Global $9.3B Healthcare Data Storage Industry Outlook, 2020-2027
Jan 14, 2020, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Data Storage - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Healthcare Data Storage Market accounted for $2.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.
While the factors like, fast and simple deployment of cloud storage solutions, expanding the volume of digital data generated in healthcare organizations, and increasing adoption of hybrid data storage solutions fuel the growth of the market. However, growing security concerns related to cloud-based image processing and analytics is restraining the market growth.
Based on deployment, the on-premise segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. On-premise solutions are the most-generally adopted storage solutions in the market. This deployment model can utilize multi-seller architecture and limit dangers related to data breach and external attacks. Likewise, users own on-premise storage and have control over their deployment, backup, and data recovery systems. These favourable circumstances are driving the growth of on-premise solutions market.
By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to growing volume of unstructured healthcare data across and fast technological progressions have prompted an expanded interest for secure, reliable, and cost-efficient storage infrastructure.
Some of the key players in Global Healthcare Data Storage market include Dell, Western Digital, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Pure Storage, Scality, Hitachi, Samsung, Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu, Tintri, Drobo, and Cloudian.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End-user Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Architecture
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Block Storage
5.3 File Storage
5.4 Object Storage
6 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Deployment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 On-Premise
6.3 Remote
6.4 Hybrid
7 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Magnetic Storage
7.2.1 Magnetic Disks
7.2.2 Magnetic Tapes
7.3 Flash & Solid-State Storage
8 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Storage System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Network-Attached Storage
8.3 Storage Area Network
8.4 Direct-Attached Storage
9 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals & Clinics
9.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.5 Contract Research Organisation (CROs), and Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMOs)
9.6 Research Centers
9.7 Clinical Research Labs
9.8 Academic & Government Institutes
9.9 Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories
9.10 Other End-users
10 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Dell
12.2 Western Digital
12.3 IBM Corporation
12.4 NetApp
12.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
12.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
12.7 Pure Storage
12.8 Scality
12.9 Hitachi
12.10 Samsung
12.11 Toshiba Corporation
12.12 Fujitsu
12.13 Tintri
12.14 Drobo
12.15 Cloudian
