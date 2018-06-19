Global Adhesives Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Adhesives in volume (Thousand Pounds) & value (US$ Thousand) by the following Chemical Type: Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 264 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Â 3M Company
- Â Adhesives Research, Inc.
- Adhesives Technology Corp.
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Ashland, Inc.
- Â Avery Dennison Corporation
ADHESIVES MCP-8038 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Rudimentary Industry Roundup
Where Do Opportunities Lie?
Table 1: Global Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Raw Material Availability - A Crucial Factor for Adhesive Manufacturing
Manufacturing Shift to Low Cost Destinations
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Table 2: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): Breakdown of Monthly PMI Data by Country for the Period June 2016 to June 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Key Business Indicators in the Euro Area for the Period Q3/2016 to Q2/2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in the US: Breakdown of PMI Data for the Period April 2016 to March 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Key Business Indicators in the US for Years 2014, 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Urbanization - A Mega Growth Driver
Table 8: Global Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Estimated Percentage of Urbanization in World, China and India for the Years 2011 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for Adhesives in Developing Countries
Market Outlook
Competition
Market Share Statistics
Table 11: Global Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Global Adhesives and Sealants Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Adhesives Market
Growth Momentum Improves in 2015 & Beyond
2. KEY PRODUCT TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Conventional Adhesive Technology: An Overview
Hybrid Structural Instant Adhesives: A Breakthrough in Adhesive Technologies
Rising Demand and Product Innovation Boost Industrial Adhesives Market
Overview of Automotive Adhesives Market
Wood Adhesives Market to Exhibit Decent Growth
Competitive Scenario & Key Players
Overview of Electronic Adhesives Market
Increasing Adoption in Various End-Use Sectors Drive the Market
Surface Mounting Application to Offer Lucrative Opportunities
Expansion of End-Use Industries Propels Demand for Glass Bonding Adhesives
Robust Packaged Food Industry to Impel Label Adhesives Market
Confluence of Positive Factors to Propel Metal Bonding Adhesives Market
Emerging Economies Provide Growth Platform for Roofing Adhesives Market
High Strength Laminating Adhesives Market Gather Stream
Rising Consumption of Packaged Food Propels Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Robust Demand from End-Use Sectors Drive Acrylic Adhesives Market
Acrylic Based Adhesives - The Fastest Growing Product Segment
Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market - A Review
Table 13: World Emulsion-Polymer Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Emulsion-Polymer Market (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Non-Woven Adhesives Witness Increasing Demand in Emerging Markets
Composite Adhesives Market Continues to Experience Notable Expansion
Hot Melt Adhesives Market Maintains Strong Momentum
Economic Growth and Consumer Trends Shape Hot Melt Adhesives Market
Players Eye on Global Expansion
Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Experiencing Consistent Growth
An Overview of Anaerobic Adhesives Market
Emerging Economies to Provide Significant Impetus to Epoxy Adhesives Market
Overview of Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market
Product Innovation and Demand for Flexible Packaging Bolster Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market
Packaging Remains Promising Application Area
Developing Economies Provide Significant Push to Tile & Stone Adhesive Market
Demand for Solvent-Free, Sustainable Products Drives UV Adhesives Market
An Overview of Waterproof Adhesives Market
Growth of End-Use Industries Provides Impetus to Polyurethane Adhesives Market
Robust Demand from Automotive and Aircraft Industries to Fuel Structural Adhesives Market
Demand for Pre-Packed Food to Drive Rigid Packaging Adhesives Market
Rising Use in Common and Commercial Glues Drives Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market
Water-Based Adhesives - The Most Popular Major Adhesive Technology
