing, better abrasion & impact resistance, and resistance to water.
APAC is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
There is an increase in the consumption of polyaspartic coatings in the building & construction, transportation, industrial, and power generation industries in APAC due to industrialization and growth in the building & construction sector of the region. Growing innovation & development and rising demand from the industrial sector for improved products are driving the use of polyaspartic coatings. China is investing in commercial and residential construction in order to meet the infrastructure demand of the growing population which in turn plays a vital role in driving the market for polyaspartic coatings in the country.
The leading players in the polyaspartic coatings market are Covestro AG (Germany), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries (US), BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Hempel Group (Denmark), Rust-Oleum (US), Laticrete (US), SIKA AG (Switzerland), Satyen polymers (India), and VIP Coatings (Germany).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polyaspartic Coatings Market
4.2 APAC Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By Type and Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Productivity and Cost Efficiency
5.2.1.2 Higher Efficiency Compared to Conventional Coating Technology
5.2.1.3 Quick and Safe Application
5.2.1.4 Customizable Options
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Higher Cost Compared to Conventional Coatings
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancements in Technology and Emerging Applications
5.2.3.2 Growing Opportunities in Emerging Economies
5.2.3.3 Increase in Industrial and Commercial Construction
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Awareness About Polyaspartic Coatings
5.2.4.2 Already Existing Coating Technologies
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Macroeconomic Overview
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 GDP Growth Rate and Forecast of Major Economies
5.4.3 Construction Industry Analysis
6 Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pure Polyurea
6.2.1 Short Curing and Long Pot Life of Pure Polyurea is Expected to Drive the Demand for Polyaspartic Coatings
6.3 Hybrid Polyurea
6.3.1 Lesser Price and Better Properties Than Conventional Coatings are Expected to Drive the Demand for Polyaspartic Coatings
7 Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By System
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Quartz
7.2.1 Increasing Use in Residential and Commercial Buildings Expected to Drive the Demand for Polyaspartic Coatings
7.3 Metallic
7.3.1 Increasing Use in Bridge Construction and OEM Coatings is Expected to Drive the Demand for Polyaspartic Coatings
8 Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Building & Construction
8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Better Coating That is Not Susceptible to Weather Change is Projected to Drive the Polyaspartic Coatings Market in the Building & Construction Industry
8.3 Transportation
8.3.1 Polyaspartic-Based Systems Offer Substantial Savings in Cycle Times and Energy Consumption in the Transportation End-Use Industry
8.4 Industrial
8.4.1 Increased Productivity and Cost Efficiency to Drive the Polyaspartic Coatings Market in the Industrial Sector
8.5 Power Generation
8.5.1 Fast Curing, Uv Resistance, and Long-Term Protection Properties Will Boost the Polyaspartic Coatings Market in the Power Generation Industry
8.6 Landscape
8.6.1 Ability to Reduce Maintenance Cycles is Expected to Drive the Polyaspartic Coatings Market in the Landscape Industry
9 Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2017
10.3 Competitive Scenario
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Covestro AG
11.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company
11.3 PPG Industries
11.4 Akzonobel
11.5 BASF SE
11.6 Hempel
11.7 SIKA AG
11.8 Carboline
11.9 Rust-Oleum
11.10 Laticrete International
11.11 Other Key Players
11.11.1 Indmar Coatings
11.11.2 Satyen Polymers
11.11.3 VIP Coatings Solutions
11.11.4 The Floor Company
11.11.5 Flexmar Polyaspartics
11.11.6 Prokem Speciality Chemicals
11.11.7 Lifetime Flooring Systems
11.11.8 Advantage Chemical Coatings
11.11.9 Rhino Lining Corporation
11.11.10 Shorecrete Coatings Llc
11.11.11 US Coatings
11.11.12 Polyset
