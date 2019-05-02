Global Academic E-Learning Market 2019-2023: HTML5 Emerging as the Main Programming Language for Content Authoring

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Academic E-Learning Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The academic e-learning market will register a CAGR of over 10% by 2023.

The increasing adoption of paid open source LMS will foster the academic e-learning market growth in the forthcoming years. These sources are increasingly being used by education administrators due to their operational benefits and cost-effectiveness. In addition, an increasing number of universities and academic institutions in both developed and emerging economies are further likely to adopt paid open source LMS due to their easy customization options. As a result, the surging adoption of paid open source LMS will trigger the academic e-learning market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing e-learning enrollments in higher education





One of the growth drivers of the global academic e-learning market is the increasing e-learning enrollments in higher education. Factors such as flexible formats for courses (self-paced courses), certifications, and degree programs that facilitate job placement, professional growth, the transition to other disciplines, and advanced studies drive e-learning enrollments.

Lack of standardization in e-learning content curation



One of the challenges in the growth of the global academic e-learning market is the lack of standardization in e-learning content curation. The credibility of course material, due to the lack of technical expertise, can hamper the growth of the market.

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. With the advent of microlearning, academic e-learning vendors are increasingly adopting microlearning course contents. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

