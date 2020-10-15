Global $8.1 Billion White Cement Market to 2027 with Short-term COVID-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "White Cement - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for White Cement estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial/Public segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The White Cement market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



Industrial Segment to Record 1.8% CAGR



In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Birla White

Cementir Holding SpA

CEMEX S. A. B. DE C. V.

cimsa cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A..

Federal White Cement, Ltd.

JK Cement Ltd

Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company

Saveh White Cement Company

SOTACIB ( Tunisia )

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

White Cement Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

White Cement Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

White Cement Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

White Cement Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Residential (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Residential (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Commercial/Public (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Commercial/Public (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Commercial/Public (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Industrial (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Industrial (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Industrial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

White Portland Cement (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

White Portland Cement (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

White Portland Cement (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

White Masonry Cement (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

White Masonry Cement (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

White Masonry Cement (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

White Cement Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

White Cement Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

White Cement Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

White Cement Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

White Cement Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

White Cement Market by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

White Cement Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e1bvza

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

