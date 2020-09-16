Global $54.8 Bn Waste To Energy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2016-2019 & 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waste To Energy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Thermal (Incineration, Gasification, Pyrolysis), Biological), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global waste to energy market size is expected to reach USD 54.8 billion by 2027, ascending at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.



Growing power demand from end-use industries along with favorable regulatory policies regarding waste disposal and utilization for clean energy are likely to strengthen the market over the forecast period.



Governments are emphasizing on the development of alternate energy production sources such as Waste to Energy (WTE) plants owing to surging power demand along with the rapid depletion of conventional energy sources. In addition, increasing landfilling prices and limited space are among the primary factors responsible for driving the market over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific economies such as China have become high potential markets for waste-to-energy technologies owing to the generation of industrial waste at a huge level. Moreover, Japan is expected to follow a more aggressive approach than China regarding the implementation of WTE technology across the country. It aims to provide combination packages including additional services such as waste reduction, waste sorting, and recycling. These trends are anticipated to positively influence the market over the forecast period.



Industry players are emphasizing on technological advancements and innovations in order to reduce the technology cost associated with waste-to-energy plants, boosting the commercialization of WTE technology. In addition, market participants practice vertical integration in order to strengthen the services. Companies do a tie-up with municipal solid waste providers for the distribution of waste sources.



Waste To Energy Market Report Highlights

The thermal technology segment occupied the largest market share in 2019 owing to the relatively simple process along with ease of operations during thermal conversion

Incineration thermal technology is a major revenue contributor to the market. It offers several advantages such as waste volume reduction, limiting greenhouse gas emissions, and preserving energy

The biological technology segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the consistent advancement of anaerobic decomposition technology

Europe dominates the market owing to the presence of large market players across the region

dominates the market owing to the presence of large market players across the region In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to escalate at the fastest CAGR owing to the potential growth opportunities in countries such as China and Japan .

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Waste to Energy Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.3. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Technology Overview

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1. Favorable government policies regarding clean energy generation

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1. Lack of WTE technology commercialization

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Business Environment Analysis: Waste to Energy Market

3.8.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.9. Impact of COVID-19 on Waste to Energy Market



Chapter 4. Waste to Energy Market Technology Outlook

4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.2. Thermal

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.2.2. Incineration

4.2.3. Gasification

4.2.4. Pyrolysis

4.3. Biological



Chapter 5. Waste to Energy Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 6. Competitive Analysis

6.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry

6.2. Vendor Landscape

6.3. Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

Suez

Covanta Holding Corporation

Veolia

China Everbright International Limited

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC

Ramboll Group A/S

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

WHEELABRATOR TECHNOLOGIES INC

Xcel Energy Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nem0is

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

