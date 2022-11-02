Global AAV Vector Market (2022 to 2035) - Featuring Abeona Therapeutics, Aldevron, Oxford BioMedica and Sanofi Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AAV Vector Market: Focus on Drugs, Manufacturers and Technologies by Type of Therapy, Type of Gene Delivery Method Used, Target Therapeutic Area, Application Area, Scale of Operation and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution and future opportunities associated with the adeno-associated viral vector market. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the key drivers and the market trends related to this evolving segment of the pharmaceutical industry.

Given the potential of gene therapies in targeting the underlying cause of a disease at cellular level, the demand for such therapies has increased considerably over the past few years. Currently, more than 285 gene therapies are being evaluated in different phases of clinical development.

Further, various gene therapy developers have raised more than USD 10 billion capital during the year 2021. With the growing interest in such therapies, the demand for novel delivery vectors has also increased. Among various gene delivery vectors available, adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors have emerged as one of the most efficient viral vectors. Till now, the USFDA has approved two adeno-associated viral vectors based drugs, LUXTURNA and ZOLGENSMA.

A number of adeno-associated viral vector-based therapies are also being evaluated in different clinical trials. In fact, it has been observed that clinical trials evaluating adeno-associated viral vector based therapies have increased at ~30% growth rate over the last few years. Further, it is worth mentioning that over 50 trials are expected to complete in the next three years.

In order to cater to the demand, close to 100 players, across the globe, have emerged for the development and manufacturing of adeno-associated viral vectors.

In fact, a number of these companies also offer advanced technology platforms, enabling the processing of adeno-associated viral vectors and related therapies across different scales of operation. Various industry and non-industry players are actively engaged in research and development of novel gene delivery technologies, which are safe and effective. This is evident from the patents filed for protection of intellectual property related to such technologies.

Additionally, multiple partnerships and collaborations have been established between the stakeholders in order to enhance development activity in this industry. Considering the prevalent trends and projected opportunity associated with the overall adeno-associated viral vector / AAV vector domain, we believe that the market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

Which adeno-associated viral vector-based therapy candidates are present in the current development pipeline? Which disease indications are targeted by such products?

Who are the leading players (contract service providers and in-house manufacturers) engaged in the development of adeno-associated viral vectors?

Which type of adeno-associated viral vector related technologies are presently offered / being developed by the players in this domain?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials related to adeno-associated viral vectors?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry and non-industry stakeholders?

Which companies are likely to partner with adeno-associated viral vector and gene therapy product manufacturers?

What are the different initiatives undertaken by start-ups for the development of adeno-associated viral vectors in the recent past?

Which factors are likely to influence the decision of manufacturing the adeno-associated viral vector in-house or via outsourcing?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Viral and Non-Viral Vectors

3.2.1. Viral Vectors

3.2.1.1. Adenovirus Vectors

3.2.1.2. Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors

3.2.1.3. Lentivirus Vectors

3.2.1.4. Retrovirus Vectors

3.2.1.5. Other Viral Vectors

3.2.1.5.1. Alphavirus

3.2.1.5.2. Foamy Virus

3.2.1.5.3. Simian Virus

3.2.1.5.4. Vaccinia Virus

3.2.1.5.5. Chimeric Viral Vectors

3.2.1.5.6. Herpes Simplex Virus

3.2.1.5.7. Sendai Virus

3.2.2. Non-Viral Vectors

3.2.2.1. Plasmid DNA

3.2.2.2. Oligonucleotides

3.2.2.3. Liposomes, Lipoplexes, and Polyplexes

3.2.2.4. Other Non-Viral Vectors

3.3. Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors

3.3.1. Structure and Design

3.3.2. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Life Cycle

3.3.3. Applications of Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors

3.3.3.1. Gene Therapy

3.3.3.2. Vaccination

3.3.4. Advantages of Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors

3.3.5. Challenges Related to Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors

3.4. Concluding Remarks

4. ADENO-ASSOCIATED VIRAL VECTOR BASED THERAPY: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Based Therapy: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.2.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area(s)

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Gene / Molecule Targeted

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Therapy

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Gene Delivery Method Used

4.2.6. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.3. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Based Therapy Candidates: Special Designations

