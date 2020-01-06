Global Adhesive Primer Industry Outlook, 2019-2024 - Leading Players are 3M, Momentive Performance Materials, Arkema, Henkel, ALTANA, Evonik Industries, The Dow Corning Company, Solvay, and BASF

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adhesive Primer Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adhesive primer market is expected to reach an estimated $4.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2024.

Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: adhesive primer market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

adhesive primer market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: adhesive primer market size by product, end use industry, and substrate type in terms of value shipment.

adhesive primer market size by product, end use industry, and substrate type in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: adhesive primer market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

adhesive primer market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of adhesive primer in the adhesive primer market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of adhesive primer in the adhesive primer market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of adhesive primer in the adhesive primer market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of adhesive primer in the adhesive primer market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



The future of the adhesive primer market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, and packaging industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of adhesives in the automotive industry and growing applications of adhesive in construction and packaging industry.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the adhesive primer industry, include development of hylink adhesive primer to make hybrid components to reduce weight and increase performance.



Some of the adhesive primer companies profiled in this report include are 3M, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Arkema, Henkel AG and Company, ALTANA AG and others.



The study includes the adhesive primer market size and forecast for the adhesive primer market through 2024, segmented by product, substrate type, end use industry, and the region.



The analyst forecasts that polyolefin adhesive primer will remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for plastic and composites in construction industries. Maleic anhydride adhesive primer is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better adhesion to polar surfaces and it also helps to improve water resistance and alkali solubility.



This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the adhesive primer market by end use industry (automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, packaging and others), product type (silane, maleic anhydride, polyolefin, titanate & zirconate, and others), substrate type (plastic & composites, metal, rubber, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the adhesive primer market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the adhesive primer market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this adhesive primer market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the adhesive primer market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the adhesive primer market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this adhesive primer market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this adhesive primer area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this adhesive primer market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Adhesive Primer Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Adhesive Primer Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Adhesive Primer Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Silane

3.3.2: Maleic Anhydride

3.3.3: Polyolefin

3.3.4: Titanate and Zirconate

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Adhesive Primer Market by End Use Industries

3.4.1: Automotive

3.4.2: Construction

3.4.3: Aerospace

3.4.4: Electronics

3.4.5: Packaging

3.4.6: Other End Use Industries

3.5: Adhesive Primer Market by Substrate Type

3.5.1: Plastic and Composite

3.5.2: Metal

3.5.3:Rubber

3.5.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Adhesive Primer Market by Region

4.2: North American Adhesive Primer Market

4.3: European Adhesive Primer Market

4.4: APAC Adhesive Primer Market

4.5: RoW Adhesive Primer Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Adhesive Primer Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Adhesive Primer Market by End Use Industries

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Adhesive Primer Market by Substrate Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Adhesive Primer Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Adhesive Primer Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Adhesive Primer



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: 3M

7.2: Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

7.3: Arkema

7.4: Henkel AG and Company

7.5: ALTANA AG

7.6: Evonik Industries

7.7: The Dow Corning Company

7.8: Solvay S.A.

7.9: BASF SE



