Global 5G Tariff Tracker Report, H2 2019 - Service Plans Available, Service Coverage and Speeds, Service Pricing, Service Devices

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Tariff Tracker - H2 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst already providing 3G and 4G pricing now tracks 5G tariffs worldwide. It provides pricing information on all of the 5G services commercially launched by MNOs to-date. Initially published twice a year (May and November each year) the service will move to a quarterly service with the introduction of more 5G products.



It is still early days for 5G services launches. Initially 5G services were launched in the USA, Korea, AUstralia, Switzerland but have expanded rapidly and the October 2019 edition covers 30 operators.

Geographical Coverage

Operators that launched 5G to-date and will expanded as new services are launched.

Subscription includes:

1) Report in pdf format

2) Bi-annual update

For each of the MNO 5G launches the 5G Price Tracker provides the following details:



1. The 5G service plans available

2. The 5G service coverage and speeds

3. The 5G service pricing

4. The 5G service devices available

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dybdik





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

