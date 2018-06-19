Global Adhesives Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Adhesives in volume (Thousand Pounds) & value (US$ Thousand) by the following Chemical Type: Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 264 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Â 3M Company

- Â Adhesives Research, Inc.

- Adhesives Technology Corp.

- Akzo Nobel N.V.

- Ashland, Inc.

- Â Avery Dennison Corporation



ADHESIVES MCP-8038 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Rudimentary Industry Roundup

Where Do Opportunities Lie?

Table 1: Global Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Raw Material Availability - A Crucial Factor for Adhesive Manufacturing

Manufacturing Shift to Low Cost Destinations

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Table 2: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): Breakdown of Monthly PMI Data by Country for the Period June 2016 to June 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Key Business Indicators in the Euro Area for the Period Q3/2016 to Q2/2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in the US: Breakdown of PMI Data for the Period April 2016 to March 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Key Business Indicators in the US for Years 2014, 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Urbanization - A Mega Growth Driver

Table 8: Global Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Estimated Percentage of Urbanization in World, China and India for the Years 2011 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for Adhesives in Developing Countries

Market Outlook

Competition

Market Share Statistics

Table 11: Global Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Adhesives and Sealants Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Adhesives Market

Growth Momentum Improves in 2015 & Beyond



2. KEY PRODUCT TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Conventional Adhesive Technology: An Overview

Hybrid Structural Instant Adhesives: A Breakthrough in Adhesive Technologies

Rising Demand and Product Innovation Boost Industrial Adhesives Market

Overview of Automotive Adhesives Market

Wood Adhesives Market to Exhibit Decent Growth

Competitive Scenario & Key Players

Overview of Electronic Adhesives Market

Increasing Adoption in Various End-Use Sectors Drive the Market

Surface Mounting Application to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Expansion of End-Use Industries Propels Demand for Glass Bonding Adhesives

Robust Packaged Food Industry to Impel Label Adhesives Market

Confluence of Positive Factors to Propel Metal Bonding Adhesives Market

Emerging Economies Provide Growth Platform for Roofing Adhesives Market

High Strength Laminating Adhesives Market Gather Stream

Rising Consumption of Packaged Food Propels Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Robust Demand from End-Use Sectors Drive Acrylic Adhesives Market

Acrylic Based Adhesives - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market - A Review

Table 13: World Emulsion-Polymer Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Emulsion-Polymer Market (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Non-Woven Adhesives Witness Increasing Demand in Emerging Markets

Composite Adhesives Market Continues to Experience Notable Expansion

Hot Melt Adhesives Market Maintains Strong Momentum

Economic Growth and Consumer Trends Shape Hot Melt Adhesives Market

Players Eye on Global Expansion

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Experiencing Consistent Growth

An Overview of Anaerobic Adhesives Market

Emerging Economies to Provide Significant Impetus to Epoxy Adhesives Market

Overview of Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

Product Innovation and Demand for Flexible Packaging Bolster Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Packaging Remains Promising Application Area

Developing Economies Provide Significant Push to Tile & Stone Adhesive Market

Demand for Solvent-Free, Sustainable Products Drives UV Adhesives Market

An Overview of Waterproof Adhesives Market

Growth of End-Use Industries Provides Impetus to Polyurethane Adhesives Market

Robust Demand from Automotive and Aircraft Industries to Fuel Structural Adhesives Market

Demand for Pre-Packed Food to Drive Rigid Packaging Adhesives Market

Rising Use in Common and Commercial Glues Drives Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market

Water-Based Adhesives - The Most Popular Major Adhesive Technology

Table 15: Global Adhesives Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown by Technology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Based Adhesives - A Major Revenue Contributor

Product Developments Spearhead Market Growth

Need to Achieve Product Differentiation Encouraging Product Innovations

Environmental Friendly Products Poised to Benefit

Solvent Based Adhesives Set to Lose Ground to Eco Friendly Green Technologies

Radiation Cured Adhesives Gain Traction

Focus on Innovation in Adhesives - Select Technological Advancements

3Mâ€™s Multi-Material Composite Urethane Scotch-Weldâ„¢ Adhesives

Advancement Benefit Medical and Automotive Industry

Henkelâ€™s Hybrid Structural Instant Adhesives

Uses and Applications



3. END MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Comeback of the World Construction Sector to Spur Growth in the Market

