Global $9+ Billion Robotic Software Platforms Market to 2023

The global robotic software platforms market will reach 9.31 billion USD by 2023 from 7.12 billion USD in 2017 with a CAGR of 4.57% during the period.

Asia-Pacific will grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period as manufacturers are adopting robots in their plants to increase productivity. North America holds largest share and will continue to lead during the forecast period as well, due to adoption of advanced technologies.

The high demand of robots in various industries which help to lower labor costs and increase the productivity is the major factor for the growth of the market. The increasing demand of service robots in medical sector which are used to perform sensitive therapies and surgeries. This demand will in turn increase the adoption of robotic software platforms. On contrary, cyber-attacks on the data used by the robots may restrain the growth of the market.

Industry Structure and Updates



In 2017, IBM launched an IBM Watson-based service platform which is expected to supplement human intelligence to offer the cognitive technology that helps user to increase the productivity.

Europe plans to invest 2.8 billion USD in the European Commission's robotics research and innovation program.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter's 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends



5. Global Robotic Software Platforms Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Vendor

5.1. OEMs

5.2. Third party



6. Global Robotic Software Platforms Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Industry

6.1. Electrical

6.2. Electronics

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Automotive

6.5. Food & Beverages

6.6. Others



7. Global Robotic Software Platforms Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region



8. Company Market Share Analysis



9. Company Profiles

9.1. ABB

9.2. Fanuc

9.3. Kuka

9.4. Cyberbotics

9.5. iRobot

9.6. Skilligent

9.7. The Orocos Project

9.8. Brain Corporation

9.9. EZ-Robot

9.10. Siemens

9.11. Others



10. Industry Structure

10.1.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations

10.1.2. Investment Opportunities



11. Global Robotic Software Platforms Market - Road Ahead



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q2879c/global_9?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-9-billion-robotic-software-platforms-market-to-2023-300663894.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

