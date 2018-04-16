Global $94Bn Pet Food Market 2010-2023

The global pet food market was worth around US$ 94 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2010-2017.

History is proof enough that animals have played an important role in the lives of humans since ancient times. They were used by humans to serve multiple purposes such as food, clothes and transportation. But, the last few centuries have observed an attitude change in people resulting in the maturation of the role of animals in human lives. An increase in number of pets, especially dogs and cats, has been recognized worldwide.

Humanization of pets have led the owners to treat their pets as family and feed them the right food according to their age and breed. A growing concern among pet owners regarding their pet's health has increased their expenditure on nutritious pet foods. They are essentially looking for specialized and higher quality of pet food. This had led to a radical increase in the production of pet foods worldwide. Premiumization has also led to a number of innovations in the taste and flavour of the pet products with recipes showing a strong influence from human dining. This has provided a great scope of expansion for the pet food market globally.

This latest study Pet Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a pet food manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the pet food market.

This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the pet food industry in any manner.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Pet Food Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Pet Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Pricing Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

5.9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.10 Market Forecast

5.11 Trade Data

5.11.1 Exports

5.11.2 Imports

5.12 SWOT Analysis

5.12.1 Strengths

5.12.2 Weaknesses

5.12.3 Opportunities

5.12.4 Threats

5.13 Value Chain Analysis

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.15 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Others

7 Market by Pet Type

7.1 Dog Food

7.2 Cat Food

7.3 Others

8 Market by Product Type

8.1 Dry Pet Food

8.2 Wet and Canned Pet Food

8.3 Snacks and Treats

9 Market by Pricing Type

9.1 Mass Products

9.2 Premium Products

10 Market by Ingredient Type

10.1 Animal Derived

10.2 Plant Derived

11 Market by Distribution Channel

11.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

11.2 Speciality Stores

11.3 Online

11.4 Others

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Market Share of Key Players

13 Pet Food Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Detailed Process Flow

13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

14.3 Plant Machinery

14.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

14.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

14.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

14.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

14.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

14.9 Other Capital Investments

15 Loans and Financial Assistance

16 Project Economics

16.1 Capital Cost of the Project

16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

16.4 Taxation and Depreciation

16.5 Income Projections

16.6 Expenditure Projections

16.7 Financial Analysis

16.8 Profit Analysis

17 Key Player Profiles

17.1 Mars Petcare Inc.

17.2 Nestl Purina PetCare

17.3 Hill's Pet Nutrition

17.4 Proctor & Gamble Co.

17.5 Del Monte Foods

