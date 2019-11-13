Global $6.8 Bn Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market By Product Type (Aqueous Dispersion, Powder & Pellets), By Application (Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing Industry, Semiconductor, Fiber Optics & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market is anticipated to reach USD 6.8 billion during the forecast period, mainly driven by increasing demand for high-purity PFA coating in critical fluid transport tubing applications and increasing demand for ultra-high pure (UHP) PFA resin in the semiconductor industry.



Among the application segments, optic fiber can be used as a medium for computer networking and telecommunications, as it is flexible and can be bundled as cables.



Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market Segmentation



The global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market is categorized into product type, application and regional distribution. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into aqueous dispersion, powder and pellets. Based on application, the market has been categorized into oil & gas, chemical processing industry, semiconductor, fiber optics, cookware & bakeware coatings, electrical insulation and others.



Notably, among these application segments, semiconductor is anticipated to contribute significantly to the PFA market, as the semiconductor industry is heavily dependent on PFA, which are the only materials that can hold, and transport harsh chemicals used in the process of manufacturing. Chemical processing industry is expected to register fastest growth during forecast period owing to the increasing demand for PFA coatings in transportation of fluids.



The ultra-pure PFA is best suited for applications in the semiconductor industry. Further, special grades of PFA are developed to meet the rigorous demands of the semiconductor industry involved in the production of electronic equipment like cell phones, LCD, personal computers (PCs), plasma and LED displays.



Moreover, fiber optic cables segment is expected to benefit from growing demand for data transmission capacity, making it indispensable to upgrade existing network infrastructure, predominantly in countries such as France and Italy, where the existing network is still mainly in copper cable.



Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Regional Segmentation



Asia - Pacific dominated the global perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) market in 2018 and is expected to continue its market dominance in coming years. This huge demand for perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) is a result of increase in chemical processing and growth in fiber optics and oil & gas industries in the region.



Looking ahead over the next 10 years, production from unparalleled investments in emerging economies such as China and India chemical manufacturing is anticipated to continue coming online, with the largest gains expected in 2019 and into 2020.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Recall

4.3. Brand Satisfaction

4.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.5. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

4.6. Unmet Needs



5. Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market Overview



6. Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Aqueous Dispersion, Powder, Pellets)

6.2.2. By Application (Oil and Gas, Chemical Processing Industry, Semiconductor, Fiber Optics, Cookware & Bakeware Coatings, Electrical Insulation, Others)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. North America Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. Europe Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis



10. Rest of the World Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product Type

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. Rest of the World: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

13.2.1. The Chemours Company

13.2.2. AGC Inc

13.2.3. 3M Company (Dyneon GmbH)

13.2.4. Daikin Industries Ltd

13.2.5. Arkema

13.2.6. AMETEK Inc.

13.2.7. .HaloPolymer OJSC

13.2.8. Holscot Fluoroplastics

13.2.9. Hubei Everflon Polymer CO. Ltd

13.2.10. INOFLON

13.2.11. Li Chang Technology (Ganzhou) Co. Ltd.



14. Strategic Recommendations



