Global $7.4 Bn Emergency Lighting Market, 2024

The "Emergency Lighting Market by Power System, by Battery Type, by Light Source, by Offering, by Application, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The emergency lighting market is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2024, the growth in the market would be attributed to growing number of construction projects, globally as well as technological advancements in the lighting industry.

Based on battery type, global emergency lighting market is segmented into nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH), lithium-ion (Li-ion), and Lead-acid. Among these, Li-ion battery category held largest share in the market, accounting for an estimated share of around 39% in 2018.

Further, it is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its slow self-discharge time, and low maintenance required by Li-ion batteries as compared to other batteries. Moreover, increasing government initiatives toward adoption of Li-ion batteries especially in APAC region is further contributing to its growth.

Based on light source, emergency lighting market is categorized into fluorescent, light emitting diode (LED), incandescent, induction, and others; wherein others' include high intensity discharge (HID), cold cathode and halogen lamps. Among these, LED light category held largest share in the market, accounting an estimated share of over 40% in market in 2018. The market for LED light is expected to record fastest CAGR in the forecast period. This would be owing to increase in demand for energy efficient lighting in APAC, LATAM, and North America.

Technological advancements in lighting industry is one of the key drivers positively impacting emergency lighting market growth. Technological advancement is necessary for sustainability of any technology. The companies involved in manufacturing emergency lights are investing heavily on research & development (R&D) to enhance the performance and life span of emergency lighting products. The incorporation of LEDs in green or red exit signs is one of the significant technological advancements in emergency lighting. The use of this technology offers more energy efficiency and is cost-effective as compared to fluorescent and incandescent bulbs.

Additionally, there is an increase in use of self-diagnostic systems in emergency lighting applications. The self-diagnostic systems perform a self-diagnostic function that analyzes the performance of light units, verify its operation and send alerts to the respective department regarding problems. Also, in the coming years, Organic LEDs (OLEDs), and the next generation LEDs would be used in several application areas including residential, commercial, industrial, railways, and aircrafts. Hence, with increasing technological advancements in lighting, the demand for energy efficient emergency lighting is increasing, globally.

North America is the largest market for emergency lighting, contributing over 30% to the global emergency lighting market in 2018. This is attributed to rise in construction of commercial and residential buildings in the U.S., increasing focus of the U.S. government on energy efficient lighting in buildings, and strict safety norms toward the installation of emergency lights in commercial buildings in the country.

The intensity of rivalry among players in the emergency lighting market is moderate. The major activities witnessed in the market are product launches and mergers & acquisitions. The key players like Acuity Brand Inc. in the market are involved in mergers and acquisitions to increase their presence in different countries and expand their product portfolios.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Power System

4.1.1.1 Self-contained

4.1.1.2 Central

4.1.1.3 Hybrid

4.1.2 By Battery Type

4.1.2.1 Ni-Cd

4.1.2.2 Ni-MH

4.1.2.3 Li-ion

4.1.2.4 Lead-acid

4.1.3 By Light Source

4.1.3.1 Fluorescent

4.1.3.2 LED

4.1.3.3 Incandescent

4.1.3.4 Induction

4.1.3.5 Others

4.1.4 By Offering

4.1.4.1 Hardware

4.1.4.2 Software

4.1.4.3 Services

4.1.5 By Application

4.1.5.1 Industrial

4.1.5.2 Commercial

4.1.5.3 Residential

4.1.5.4 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1 Raw Material Providers

4.2.2 Component Manufacturing & Testing

4.2.3 System Integrators

4.2.4 Distribution Channel

4.2.5 End-User

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Rising inclination toward LEDs

4.3.1.2 Increasing adoption in aviation sector

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing number of construction projects

4.3.2.2 Technological advancements in lighting industry

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High capital investment and maintenance cost

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growing adoption of better safety standards

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Power System

5.2 By Battery Type

5.3 By Light Source

5.4 By Offering

5.5 By Application

5.6 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Key Players

11.2 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Recent Activities of Major Players

11.4 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.4.2 Product Launches

11.4.3 Other Developments

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Osram Licht AG

Hubbell Incorporated

Eaton Corporation plc

Signify Holding

Syska LED Lights Pvt Ltd.

Zumtobel Group AG

Acuity Brand Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Legrand S.A.

Daisalux S.A.U.

Larson Electronics LLC