Table 15: Global Adhesives Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown by Technology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Styrene Butadiene Rubber Based Adhesives - A Major Revenue Contributor
Product Developments Spearhead Market Growth
Need to Achieve Product Differentiation Encouraging Product Innovations
Environmental Friendly Products Poised to Benefit
Solvent Based Adhesives Set to Lose Ground to Eco Friendly Green Technologies
Radiation Cured Adhesives Gain Traction
Focus on Innovation in Adhesives - Select Technological Advancements
3Mâ€™s Multi-Material Composite Urethane Scotch-Weldâ„¢ Adhesives
Advancement Benefit Medical and Automotive Industry
Henkelâ€™s Hybrid Structural Instant Adhesives
Uses and Applications
3. END MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Comeback of the World Construction Sector to Spur Growth in the Market
Table 16: Global Construction Market (2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: European Construction Output Growth Rates in % (2015-2018): Breakdown by Country/ Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: US Nonresidential Building Construction Growth Rates in % (2015 & 2016E): Breakdown by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Adhesives - Playing a Key Role in Automobile Manufacturing
Opportunity Indicators
Table 19: World Production of Passenger Cars: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in 000 Units for Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Production of Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in 000 Units for Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Adhesives - Finding Use in Every Nook & Corner of the Car
Table 21: Global Automotive Adhesives Market (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Usage by Area of Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growth Drivers for Automotive Adhesives: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Growing Auto Manufacturer Focus on Light Weight & Flat Design Vehicle Models Drive Strong Business Case for Adhesives
Environmental Regulations Governing Automotive Industry to Drive Demand
Assembly Operations, Footwear & Woodwork Applications Driving Significant Demand for Adhesives
Electronics Sector Provides Traction to Specialized Conductive Adhesive Systems
Medical Adhesives: A Growing Application Area
Flexible Packaging Industry - Novel Adhesive Solutions Need of the Hour
Use of Adhesives in Food Packaging
Ecommerce Boosts Demand for Advanced Adhesives
Regulatory Demands and Technical Challenges
Pressure Sensitive Applications - Driving Significant Gains in Adhesives Market
Opportunity Indicators
Table 25: Global Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes: Projected CAGR % of Dollar Sales for Period 2015-2022 by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Global Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes (2017 & 2020): Breakdown of Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aerospace - A Potential Market for Adhesives
Underwater-Marine Applications to Sustain Demand for Specialized Marine Adhesives
Solar Energy Opens Up a New Avenue for Future Growth
Construction Industry Moves towards Eco-Friendly & Odor-Free Adhesive
Adhesives Cannibalize Sales of Mechanical Fasteners
Nanotechnology to Benefit Adhesive Manufacturing
High Margins Put Advanced Adhesives in Driving Seat
Key Challenges for Adhesives
Availability and Pricing of Raw Materials
Environmental Concerns
Adhesiveâ€™s Inability to Contain Extreme Temperatures
Expensive Repairing Costs
Need for Improved Confidence on the Longevity
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. GLOBAL ADHESIVES: A LOOK INTO KEY END-USER APPLICATION AREAS
Table 27: World Adhesives and Sealants Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption by End-Use Sector - Packaging, Construction, Transportation, Tapes, Assembly, Consumer, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key End-Use Applications of Adhesives
Consumer Markets
Art and Hobby Adhesives
Auto Aftermarket Adhesives
Beauty Care Products
Do-It-Yourself Adhesives
Paper and School Type Adhesives
Dental and Medical Adhesives
Electrical and Electronic Bonding
Battery Cover Sealing and Battery Assembly
Cable Sealing
Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive Bonding
Motor and Magnet Bonding
Printed Circuit Boards
Pressure Sensitive Applications
Other Markets
Industrial Assembly
Abrasive Bonding
Appliance Assembly
Bookbinding
Carpet Bonding
Filter and Heat Exchanger Assembly
Foam Bonding
Footwear Bonding
Foundry Bonding
Friction Materials
Handles on Knives and Other Utensils, Containers, etc.
