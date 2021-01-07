Global $8.73 Billion Agriculture Tires Market Outlook to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Tires - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Agriculture Tires market accounted for $5.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing agricultural activities, growing mechanization in agriculture, and rising population. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw material is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Tires are the components of a vehicle which comes in direct contact with the road. Agriculture tires are found in tractors, harvesters and so on which are used in various agricultural activities. They range in functionality and have specific roles for a variety of jobs.



By type, the replacement/aftermarket tires segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the requirement for periodic replacement coupled with the cost-effectiveness of such tires. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the availability of raw material, cheap labour, and high domestic demand.



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Trelleborg Wheel Systems S.p.A.

12.2 Titan International, Inc.

12.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

12.4 Mitas

12.5 MICHELIN

12.6 Continental AG

12.7 China National Rubber Tire Co.

12.8 Bridgestone Corporation

12.9 Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)

12.10 Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

12.11 Carlisle Companies Incorp.

12.12 McCreary Tire and Rubber Co.



