Global $972M Die Bonder Equipment Market Insights & Opportunities, 2019-2024 - Increasing Demand for 3D Semiconductor Assembly & Packaging Spells Opportunity

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Die Bonder Equipment Market by Type (Semiautomatic Die Bonder, Fully Automatic Die Bonder), Bonding Technique, Supply Chain Participant (IDM Firms, OSAT Companies), Device, Application (Consumer Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers detailed insights into the die bonder equipment market based on type, bonding technique, supply chain participant, device, application, and region.

Die bonder equipment market is projected to grow at CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024



The global die bonder equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 820 million in 2019 to USD 972 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include the growing demand for miniature electronic components and the increasing adoption of stacked die technology in IoT devices.



Market for fully automatic die bonders is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



Among different types, fully automatic die bonders are projected to lead the market from 2019 to 2024. Fully automatic die bonders can work on different modules, such as wire bonding, wedge bonding, flip chip bonding, and die bonding. Fully automatic die bonders are required for the assembly and packaging of the high volume of consumer products. In addition, fully automatic die bonder equipment provide micron-level placement accuracy, ranging from 1.5m to 0.5m, necessary for the fabrication of electronic components used in medical devices, automobile systems, and consumer electronics, which is expected to propel the market growth in the near future.



Market for eutectic bonding technique is projected to grow at highest CAGR during 2019-2024



Among bonding techniques, the eutectic bonding technique is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the die bonder equipment market from 2019 to 2024. This technique requires higher operating temperature during the bonding process, and the bond created is not only robust but can also remain intact even in harsh environments. Semiconductor components fabricated using the eutectic bonding technique are suitable for products that are used in automotive, telecommunications, and industrial applications due to their robustness, which is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market for the eutectic bonding technique in the near future.



Consumer electronics application accounted for largest market share in 2018



Among applications, the consumer electronics segment is projected to lead the die bonder equipment market from 2019 to 2024. The largest market size is due to the high demand for miniaturized consumer electronic products such as smartphones, wearables, and white goods that provide advantages such as compactness and durability. These miniaturized products make use of several devices, such as optoelectronics, MEMS, and MOEMS. All these devices require die bonding equipment in the assembly process of these components.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hold largest share of die bonder equipment market in 2024



APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the die bonder equipment industry in 2024. More than 60% of OSAT players present across the world have their headquarters in the APAC region. These OSAT companies use die bonding equipment in the semiconductor fabrication process. Additionally, an increasing number of IDMs in the region is expected to boost the die bonder equipment market growth in the near future. Similarly, the mass production of electronic products, such as smartphones, wearables, and white goods, in China and Taiwan is also expected to accelerate market growth in APAC.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Market

4.2 Market, By Country

4.3 Market, By Bonding Technique

4.4 Market, By Application and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Miniature Electronic Components

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Stacked Die Technology in IoT Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Ownership

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for 3D Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Mechanical Unbalance of Moving Parts

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Die Bonder Equipment Value Chain



6 Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Manual Die Bonders

6.2.1 Manual Die Bonders Play Significant Role in R&D, Testing, and Prototyping Applications

6.3 Semiautomatic Die Bonders

6.3.1 Semiautomatic Die Bonders are Easy to Use and Flexible

6.4 Fully Automatic Die Bonders

6.4.1 Fully Automatic Die Bonders to Continue to Register Highest CAGR and Largest Market Size During 2019-2024



7 Market, By Bonding Technique

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Epoxy

7.2.1 Epoxy Bonding to Account for Largest Share of Market Due to Low Cost and Low Curing Temperature

7.3 Eutectic

7.3.1 Market for Eutectic Bonding Technique to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7.4 Soft Solder

7.4.1 Soft Solder Boidng Plays Significant Role in Fabrication of Power Devices

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Assembly of Temperature-Restricted Products Fuel Growth of Market for Other Bonding Techniques



8 Market, By Supply Chain Participant

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Osat Companies

8.2.1 Osat Companies to Play Significant Role Owing to Challenges Faced By Foundries Related to Assembly and Packaging

8.3 IDM Firms

8.3.1 IDM Firms to Continue to Lead Market Owing to Their Ability to Progress Rapidly With Innovative Technologies During Forecast Period