Inflatables
Insulating and Other Glass Bonding
Insulation
Non-Wovens
Office Partitions and Built-in Furniture
Signs
Sporting Goods
Textile Assembly
Other Adhesive Applications
On-Site Construction and Repair
Anti-Slip Material Bonding
Ceramic Tile Bonding
Concrete Bonding and Additives
Decorative Applications
Floor Tile, Carpet and Continuous Flooring
General Caulking and Sealing
Geomembranes and Geotextiles
Natural Stone Bonding
Pipe Bonding
Pipe, Cable, and Wire Wrap
Roofing Applications of Adhesives
Sealants for High Rise Windows
Sealants for Penetration Fire Barriers
Signs, Field Assemble & Sealing
Wallcovering, Decorative
Wallcovering, Drywall
Wood and Wood Composites Bonding
Other On-Site Construction Applications
Packaging
Bottle Cap Liners
Cans Ends and Side Seam Bonding
Case and Carton Sealing
Cigarettes and Cigars
Coextrusion Tiecoats
Corrugated Paper Container and Carton Bonding
Grocery Packaging
Labels and Gummed Tapes
Paper Cups, Paper Cores, and Paper Tubes
Tape Adhesives
Other Adhesives Used in Packaging Applications
Transportation
Advanced Composite Bonding
Aircraft and Aerospace
Auto, Recreational Vehicle and Truck Bonding
Hem Flange Bonding
Interior and Exterior Trim Bonding
Auto Aftermarket (Professional)
Fuel Tank and Other Sealants
High Temperature Applications
Marine Applications
Safety Glass Laminating
Threadlocking and Retaining
Weather Stripping and Gasket Bonding
Wood Products and Related Industries
Drywall Manufacture
Furniture Bonding
General Wood Bonding
Plywood
Miscellaneous Markets
Aerosol Packaged Adhesives
Jewelry
Office and School Supplies
Postage Stamps and Other Government Use Adhesives
Miscellaneous Tapes and Labels
Other Uses of Adhesives
6. REGULATIONS IMPACTING THE ADHESIVES INDUSTRY OVER THE YEARS
Year Y2K Onwards
The 1990s
7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Avery Dennison Unveils Advanced Line of Adhesives
Actega Introduces UV Laminating Adhesive Range
Dow Unveils New Adhesive Adcotetm L86-500
Ashland Launches Two New Solvent-Based PS Adhesives
Ashland Unveils Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
Bostik Launches Bosti-Set
Sun Chemical Unveils FINEPLUS HM Adhesives Product Line from DIC Corporation
Eurobond Adhesives Introduces FlexiFix
LORD Unveils Epoxy-Modified Acrylic Adhesive
DIC Introduces PASLIM VM Series of Dry Laminating Adhesives
Bostik Unveils Olefin Elastic Attachment Adhesive
LORD Introduces Two New IMB Adhesives
Jowat Launches New Jowatherm-Reaktant 642.00 Adhesive
Henkel Unveils New Waterproof Construction Adhesive
LATICRETE Introduces TRI-LITE Adhesive
Ashland Unveils Aroset PS 5335 Modified Acrylic PSA
Ashland Unveils Two New Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
H.B. Fuller Introduces Unique Stretchable Adhesive
Ashland Unveils Aroset PS 6449 PSA
DriTac Launches New Supreme Green Adhesive
Ashland Introduces Aroset PS 5333 PSA
LIQUID NAILS Introduces FUZE*IT Adhesive
3M Unveils New Magnet Bonding Adhesive System
DriTac Launches Eco-Friendly Adhesive
Master Bond Unveils Supreme 11HTLP Two-Part Epoxy Adhesive
Frimpeks Introduces New Line of Self-Adhesive Substrates
H.B. Fuller Introduces Advantra 8790 Adhesive
H.B. Fuller Unveils Woodworking Adhesive Solutions
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
H.B. Fuller to Take Over Royal Adhesives & Sealants
AkzoNobel Takes Over Disa Technology
Sika Takes Over ABC Sealants
AJ Adhesives & Mid America Packaging Takes Over Adhesives Plus
Saint-Gobain Takes Over TekBond
H.B. Fuller to Buy Adecol
Soudal Takes Over Mitol Adhesive Manufacturer
H.B. Fuller Takes Over Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
Stauf Adhesives Buys Advanced Adhesives Technologies
Dow Merges with DuPont
BASF Partners with HP Indigo
LORD Enters Exclusive Distribution Relationship with Saint-Gobain
R.D. Abbott Inks Distribution Agreement with LORD
Bostik Expands MRO Product Facility Distribution Network
LINTEC Takes Over MACtac Americas
Ashland Partners with HP
Royal Adhesives & Sealants Acquires Bacon Adhesives
HP Partners with Henkel
H.B. Fuller to buy Cyberbond
H.B. Fuller Takes Over Advanced Adhesives
IPS Takes Over Integra Adhesives
Synthomer to Purchase Hexion PAC Company
Covestro Signs Distribution Agreement with IMCD
Dow Partners with Nordmeccanica Spa to Bring New Technologies
3M Divest Pressurized Polyurethane Foam Adhesives
Arkema Takes Over Bostik
Bostik Inaugurates New Dallas Plant
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA)
Adhesives Technology Corp. (USA)
Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)
Ashland, Inc. (USA)
Avery Dennison Corporation (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK)
Bemis Associates, Inc. (USA)
Berry Global, Inc. (USA)
Bostik, Inc. (USA)
Covestro AG (Germany)
DIC Corporation (Japan)
DowDuPont (USA)
DYMAX Corp. (USA)
Franklin International, Inc. (USA)
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (USA)
H.B. Fuller Company (USA)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Huntsman Corporation (USA)
Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)
Permatex, Inc. (USA)
LORD Corporation (USA)
Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)
Momentive (USA)
PPG Industries (USA)
RPM International, Inc. (USA)
DAP Products, Inc. (USA)
Sika AG (Switzerland)
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Volume Analytics
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Historic Review for Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Adhesives Market by Chemical Type
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Styrene Butadiene Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Historic Review for Phenolic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Phenolic Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyolefin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Historic Review for Polyolefin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyolefin Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Historic Review for Epoxy Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Epoxy Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Starch & Dextrin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World Historic Review for Starch & Dextrin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for Starch & Dextrin Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World Historic Review for Acrylic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Urea Formaldehyde Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: World Historic Review for Urea Formaldehyde Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Urea Formaldehyde Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Neoprene Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: World Historic Review for Neoprene Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: World 14-Year Perspective for Neoprene Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: World 14-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: World Historic Review for Polyurethane Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyurethane Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: World Historic Review for Natural Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: World 14-Year Perspective for Natural Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: World Historic Review for Other Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Value Analytics