4.3.1. Analysis by Special Designation(s) Awarded

4.4. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Based Therapy: List of Developers

4.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.4.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.4.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.4.4. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Based Therapy: Leading Developers

5. ADENO-ASSOCIATED VIRAL VECTOR MANUFACTURERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.2.4. Analysis by Type of Product(s) Manufactured

5.2.5. Analysis by Location of Vector Manufacturing Facilities

5.2.6. Analysis by Type of Manufacturer and Company Size

5.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Operation

5.2.8. Analysis by Location of Headquarters and Scale of Operation

5.2.9. Analysis by Application Area(s)

6. ADENO-ASSOCIATED VIRAL VECTOR MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturing Technologies

6.2.1. Analysis by Type of Technology

6.2.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation

6.2.3. Analysis by Application Area(s)

6.2.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

6.3. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Technology: List of Developers

6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

6.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

6.3.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

6.3.5. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Technology: Leading Developers

7. DRUG PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Marketed Gene Therapies

7.2.1. LUXUTRNA (Spark Therapeutics)

7.2.1.1. Company Overview

7.2.1.2. Development Timeline

7.2.1.3. Mechanism of Action

7.2.1.4. Target Indication(s)

7.2.1.5. Current Status of Development

7.2.1.6. Manufacturing, Dosage and Sales

7.2.2. ZOLGENSMA (Novartis)

7.2.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2.2. Development Timeline

7.2.2.3. Mechanism of Action

7.2.2.4. Target Indication(s)

7.2.2.5. Current Status of Development

7.2.2.6. Manufacturing, Dosage and Sales

7.3. Late Stage (Phase II/III and Above) Gene Therapies

7.3.1. AGTC 501: Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results

7.3.2. LYS-SAF302: Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results

7.3.3. NFS-01: Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results

7.3.4. RGX-314: Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results

7.3.5. AMT-061: Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results

7.3.6. OAV-101: Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results

7.3.7. PF-06838435: Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results

7.3.8. PF-06939926: Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results

7.3.9. PF-07055480: Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results

7.3.10. SPK-8011: Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results

7.3.11. SRP-9001: Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results

7.3.12. BMN 270: Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results

7.3.13. Lumevoq (GS010): Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results

7.3.14. PTC-AADC: Information on Dosage, Mechanism of Action, Clinical Trials and Clinical Trial Results

8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Abeona Therapeutics

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Financial Information

8.2.3. AAV Vector Manufacturing related Capabilities

8.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.3 Aldevron (Acquired by Danaher)

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Financial Information

8.3.3. AAV Vector Manufacturing related Capabilities

8.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.4 Oxford BioMedica

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Information

8.4.3. AAV Vector Manufacturing related Capabilities

8.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.5 Sanofi (CEPiA, Sanofi Pasteur, Genzyme)

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Financial Information

8.5.3. AAV Vector Manufacturing related Capabilities

8.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.6. WuXi AppTec

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Financial Information

8.6.3. AAV Vector Manufacturing related Capabilities

8.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.7. YPOSKESI

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. AAV Vector Manufacturing related Capabilities

8.7.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

9.3. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturers: In-house Manufacturers

9.3.1. Players based in North America

9.3.2. Players based in Europe

9.4. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturers: Contract Manufacturing Organizations

9.4.1. Players based in North America

9.4.2. Players based in Europe

9.4.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific

9.5. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturers: Both In-House and Contract Manufacturing Organizations

9.5.1. Players based in North America

9.5.2. Players based in Europe

9.5.3. Players based in Asia-Pacific

10. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

10.3. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Technology Platforms

10.3.1. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Technology Platforms Developed by Companies

10.3.2. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Technology Platforms Developed by Companies based in Europe and Asia-Pacific

11. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Based Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

12. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Partnership Models

12.3. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector based Therapies: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

12.4. Adeno-Associated Viral Vector Manufacturers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

13. STRATEGIC PARTNER ANALYSIS

14. PATENT ANALYSIS

15. START-UP HEALTH INDEXING

16. OUTSOURCING: GO / NO-GO FRAMEWORK

17. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

18. CONCLUDING REMARKS

19. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

20. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

21. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