9 Market, By Device

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Optoelectronics

9.2.1 Optoelectronics to Continue to Account for Largest Share of Market During Forecast Period

9.3 MEMS and MOEMs

9.3.1 Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, and Telecommunications Sectors Contribute Most to Highest CAGR of MEMS and MOEMs Devices in Coming Years

9.4 Power Devices

9.4.1 Die Attach Packaging Methodology Enables Power Devices to Withstand Extreme Operating Conditions



10 Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer Electronics

10.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Miniaturized and Lightweight Electronic Products Accelerates Demand for Die Bonders

10.3 Automotive

10.3.1 Rising Use of MEMS to Ensure Improved Passenger Safety Would Spur Demand for Die Bonders in Automotive Applications

10.4 Industrial

10.4.1 Growing Implementation of Industrial IoT to Drive Growth of Market for Industrial Applications

10.5 Telecommunications

10.5.1 Rising Deployment of 5G Network Infrastructure Contributing to Growth of Market for Telecommunications Applications

10.6 Healthcare

10.6.1 Surging Demand for Nano-Sized and Lightweight Healthcare Gadgets Augments Adoption of Die Bonders in Healthcare Applications

10.7 Aerospace & Defense

10.7.1 Increasing Demand for Robust Components Boosting Die Bonder Market Growth for Aerospace & Defense Applications



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 APAC

11.2.1 Taiwan

11.2.1.1 Presence of Many Key Osat Companies Drives Market Growth in Taiwan

11.2.2 China

11.2.2.1 Growing Trend of Miniaturization in Consumer Electronic Products Spurs Growth of Market in China

11.2.3 Japan

11.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles and Expanding Presence of Market Players in Country Fuels Growth of Market in Japan

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 South Korea to Continue to Account for Largest Size of Market in APAC During 2019-2024

11.2.5 Rest of APAC

11.2.5.1 Strong Presence of Die Bonder Equipment Manufactures Accelerates Market Growth in Rest of APAC

11.3 Americas

11.3.1 US

11.3.1.1 US to Continue to Lead Market in Americas During 2019-2024

11.3.2 Canada

11.3.2.1 Government Initiatives Toward Developing Electric Vehicle Infrastructure to Create Growth Opportunities for Market in Near Future

11.3.3 Rest of Americas

11.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for IoT and 5G Surging Demand for Die Bonding Equipment in Rest of Americas

11.4 EMEA

11.4.1 Germany

11.4.1.1 Adoption of Smart Homes and Connected Cars to Spur Demand in Germany

11.4.2 UK

11.4.2.1 Deployment of 5G Infrastructure Fueling Market Growth in UK

11.4.3 Israel

11.4.3.1 Presence of Fabrication Plants of IDM Companies Including Intel and Tower Jazz to Boost Market Growth in Israel

11.4.4 France

11.4.4.1 Developed Communication Network has Prompted Market Growth in France

11.4.5 Rest of EMEA

11.4.5.1 Initiatives of Die Bonder Equipment Manufacturers to Propel Market Growth in Rest of EMEA



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Product Launches

12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts and Agreements

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.3.4 Expansions

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.3 Innovators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.6 Business Strategy Excellence



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Be Semiconductor Industries N.V.

13.1.2 ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

13.1.3 Kulicke & Soffa

13.1.4 Mycronic AB

13.1.5 Palomar Technologies, Inc.

13.1.6 West - Bond, Inc.

13.1.7 Microassembly Technologies, Ltd.

13.1.8 Finetech GmbH & Co. KG

13.1.9 Dr. Tresky AG

13.1.10 Smart Equipment Technology

13.2 Right to Win

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 Hybond, Inc.

13.3.2 Shibuya Corporation

13.3.3 Anza Technology, Inc.

13.3.4 Paroteq GmbH

13.3.5 Tresky GmbH

13.3.6 Dias Automation (HK) Ltd.

13.3.7 Shinkawa Ltd.

13.3.8 Four Technos Co. Ltd.

13.3.9 Fasford Technology Co. Ltd.

13.3.10 Unitemp GmbH

13.3.11 TPT Wire Bonder GmbH & Co. KG



