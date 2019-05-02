Global Academic E-Learning Market 2019-2023: HTML5 Emerging as the Main Programming Language for Content Authoring
May 02, 2019, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Academic E-Learning Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The academic e-learning market will register a CAGR of over 10% by 2023.
The increasing adoption of paid open source LMS will foster the academic e-learning market growth in the forthcoming years. These sources are increasingly being used by education administrators due to their operational benefits and cost-effectiveness. In addition, an increasing number of universities and academic institutions in both developed and emerging economies are further likely to adopt paid open source LMS due to their easy customization options. As a result, the surging adoption of paid open source LMS will trigger the academic e-learning market growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Increasing e-learning enrollments in higher education
One of the growth drivers of the global academic e-learning market is the increasing e-learning enrollments in higher education. Factors such as flexible formats for courses (self-paced courses), certifications, and degree programs that facilitate job placement, professional growth, the transition to other disciplines, and advanced studies drive e-learning enrollments.
Lack of standardization in e-learning content curation
One of the challenges in the growth of the global academic e-learning market is the lack of standardization in e-learning content curation. The credibility of course material, due to the lack of technical expertise, can hamper the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. With the advent of microlearning, academic e-learning vendors are increasingly adopting microlearning course contents. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- HTML5 emerging as the main programming language for content authoring
- Growing popularity of online microlearning
- Mobile app learning gaining prominence
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blackboard Inc.
- D2L Corporation
- Instructure, Inc.
- MPS Limited
- Pearson
PART 14: APPENDIX