Table 16: Global Construction Market (2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: European Construction Output Growth Rates in % (2015-2018): Breakdown by Country/ Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: US Nonresidential Building Construction Growth Rates in % (2015 & 2016E): Breakdown by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Adhesives - Playing a Key Role in Automobile Manufacturing

Opportunity Indicators

Table 19: World Production of Passenger Cars: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in 000 Units for Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Production of Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in 000 Units for Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Adhesives - Finding Use in Every Nook & Corner of the Car

Table 21: Global Automotive Adhesives Market (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Usage by Area of Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth Drivers for Automotive Adhesives: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growing Auto Manufacturer Focus on Light Weight & Flat Design Vehicle Models Drive Strong Business Case for Adhesives

Environmental Regulations Governing Automotive Industry to Drive Demand

Assembly Operations, Footwear & Woodwork Applications Driving Significant Demand for Adhesives

Electronics Sector Provides Traction to Specialized Conductive Adhesive Systems

Medical Adhesives: A Growing Application Area

Flexible Packaging Industry - Novel Adhesive Solutions Need of the Hour

Use of Adhesives in Food Packaging

Ecommerce Boosts Demand for Advanced Adhesives

Regulatory Demands and Technical Challenges

Pressure Sensitive Applications - Driving Significant Gains in Adhesives Market

Opportunity Indicators

Table 25: Global Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes: Projected CAGR % of Dollar Sales for Period 2015-2022 by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Global Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes (2017 & 2020): Breakdown of Annual Sales Figures in Million Square Meters by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aerospace - A Potential Market for Adhesives

Underwater-Marine Applications to Sustain Demand for Specialized Marine Adhesives

Solar Energy Opens Up a New Avenue for Future Growth

Construction Industry Moves towards Eco-Friendly & Odor-Free Adhesive

Adhesives Cannibalize Sales of Mechanical Fasteners

Nanotechnology to Benefit Adhesive Manufacturing

High Margins Put Advanced Adhesives in Driving Seat

Key Challenges for Adhesives

Availability and Pricing of Raw Materials

Environmental Concerns

Adhesiveâ€™s Inability to Contain Extreme Temperatures

Expensive Repairing Costs

Need for Improved Confidence on the Longevity



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. GLOBAL ADHESIVES: A LOOK INTO KEY END-USER APPLICATION AREAS

Table 27: World Adhesives and Sealants Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption by End-Use Sector - Packaging, Construction, Transportation, Tapes, Assembly, Consumer, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key End-Use Applications of Adhesives

Consumer Markets

Art and Hobby Adhesives

Auto Aftermarket Adhesives

Beauty Care Products

Do-It-Yourself Adhesives

Paper and School Type Adhesives

Dental and Medical Adhesives

Electrical and Electronic Bonding

Battery Cover Sealing and Battery Assembly

Cable Sealing

Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive Bonding

Motor and Magnet Bonding

Printed Circuit Boards

Pressure Sensitive Applications

Other Markets

Industrial Assembly

Abrasive Bonding

Appliance Assembly

Bookbinding

Carpet Bonding

Filter and Heat Exchanger Assembly

Foam Bonding

Footwear Bonding

Foundry Bonding

Friction Materials

Handles on Knives and Other Utensils, Containers, etc.

Inflatables

Insulating and Other Glass Bonding

Insulation

Non-Wovens

Office Partitions and Built-in Furniture

Signs

Sporting Goods

Textile Assembly

Other Adhesive Applications

On-Site Construction and Repair

Anti-Slip Material Bonding

Ceramic Tile Bonding

Concrete Bonding and Additives

Decorative Applications

Floor Tile, Carpet and Continuous Flooring

General Caulking and Sealing

Geomembranes and Geotextiles

Natural Stone Bonding

Pipe Bonding

Pipe, Cable, and Wire Wrap

Roofing Applications of Adhesives

Sealants for High Rise Windows

Sealants for Penetration Fire Barriers

Signs, Field Assemble & Sealing

Wallcovering, Decorative

Wallcovering, Drywall

Wood and Wood Composites Bonding

Other On-Site Construction Applications

Packaging

Bottle Cap Liners

Cans Ends and Side Seam Bonding

Case and Carton Sealing

Cigarettes and Cigars

Coextrusion Tiecoats

Corrugated Paper Container and Carton Bonding

Grocery Packaging

Labels and Gummed Tapes

Paper Cups, Paper Cores, and Paper Tubes

Tape Adhesives

Other Adhesives Used in Packaging Applications

Transportation

Advanced Composite Bonding

Aircraft and Aerospace

Auto, Recreational Vehicle and Truck Bonding

Hem Flange Bonding

Interior and Exterior Trim Bonding

Auto Aftermarket (Professional)

