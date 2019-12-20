Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market, 2019-2025 Study

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Ingredients for Cosmetics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%.



Conditioning Agents, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Conditioning Agents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$102.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Conditioning Agents will reach a market size of US$130.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$194.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Cosmetics Products Market amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Demand for Active Cosmetic Ingredients

Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021,2023 and 2025

A Review of Active Ingredients to Deal with Various Skin Issues

Rapid Growth in Use of Beauty and Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunityfor Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019,2021, 2023 and 2025

Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Fuel Demand for Natural Active Ingredients

Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products: Potential for Growth

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Plant-based Active Ingredients: Rising Use in Formulations of Natural Cosmetic Products

Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe & Sustainable Active Ingredients for Skin Care

Rising Popularity of Active Cosmetics Ingredients from Marine Sources

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Rising Sales of Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Active Ingredients

Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Drives Demand for Active Ingredients: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Anti-Aging Products Market by Segment: 2019

Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand forNatural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Rising Demand for Anti-Pollution Cosmetics Augurs Well for the Anti-Pollution Active Ingredients Market

Moss Emerges as a Potential Anti-Pollution Active Ingredient

Anti-Pollution Product Formulations and Choice of Active Ingredients for Products

Active Hair Care Ingredients Market Help in Protecting Hair against Environmental and Biological Factors

Trend towards Multifunctional Active Ingredients Gains Pace in Cosmetics Industry

Succinic Acid Emerges as a Promising Multi-Functional Ingredient

Assessing the Effectiveness of Cosmetics with Innovative Multipurpose Active Ingredients

Consumer Preference for Sun Protection Products: Opportunity for Active Ingredients Market

Global Sun Care Products Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021,2023 and 2025

Focus on Developing Cosmetic Active Ingredients to Offer Protection against Blue Light

Concerns over the Use of Active Ingredients Used in Sunscreen Products

Sunscreen Ingredients Disrupt Hormones

Mineral Sunscreens vs. Chemical Sunscreens

Methylisothiazolinone in Sunscreen: A Skin Sensitizer

FDA Investigates Ingredients Used in Sunscreens

With Skin Lightening Product Sales on the Rise, Demand Rises for Active Ingredients Used in Skin Lighteners

Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients: The Way Ahead

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern

of Concern Ceramides: A Highly Hydrating Ingredient in Skin Care

Active Ingredient Serums and Concentrates: Packing Higher Concentrations ofIngredients to Address Specific Skin Problems

Macroalgae-Derived Active Ingredients: Potential Role in Cosmetic Formulations

Innovations & Advancements

Expanscience Unveils Algaenia Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient for Sensitive Skins

Lessonia Develops Fucoreverse Anti-Aging Ingredient Derived from Brown Algae Compound

Blue OlOactif: A Plant Oil-Extracted Cosmetic Active Ingredient

Vetivyne: A Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient with Numerous Beauty Advantages

Lonza Unveils H2OBioEv Multifunctional Bioacative for Moisturizing andRejuvenating Skin

Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020,2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020,2025, 2030

Urbanization: A Mega Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

