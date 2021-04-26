Global $962 Million Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market to 2030

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market: Focus on Commercialized Therapies, Pipeline Therapies, Type of Virus, Application, Region (15 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market to Reach $962.0 Million by 2030

Oncolytic virus therapies to be one of the most rapidly evolving technologies, and the global market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 26.28% over the forecast period 2020-2030.

Market Overview



Oncolytic virus therapies are overlapping biomedical research fields with similar therapeutic goals, which target DNA or RNA inside or outside the body. These therapies aim at modifying genetic material for the treatment of a disease. Oncolytic virotherapy is a form of gene therapy that used nature's material (virus) to find and destroy malignant cells. Oncolytic virus therapy is "a novel approach to treat, cure, or ultimately prevent disease by changing the expression of a person's genes". Oncolytic virotherapy is a form of gene therapy that used nature's material (virus) to find and destroy malignant cells.



Factors fueling the growth of the market include prevalence of cancer, rising number of clinical trials, boosting research funding, and adoption of inorganic growth. Despite rapid advanced industry growth, there are several key issues that need to be addressed to facilitate future growth such as the relatively high total costs of therapies and lacking therapy-specific assay. Further, some of the opportunities such as clinical pipeline of therapies provide growth to the market.



Within the research report, the market has been segmented on the basis of commercialized therapies, pipeline therapies, type of virus, application, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the cases of cancer on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the therapeutics of advanced technologies. Due to a large number of pipeline therapies and intense market penetration, oncolytic virus therapies have been pioneers in the therapeutic field and have significant competitors in this market.



Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2020, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. Apart from this, Europe and the Asia-Pacific are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global oncolytic virus therapies market?

What are the key development strategies being implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for the global oncolytic virus therapies market?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2030?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global oncolytic virus therapies market, and what is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

What are the adoption trends for oncolytic virus therapies in established economies and emerging economies across the world?

What is the COVID-19 impact on the global oncolytic virus therapies market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are the unmet needs that are yet to be met by the global oncolytic virus therapies with respect to the application areas?

What are the dynamics of various application areas and countries, which are impacting the global oncolytic virus therapies market?

What are the new market opportunities of various technologies that are influencing the growth of the global oncolytic virus therapies market?

The following are the segment types:

Commercialized Therapies

Pipeline Therapies

Type of Virus

Application

Region

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion



2 Market Scope

2.1 Scope of Work

2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market: Research Methodology

3.2 Primary Data Sources

3.3 Secondary Data Sources

3.4 Market Estimation Model

3.5 Criteria for Company Profiling



4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Importance of Oncolytic Virus Therapies in Cancer Treatment

4.3 Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2019-2030

4.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Global Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market



5 Industry Insights

5.1 Overview

5.2 Regulatory Scenario

5.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S

5.3.1 Clinical Trial Authorization

5.3.2 U.S. FDA Guidelines for BLA Submission

5.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

5.4.1 EMA Biologics License Application Process

5.4.2 Centralized Procedure

5.4.3 Decentralized Procedure

5.4.4 Mutual-Recognition Procedure

5.5 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

5.5.1 China

5.5.2 Japan

5.6 Expedited Regulatory Designations Around the World

5.7 Reimbursement Scenario

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.8.1 Patent Filing Trend



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Impact Analysis

6.3 Market Drivers

6.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer

6.3.2 Rising Number of Clinical Trials

6.3.3 Increasing Research Funding from National Cancer Institute

6.3.4 Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market

6.4 Market Restrains

6.4.1 High Cost of Therapy

6.4.2 Lack of Therapy-Specific Assays

6.5 Market Opportunities

6.5.1 Opportunities in the Emerging Economies

6.5.2 Drug Approvals and Strong Pipeline of Oncolytic Virus Therapies



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Synergistic Activities

7.2 Business Expansion Activities and Others

7.3 Product Launches and Product Updates

7.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.5 Market Share Analysis

7.6 Growth Share Analysis

7.6.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Commercialized Therapy)



8 Oncolytic Virus Therapies: Epidemiology Analysis



9 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market (by Commercialized Therapies), $Million, 2019-2030

9.1 Overview

9.2 Imlygic

9.3 Oncorine

9.4 RIGVIR



10 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market (by Pipeline Therapies), $Million, 2019-2030

10.1 Overview

10.2 Phase I

10.3 Phase II

10.4 Phase III

10.5 Phase IV



11 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market (by Type of Virus), $Million, 2019-2030

11.1 Overview

11.2 Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Virus

11.2.1 Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)

11.2.2 Adenovirus

11.2.3 Vaccinia Virus

11.3 Oncolytic Wild-Type Virus

11.3.1 Reovirus (Respiratory Enteric Orphan Virus)

11.3.2 Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV)

11.3.3 Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV)



12 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market (by Application), $Million, 2019-2030

12.1 Overview

12.2 Solid Tumor

12.2.1 Breast Cancer

12.2.2 Prostate Cancer

12.2.3 Lung Cancer

12.2.4 Glioblastoma

12.2.5 Melanoma

12.2.6 Other Applications

12.3 Hematological Malignancies

12.3.1 Lymphoma

12.3.2 Leukemia

12.3.3 Myeloma



13 Global Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market (by Region), $Million, 2019-2030

13.1 Overview



14 Company Profiles

Amgen Inc.

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

DNAtrix

Genelux

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.

PsiOxus Therapeutics

RIGVIR Ltd.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.,

SillaJen, Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Transgene sa

VCNBiosciences

ViroCure

Viralytics Ltd. (Merck & Co., Inc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3zach



