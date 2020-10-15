Global $8.1 Billion White Cement Market to 2027 with Short-term COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Oct 15, 2020, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "White Cement - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for White Cement estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial/Public segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The White Cement market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.
Industrial Segment to Record 1.8% CAGR
In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Birla White
- Cementir Holding SpA
- CEMEX S. A. B. DE C. V.
- cimsa cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A..
- Federal White Cement, Ltd.
- JK Cement Ltd
- Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company
- Saveh White Cement Company
- SOTACIB (Tunisia)
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- White Cement Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- White Cement Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- White Cement Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- White Cement Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Residential (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Residential (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Commercial/Public (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Commercial/Public (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Commercial/Public (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Industrial (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Industrial (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Industrial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- White Portland Cement (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- White Portland Cement (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- White Portland Cement (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- White Masonry Cement (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- White Masonry Cement (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- White Masonry Cement (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
- Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- White Cement Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- White Cement Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
- White Cement Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- White Cement Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- White Cement Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
- White Cement Market by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- White Cement Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 47
