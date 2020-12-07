Global $9+ Billion Millimeter-Wave Radios & Transceivers Market Move into 5G 'xhaul' - Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Regional & Global Markets for Millimeter-Wave Radios & Transceivers into 5G 'xhaul': 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global totals to well exceed $9B in 2028 with an overall CAGR of 12.6%.

This report provides data and analysis on the total addressable markets (TAMs) for all classes of mmWave radios and transceivers into APAC, China, Europe and North America. These data are provided for each year ranging from 2020 through 2028.



mmWave radio links can be installed comparatively rapidly and in a less costly manner than (for example) fiber optics. Available bandwidths (GHz) are much smaller than those applying to fiber but these bandwidths are eminently suitable for 5G xhaul purposes where information rates up to and above 10 Gbps are increasingly encountered.



Frequencies range from around 24 GHz to over 90 GHz and designated bands within this wide range are: K/Ka, V, E and W. To date most of the interest and activity has been centered on the K/Ka bands - notably with Verizon in the USA, but activities are also increasing for all the higher bands. V-band (unlicensed and centered on 60 GHz) and the 'lightly-licensed' E-band are particularly important. The report provides market data covering all of these bands.



Regional contributions vary considerably but the APAC region leads in most instances. The publisher identified as many supplying OEMs and network providers the company could find (total 35) and almost all are profiled in this report. These companies include for example Aviat Networks, BridgeWave, Ceragon, Maja Systems and Siklu.



A total of 40 CSPs are also identified, ranging from A1Telekom Austria to Vodafone (UK). Profiles are provided for selected CSPs, those either known to be adopting at least some mmWave links and some considered likely to do so in the near future. Markets for mmWave transceivers are always much smaller than those for complete radios.

