Global A2 Milk Market Report 2021: Leading Competitors Such as The a2 Milk Company & GCMMF are Developing Versions Such as Flavoured Milk, Cheese, and Yoghurt

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global A2 Milk Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to grow at a robust rate in the forecast period of 2021-2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.5%. The industry is expected to attain an estimated value of USD 2607.4 million by 2026.



The absence of A1-casein proteins distinguishes A2 milk from other types of cow milk. Gas, bloating, and diarrhoea are common signs of stomach discomfort in lactose-intolerant people after consuming dairy products. A2 milk is believed to prevent these symptoms. Aside from that, it is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which aid in human growth and development.

The global market is now developing due to rising income levels and increased awareness of the nutritional benefits of A2 milk. A2 milk is gaining popularity among customers throughout the world due to the multiple health benefits it provides, such as improving immunity, raising metabolic rate, and stimulating brain growth.

The growth of the industry is likely to be aided by the growth of the premium milk category. In the coming years, the infant formula category is predicted to develop in particular.



The industry's growth is aided by the expanding population, notably in the infant formula category. Companies' increased research and development initiatives, and increasing industry innovations, are projected to move the sector forward.

Leading competitors in the market are developing versions of the product such as flavoured milk, cheese, and yoghurt, among other typical milk products, which is assisting the market's expansion. Moreover, because A2 milk is mostly marketed through organised retail formats, an increase in the number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and internet retailing is predicted to improve sales.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Snapshot

6.1 Global

6.2 Regional



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global A2 Milk Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global A2 Milk Historical Market (2016-2020)

8.3 Global A2 Milk Market Forecast (2021-2026)

8.4 Global A2 Milk Market by End Use

8.4.1 Liquid Milk

8.4.1.1 Market Share

8.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2016-2020)

8.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2021-2026)

8.4.2 Infant Formula

8.4.3 Others

8.5 Global A2 Milk Market by Distribution Channel

8.5.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

8.5.2 Convenience & Grocery Stores

8.5.3 Online Stores

8.6 Global A2 Milk Market by Region

8.6.1 Market Share



9 Regional Analysis



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players Market Share

12.3 Company Profiles

The a2 Milk Company

GCMMF (Amul)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3i0wjt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

