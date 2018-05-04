Global $6.7 Bn Cloud Workload Protection Market 2018-2023 by Solution, Service, Deployment Model, Organizational Size, Vertical, and Region

The cloud workload protection market size is expected to grow from USD 2.25 Billion in 2018 to USD 6.7 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.4% during the forecast period.

The major drivers of this market include the growing adoption of the multi-cloud strategy, increasing need to fortify the enterprise network against unauthorized and unprecedented strikes, centralized policy management, and simplified installation for distributed enterprise networks.

The cloud workload protection market report has been broadly classified on the basis of solutions into monitoring and logging, policy and compliance management, vulnerability assessment, threat detection and incident response, and others (tokenization, encryption, and key management).

On the basis of services, the market has been classified into training, consulting, and integration; support and maintenance; and managed services.

By deployment model, the market has been categorized into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of verticals, the market has been divided into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, government and public sector, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, others (education, and transportation and logistics).

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

The policy and compliance management segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The key reason for the high growth is an efficient policy management that enables the segmentation requirements for compliance with various regulations, including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2).

The public cloud segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The major reason for the high adoption of the public cloud is its ease of access and faster deployment. This segment offers various benefits, such as scalability, reliability, flexibility, and remote location access to enterprises.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Cloud Workload Protection Market

4.2 Market Share of Top 3 Solutions and Regions, 2018

4.3 Market By Component, 2018

4.4 Market By Service, 2018

4.5 Market By Deployment Model, 2018

4.6 Market Top 3 Verticals, 2018-2023

4.7 Market Investment Scenario, 2018-2023



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Regulatory Landscape



6 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Market By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Monitoring and Logging

7.3 Policy and Compliance Management

7.4 Vulnerability Assessment

7.5 Threat Detection and Incident Response

7.6 Others



8 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Training, Consulting, and Integration

8.3 Managed Services

8.4 Support and Maintenance



9 Market By Deployment Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Public Cloud

9.3 Private Cloud

9.4 Hybrid Cloud



10 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.3 Large Enterprises



11 Market By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

11.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.5 Manufacturing

11.6 Media and Entertainment

11.7 IT and Telecommunications

11.8 Government and Public Sector

11.9 Energy and Utilities

11.10 Others



12 Cloud Workload Protection Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Scenario



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Bracket

14.2 Cloudpassage

14.3 Dome9

14.4 Evident

14.5 Guardicore

14.6 Hytrust

14.7 Logrhythm

14.8 Mcafee

14.9 Sophos

14.10 Symantec

14.11 Trend Micro

14.12 Tripwire