Table 73: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: World Historic Review for Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: World 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Adhesives Market by Chemical Type
Table 76: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Styrene Butadiene Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: World 14-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: World Historic Review for Phenolic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: World 14-Year Perspective for Phenolic Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyolefin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: World Historic Review for Polyolefin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyolefin Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: World Historic Review for Epoxy Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: World 14-Year Perspective for Epoxy Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Starch & Dextrin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: World Historic Review for Starch & Dextrin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: World 14-Year Perspective for Starch & Dextrin Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: World Historic Review for Acrylic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Urea Formaldehyde Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: World Historic Review for Urea Formaldehyde Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: World 14-Year Perspective for Urea Formaldehyde Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Neoprene Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: World Historic Review for Neoprene Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: World 14-Year Perspective for Neoprene Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: World 14-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: World Historic Review for Polyurethane Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyurethane Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: World Historic Review for Natural Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: World 14-Year Perspective for Natural Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: World Historic Review for Other Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Adhesives Market - A Review
Current & Future Analysis
Analysis by Value
Analysis by Volume
Cautious Optimism in the Construction Sector Augurs Well for Market Growth
Growth in Automobile Production to Drive Market Demand for Adhesives
Growing Focus on Developing Light-Weight Vehicles to Drive Demand for Adhesives
Table 118: North American Adhesive Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues in Transportation Sector by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: US Light Vehicle OEM Adhesive Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Vehicle Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Medical and Dental Adhesives Market Poised for Growth
Medical Adhesives Applications in the US
Table 120: US Medical and Dental Adhesives Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: US Denture Adhesive Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Major Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Specialty Adhesives Market
Table 122: US Specialty Adhesives Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown on Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Structural Adhesives Market to Register Healthy Gains
Creating Awareness is the Key
Snapshot of End-User Segments
Select End-Use Segments in the US Adhesives Market
Key Statistical Data
Table 123: US Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Product Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: US Polymer Dispersions and Emulsions Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 125: US Polymer Dispersions and Emulsions Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 126: US Solvent-based Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: US Solvent-based Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 128: US Radiation Cured Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 129: Average Cost Structure for Adhesives & Sealants (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Cost of Production by Cost Item (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition
Table 130: US Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Major Companies (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 131: US Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Major Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 132: US Tape Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Major Companies (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 133: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 134: US Historic Review for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 135: US 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 136: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 137: US Historic Review for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 138: US 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Analysis by Value
Analysis by Volume
Market Overview
End-User Profile
Industrial End-Users
Consumer Market
Efficient Adhesives in Demand
Competitive Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 139: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 140: Canadian Historic Review for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 141: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 142: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 143: Canadian Historic Review for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 144: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Analysis by Value
Analysis by Volume
End-User Consumption
Overview of Japanese Automotive Adhesives Market
Key Statistical Data
Table 145: Japanese Automotive Adhesives Market (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production by Type of Adhesive Technology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Electronics Sector Drives Demand For Adhesives in Japanese Market
Strategic Corporate Development
DIC Corporation - A Key Japanese Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 146: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 147: Japanese Historic Review for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 148: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 149: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 150: Japanese Historic Review for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 151: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Analysis by Value
Analysis by Volume
Market Trends
Adhesive Performance Merits Preference Over Adhesive & Sealant Manufacturers - In Line Automotive Adhesives - Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 154: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 155: European Historic Review for Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 156: European 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 157: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 158: European Historic Review for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 159: European 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 160: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
