Global $6.7 Bn Cloud Workload Protection Market 2018-2023 by Solution, Service, Deployment Model, Organizational Size, Vertical, and Region

The "Cloud Workload Protection Market by Solution (Monitoring and Logging, Policy and Compliance Management, Threat Detection Incident Response), Service, Deployment Model, Organizational Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cloud workload protection market size is expected to grow from USD 2.25 Billion in 2018 to USD 6.7 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.4% during the forecast period.
The major drivers of this market include the growing adoption of the multi-cloud strategy, increasing need to fortify the enterprise network against unauthorized and unprecedented strikes, centralized policy management, and simplified installation for distributed enterprise networks.
The cloud workload protection market report has been broadly classified on the basis of solutions into monitoring and logging, policy and compliance management, vulnerability assessment, threat detection and incident response, and others (tokenization, encryption, and key management).
On the basis of services, the market has been classified into training, consulting, and integration; support and maintenance; and managed services.
By deployment model, the market has been categorized into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.
On the basis of verticals, the market has been divided into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, government and public sector, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, others (education, and transportation and logistics).
By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.
The policy and compliance management segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The key reason for the high growth is an efficient policy management that enables the segmentation requirements for compliance with various regulations, including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2).
The public cloud segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The major reason for the high adoption of the public cloud is its ease of access and faster deployment. This segment offers various benefits, such as scalability, reliability, flexibility, and remote location access to enterprises.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Research Assumptions
2.4 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Cloud Workload Protection Market
4.2 Market Share of Top 3 Solutions and Regions, 2018
4.3 Market By Component, 2018
4.4 Market By Service, 2018
4.5 Market By Deployment Model, 2018
4.6 Market Top 3 Verticals, 2018-2023
4.7 Market Investment Scenario, 2018-2023
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Regulatory Landscape
6 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 Market By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Monitoring and Logging
7.3 Policy and Compliance Management
7.4 Vulnerability Assessment
7.5 Threat Detection and Incident Response
7.6 Others
8 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Training, Consulting, and Integration
8.3 Managed Services
8.4 Support and Maintenance
9 Market By Deployment Model
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Public Cloud
9.3 Private Cloud
9.4 Hybrid Cloud
10 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.3 Large Enterprises
11 Market By Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.3 Retail and Consumer Goods
11.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.5 Manufacturing
11.6 Media and Entertainment
11.7 IT and Telecommunications
11.8 Government and Public Sector
11.9 Energy and Utilities
11.10 Others
12 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.6 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Scenario
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Bracket
14.2 Cloudpassage
14.3 Dome9
14.4 Evident
14.5 Guardicore
14.6 Hytrust
14.7 Logrhythm
14.8 Mcafee
14.9 Sophos
14.10 Symantec
14.11 Trend Micro
14.12 Tripwire
