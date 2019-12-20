Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market, 2019-2025 Study

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Ingredients for Cosmetics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%.

Conditioning Agents, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Conditioning Agents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$102.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Conditioning Agents will reach a market size of US$130.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$194.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Introduction to Active Ingredients in Cosmetics
  • Active Vs. Inactive Ingredients in Skincare Products
  • Active Ingredients in Cosmetics: Proven Benefits for Skin and Hair Spur Market Growth
  • Conditioning Agents Market Leads, Anti-Aging Active Ingredients to Boost Future Growth
  • Skin Care: The Largest Application Category
  • Emerging Markets Poised to Fuel Future Growth
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Ashland, Inc. (USA)
  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • Clariant AG (Switzerland)
  • Croda International Plc (UK)
  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
  • Gattefoss SAS (France)
  • Givaudan SA (Switzerland)
  • Lonza (Switzerland)
  • Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (France)
  • Nouryon (The Netherlands)
  • Seppic SA (France)
  • Symrise AG (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Cosmetics Products Market amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Demand for Active Cosmetic Ingredients
  • Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021,2023 and 2025
  • A Review of Active Ingredients to Deal with Various Skin Issues
  • Rapid Growth in Use of Beauty and Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunityfor Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market
  • Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019,2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Fuel Demand for Natural Active Ingredients
  • Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products: Potential for Growth
  • Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Plant-based Active Ingredients: Rising Use in Formulations of Natural Cosmetic Products
  • Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe & Sustainable Active Ingredients for Skin Care
  • Rising Popularity of Active Cosmetics Ingredients from Marine Sources
  • Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor
  • Rising Sales of Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Active Ingredients
  • Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Drives Demand for Active Ingredients: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
  • Global Anti-Aging Products Market by Segment: 2019
  • Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference
  • Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand forNatural and Organic Anti-Aging Products
  • Rising Demand for Anti-Pollution Cosmetics Augurs Well for the Anti-Pollution Active Ingredients Market
  • Moss Emerges as a Potential Anti-Pollution Active Ingredient
  • Anti-Pollution Product Formulations and Choice of Active Ingredients for Products
  • Active Hair Care Ingredients Market Help in Protecting Hair against Environmental and Biological Factors
  • Trend towards Multifunctional Active Ingredients Gains Pace in Cosmetics Industry
  • Succinic Acid Emerges as a Promising Multi-Functional Ingredient
  • Assessing the Effectiveness of Cosmetics with Innovative Multipurpose Active Ingredients
  • Consumer Preference for Sun Protection Products: Opportunity for Active Ingredients Market
  • Global Sun Care Products Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021,2023 and 2025
  • Focus on Developing Cosmetic Active Ingredients to Offer Protection against Blue Light
  • Concerns over the Use of Active Ingredients Used in Sunscreen Products
  • Sunscreen Ingredients Disrupt Hormones
  • Mineral Sunscreens vs. Chemical Sunscreens
  • Methylisothiazolinone in Sunscreen: A Skin Sensitizer
  • FDA Investigates Ingredients Used in Sunscreens
  • With Skin Lightening Product Sales on the Rise, Demand Rises for Active Ingredients Used in Skin Lighteners
  • Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening
  • Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients: The Way Ahead
  • Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern
  • Ceramides: A Highly Hydrating Ingredient in Skin Care
  • Active Ingredient Serums and Concentrates: Packing Higher Concentrations ofIngredients to Address Specific Skin Problems
  • Macroalgae-Derived Active Ingredients: Potential Role in Cosmetic Formulations
  • Innovations & Advancements
  • Expanscience Unveils Algaenia Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient for Sensitive Skins
  • Lessonia Develops Fucoreverse Anti-Aging Ingredient Derived from Brown Algae Compound
  • Blue OlOactif: A Plant Oil-Extracted Cosmetic Active Ingredient
  • Vetivyne: A Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient with Numerous Beauty Advantages
  • Lonza Unveils H2OBioEv Multifunctional Bioacative for Moisturizing andRejuvenating Skin
  • Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth
  • Women: An Important Consumer Cluster
  • Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand
  • Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020,2025 and 2030
  • Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020,2025, 2030
  • Urbanization: A Mega Trend
  • World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
  • Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

