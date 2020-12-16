Global 5G Business Services Markets, 2020-2025: Lucrative Opportunities in 5G Support of Private Wireless Networks, WAN Connectivity, and Fixed Wireless Access
Dec 16, 2020, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Business Services Market by Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Segment Applications, Services, and Solutions 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the 5G B2B market solutions for enterprise, industrial, and government users. It addresses specific opportunities such as 5G support of private wireless networks, WAN connectivity, and fixed wireless access for business.
It also provides analysis for specific applications such as autonomous vehicles, telepresence, tele-robotics, video-related services, public safety and more. The report also assesses 5G indoors, smart cities, and satellite market as well as the impact of 5G on the data analytics and data-as-a-service market. The report provides forecasts for both 5G revenue as well as user projections from 2020 to 2025.
The vast majority of 5G service provider profits will result from the business market rather than the consumer segment. The latter will generate additional revenues, but margins will be very thin as compared to business segments including enterprise, industrial, and government sectors. Accordingly, the business to business (B2B) market is viewed as significantly more attractive than the business to consumer (B2C) market for 5G. The analyst sees the 5G business services market developing as communication service providers offer both B2B direct as well as B2B to business (B2B2B) through third party channels.
One of the primary 5G B2B market opportunities will be fixed wireless access (FWA) to enterprise and industrial customers as a complement (not a replacement) to cable, fiber and Ethernet. For certain situations, such as time sensitive networks that require ultra-reliability, 5G will be an alternative to other wireless options. However, WiFi 6 will be a viable option vs. 5G for indoor, driven by scenario specific issues such as existing wireless, solution requirements, and overall economics.
The 5G business services market will also be very important in support of private wireless networks for both fixed wireless WAN connectivity for business-owned networks as well as carrier turn-key solutions involving both 5G and edge computing deployments. Communication service providers will position turn-key offerings as a "future-proof" alternative to enterprise and industrial customer network ownership. Part of this turn-key value proposition is carrier managed services as opposed to the business customer managing in-house and/or hiring a third party for network and/or application management.
However, some business and government customers will indeed choose to deploy and operate their own private wireless networks, relying upon carriers in these scenarios only for network-as-a-service based WAN access to connect private wireless networks to the public network. For these use cases, enterprise and industrial customers will not require any other 5G business services market offerings. Instead, they will only require connectivity and communications with the public communications service provider (e.g., no computing) and may utilize their own computational infrastructure. In these scenarios, the enterprise or industrial customer will manage their own edge computing dependent apps, or more likely, hire their own third-party team to manage on their behalf.
The report analyst sees FWA and other 5G business services market solutions for enterprise, industrial, and government customers as much more profitable than consumer access such as wireless carriers acting as an alternative ISP. In fact, we anticipate FWA for business will be over 80% of total 5G access revenue through 2025. This is due to many factors including outdoor-to-indoor 5G penetration is problematic, major fiber build-outs are expected to cover most residential and SMB markets, and WiFi 6 will provide an efficiency and capacity boost for many implementations.
The 5G B2B market will also be very important for smart cities, arguably much more important than B2C smart city applications. By way of example, we see the 5G business services market comprised largely of point-solutions like the aforementioned fixed wireless WAN connectivity for businesses. One very good example of a point solution is surveillance cameras as 5G will allow for placement virtually anywhere in an outdoor environment in which there is line-of-sight with a 5G smart antenna.
Select Findings:
- Computing as a Service support of indoor 5G will reach $59 billion by 2025
- Machine learning and cognitive computing will be leading AI tools supporting 5G
- 5G URLLC apps will be important critical communications complement to public safety LTE
- Germany followed by the UK will be the leading countries in Europe for 5G indoor wireless
- Haptic communication and telepresence will be the leading types of multimedia URLLC apps
- FWA for business will be more profitable than consumer access market and also 84% of revenue
Key Topics
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
3.0 5G Technology and Capabilities Overview
4.0 5G Technology and Business Dynamics
5.0 Company Analysis
6.0 5G Application Market Analysis and Forecasts
7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
8.0 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Airspan
- Airtel
- Alibaba
- Altair Semiconductor
- Alvarion
- Amazon
- America Movil
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Apple
- Ascom
- Asus
- Broadcom Corporation
- BT Group
- Cavium Inc.
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems
- ClipBucket
- Cobham Wireless
- Colt
- Contus Vplay
- Coolpad Dyno
- Cradlepoint
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Dish
- D-Link
- DU
- Entel
- Ericsson
- Eurotech
- Fitbit
- Fubo TV
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Gemalto
- Harris
- HPE
- HTC
- Huawei Technologies
- Hulu
- Hytera
- Inmarsat
- Intel Corporation
- Juniper Network Inc.
- KDDI Corporation
- KT Corporation
- Leonardo
- LG Electronics
- LG Uplus
- M2M Connectivity PTY Ltd.
- MACOM Technology
- MediaTek Inc.
- Mentura Group
- Microsoft
- Misfit
- Mobiotics
- Mobvoi
- Motorola
- Movistar
- Muvi
- MYCOM OSI
- NEC Corporation
- Netcracker
- Netflix
- Netgear
- Nokia Network
- NTT DoCoMo
- Ooredoo
- Ooyala
- Orange SA
- Philo TV
- Qorvo Inc.
- Qualcomm
- Quickplay
- Rakuten
- RedLinX
- REVE Systems
- Ribbon Communications
- Rogers Communications
- Roku
- Samsung Electronics
- Saudi Telecom Company
- Sierra Wireless
- SimNet Wireless
- SingTel
- Siretta
- SK Telecom
- Sky Go
- Skype
- Snap Inc.
- Softbank Group
- Sony
- Spark NZ
- Spotify AB
- Sprint Corporation
- Swisscom
- Telecom Italia
- Telefonica
- Telegram
- Telenor
- Telit Communications
- Telstra
- Tencent
- Texim Europe
- T-Mobile USA
- UbiFi
- Verizon
- Vidmind
- VMware Inc.
- Vodafone Group
- Vplayed
- Zain
- Zenitel
- ZTE Corporation
- Zyxel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iaduz2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets