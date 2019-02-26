Global $62.06 Bn Antibiotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2019-2026 - Development of Advanced Products & Rising Collaborative Development Efforts

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibiotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Action Mechanism (Protein, DNA, RNA, Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors), By Drug Class (Penicillin, Cephalosporins, Fluoroquinolones), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antibiotics market size is expected to reach USD 62.06 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 4.0%



Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, especially in developing regions like Asia Pacific and Middle East, is anticipated to contribute to the market growth. More than 15.0% of the deaths in children below the age of five years, are estimated to be due to pneumonia and according to the statistics provided by the WHO about 9.2 million deaths were recorded in 2015. Similar to tuberculosis, the disease is highly prevalent in the South Asian and Sub-Saharan regions. Currently, the required antibiotic treatment is available only to one-third of the infected population, thereby increasing the disease burden.



Government reforms specific to antibiotics, such as the Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now (GAIN) Act in U.S., are projected to help boost the market growth over the forecast period. This is further expected to facilitate development of advanced drugs. According to an article published by the Pew Charitable Trusts, nearly 30% of the outpatient oral antibiotics prescriptions are unnecessary and majority of these are prescribed for disease conditions, such as non-bacterial infections and acute respiratory conditions, against which antibiotics are not significantly effective. Such indiscriminate use of antibiotics is anticipated to increase the risk of difficult-to-treat antibiotic-resistant infections, thereby increasing the economic burden.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

RNA and folic acid synthesis inhibitors are anticipated to witness healthy CAGRs over the forecast period

Development of several antiviral drugs, which inhibit transcription and reverse transcription process are anticipated to support this growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period on account of large population base, prevalence of infectious diseases, regulation reforms, and wide usage of generic medicine

, especially , is also projected to exhibit remunerative growth due to strong growth in pharmaceutical sector Outbreak of certain viruses, such as Ebola, in African region contributed to the region's growth

Some of the key companies in the market are Pfizer, Inc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Abbott laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly & Company, and Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market segmentation & scope

1.2. Information procurement

1.3. Information analysis

1.4. Market formulation & data visualization

1.5. Data validation & publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Antibiotics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4. User perspective analysis

3.4.1. Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.4.2. Market Influencer Analysis

3.5. List of Key End-users, by region / by product / by country

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Reimbursement framework

3.6.2. Standards & Compliances

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Development of advanced products

3.7.3. Increasing prevalence of` infectious diseases

3.7.4. Rising collaborative development efforts

3.7.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.6. Uncertain regulatory policies

3.7.7. High R & D cost

3.7.8. Development of resistance against antibiotics

3.7.9. Industry Challenges

3.7.10. Increasing resistance to antibiotics.

3.8. Antibiotics: Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.1.1. Supplier Power: (Low)

3.8.1.2. Buyer Power: (Moderate)

3.8.1.3. Substitution Threat: (Moderate)

3.8.1.4. Threat from new entrant: (Moderate)

3.8.1.5. Competitive rivalry: (High)

3.8.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.8.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Antibiotics Market: Segment Analysis, By Action Mechanism, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Action mechanism market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Antibiotics Market, by Action Mechanism, 2015 to 2026

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the following

4.5.1. Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

4.5.2. Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

4.5.3. DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

4.5.4. RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

4.5.5. Mycolic Acid Inhibitors



Chapter 5. Antibiotics Market: Segment Analysis, By Drug Class, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Action mechanism market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Antibiotics Market, by Drug Class, 2015 to 2026

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the following

5.5.1. Cephalosporin

5.5.2. Penicillin

5.5.3. Fluoroquinolones

5.5.4. Macrolides

5.5.5. Carbapenem

5.5.6. Aminoglycosides

5.5.7. Sulfonamides

5.5.8. Other



Chapter 6. Antibiotics Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Regional market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3. Regional Market Dashboard

6.4. Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

6.5. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

6.6. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

6.7. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2025



Chapter 7. Antibiotics Market - Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2018

7.4. Public Companies

7.4.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

7.4.2. Company Market Share/Ranking, by region

7.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.4.3.1. Market Differentiators

7.4.3.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

7.5. Private Companies

7.5.1. List of key emerging companies' /technology disruptors/innovators

7.5.2. Funding Outlook (Optional)

7.5.3. Regional network map

7.5.4. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)

7.6. Supplier Ranking

7.7. Key companies profiled

7.7.1. Pfizer, Inc.

7.7.2. Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

7.7.3. Abbott

7.7.4. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

7.7.5. Sanofi.

7.7.6. Novartis AG.

7.7.7. Bayer AG.

7.7.8. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

7.7.9. Eli Lilly and Company.

7.7.10. Astellas Pharma, Inc.



Chapter 8. KOL Commentary



Chapter 9. Recommendations



