SRG conducted what it believes is the first independent benchmark study of an operator's 5G network. For these tests, we used the Verizon Wireless 5GTF network in Houston, Texas where Samsung is the infrastructure supplier. Although the 5GTF specifications are not compatible with the 3GPP 5G NR specifications, we believe the performance characteristics of millimeter wave are very similar between the two sets of specifications.

Results

Millimeter wave signals are far more resilient than expected, even at distances exceeding several thousand feet. Tree foliage, passing school buses, buildings, glass, and parked cars impacted the received signal, but the resultant signals were still capable of delivering meaningful data rates. However, promising Gigabit data speeds to all homes may prove to be challenging, especially in the near-term.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Key Observations



3.0 Walk Test with Omni Antenna Data Analysis

3.1 Base of Tower Walk Test

3.2 Church Parking Lot Walk Test

3.3 Cul-de-sac Walk Test

3.4 Wildwood Park Lane Walk Test - Tower #2



4.0 Stationary Tests and Millimeter Wave Trick Shots

4.1 Church Parking Lot

4.2 Between Doughnut Shop and Motel

4.3 Motel Alcove

4.4 Cul-de-sac #1

4.5 Cul-de-sac #2 - LOS and NLOS

4.6 Cypress Creek Plaza - LOS and NLOS

4.7 Inside Taco Bar

4.8 Cypress Creek High School

4.9 Elementary School



5.0 Test Methodology



6.0 Final Thoughts



7.0 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vfzlmw/global_5g?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-5g-millimeter-wave-benchmark-report-2018-300640173.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

