Global $543 Million Security and Currency Fluorescent Pigment Market Outlook to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluorescent Pigment Market for Security and Currency Applications Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market garnered a revenue of USD 374.8 Million in the year 2020, and is further projected to touch USD 543.6 Million by 2028. The global fluorescent pigment market for security and currency applications is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2028.

Fluorescent pigments are used widely in currency notes for security, identification, coding and anti-counterfeiting. Factors such as the increasing concerns related to the safety of currency notes across countries worldwide, and the rising incidences of counterfeiting of currencies, followed by the need to lower such incidences are expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

The global fluorescent pigment market for security and currency applications is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by product type, state, application, and by region.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into organic fluorescent pigment and inorganic fluorescent pigment. Out of these, the organic fluorescent pigment segment is expected to hold the highest market share of 78.63% in the year 2021. The segment is also anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 422.5 Million by the end of 2028.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global fluorescent pigment market for security and currency applications is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Out of these, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, by the end of 2028, the market in the region is projected to touch USD 158.2 Million by growing with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global fluorescent pigment media market that are

Radiant Color NV

Hangzhou Aibai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

Luminochem Ltd.

Ukseung Chemical Co. Ltd

Aron Universal Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology



3. Research Objective



4. Research Process



5. Secondary Research



6. Market Size Estimation



7. Primary Research

7.1.1. Fluorescent Pigment manufacturers

7.1.2. End-users



8. Executive Summary - Global Fluorescent Pigment Market for Security and Currency Applications



9. Global Fluorescent Pigment Market for Security and Currency Applications

9.1.1. Global Fluorescent Pigment Market for Security and Currency Applications Outlook

9.1.2. Global Fluorescent Pigment Market for Security and Currency Applications, in USD Million (2020-2028)

9.1.3. Global Fluorescent Pigment Market for Security and Currency Applications, in Tonnes (2020-2028)

9.2. Global Fluorescent Pigment Market for Security and Currency Applications Segmentation Analysis 2020-2028

9.2.1. Product-type, 2020-2028 (USD Million & Tonnes)

9.2.1.1. Organic Fluorescent Pigment, 2020-2028 (USD Million & Tonnes)

9.2.1.2. Inorganic Fluorescent Pigment, 2020-2028 (USD Million & Tonnes)

9.2.2. State, 2020-2028 (USD Million & Tonnes)

9.2.2.1. Powder, 2020-2028 (USD Million & Tonnes)

9.2.2.2. Aqueous Dispersion, 2020-2028 (USD Million & Tonnes)

9.2.3. Application, 2020-2028 (USD Million & Tonnes)

9.2.3.1. Currency, 2020-2028 (USD Million & Tonnes)

9.2.3.2. Identification certificates, 2020-2028 (USD Million & Tonnes)

9.2.3.3. Banking Bonds, 2020-2028 (USD Million & Tonnes)

9.2.3.4. Legal Documents, 2020-2028 (USD Million & Tonnes)

9.2.3.5. Tax Banderols, 2020-2028 (USD Million & Tonnes)

9.2.3.6. Others, 2020-2028 (USD Million & Tonnes)

9.2.4. Region, 2020-2028 (USD Million & Tonnes)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdo3sy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