Fuel Tank and Other Sealants

High Temperature Applications

Marine Applications

Safety Glass Laminating

Threadlocking and Retaining

Weather Stripping and Gasket Bonding

Wood Products and Related Industries

Drywall Manufacture

Furniture Bonding

General Wood Bonding

Plywood

Miscellaneous Markets

Aerosol Packaged Adhesives

Jewelry

Office and School Supplies

Postage Stamps and Other Government Use Adhesives

Miscellaneous Tapes and Labels

Other Uses of Adhesives



6. REGULATIONS IMPACTING THE ADHESIVES INDUSTRY OVER THE YEARS

Year Y2K Onwards

The 1990s



7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Avery Dennison Unveils Advanced Line of Adhesives

Actega Introduces UV Laminating Adhesive Range

Dow Unveils New Adhesive Adcotetm L86-500

Ashland Launches Two New Solvent-Based PS Adhesives

Ashland Unveils Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Bostik Launches Bosti-Set

Sun Chemical Unveils FINEPLUS HM Adhesives Product Line from DIC Corporation

Eurobond Adhesives Introduces FlexiFix

LORD Unveils Epoxy-Modified Acrylic Adhesive

DIC Introduces PASLIM VM Series of Dry Laminating Adhesives

Bostik Unveils Olefin Elastic Attachment Adhesive

LORD Introduces Two New IMB Adhesives

Jowat Launches New Jowatherm-Reaktant 642.00 Adhesive

Henkel Unveils New Waterproof Construction Adhesive

LATICRETE Introduces TRI-LITE Adhesive

Ashland Unveils Aroset PS 5335 Modified Acrylic PSA

Ashland Unveils Two New Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

H.B. Fuller Introduces Unique Stretchable Adhesive

Ashland Unveils Aroset PS 6449 PSA

DriTac Launches New Supreme Green Adhesive

Ashland Introduces Aroset PS 5333 PSA

LIQUID NAILS Introduces FUZE*IT Adhesive

3M Unveils New Magnet Bonding Adhesive System

DriTac Launches Eco-Friendly Adhesive

Master Bond Unveils Supreme 11HTLP Two-Part Epoxy Adhesive

Frimpeks Introduces New Line of Self-Adhesive Substrates

H.B. Fuller Introduces Advantra 8790 Adhesive

H.B. Fuller Unveils Woodworking Adhesive Solutions



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

H.B. Fuller to Take Over Royal Adhesives & Sealants

AkzoNobel Takes Over Disa Technology

Sika Takes Over ABC Sealants

AJ Adhesives & Mid America Packaging Takes Over Adhesives Plus

Saint-Gobain Takes Over TekBond

H.B. Fuller to Buy Adecol

Soudal Takes Over Mitol Adhesive Manufacturer

H.B. Fuller Takes Over Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives

Stauf Adhesives Buys Advanced Adhesives Technologies

Dow Merges with DuPont

BASF Partners with HP Indigo

LORD Enters Exclusive Distribution Relationship with Saint-Gobain

R.D. Abbott Inks Distribution Agreement with LORD

Bostik Expands MRO Product Facility Distribution Network

LINTEC Takes Over MACtac Americas

Ashland Partners with HP

Royal Adhesives & Sealants Acquires Bacon Adhesives

HP Partners with Henkel

H.B. Fuller to buy Cyberbond

H.B. Fuller Takes Over Advanced Adhesives

IPS Takes Over Integra Adhesives

Synthomer to Purchase Hexion PAC Company

Covestro Signs Distribution Agreement with IMCD

Dow Partners with Nordmeccanica Spa to Bring New Technologies

3M Divest Pressurized Polyurethane Foam Adhesives

Arkema Takes Over Bostik

Bostik Inaugurates New Dallas Plant



9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA)

Adhesives Technology Corp. (USA)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

Ashland, Inc. (USA)

Avery Dennison Corporation (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK)

Bemis Associates, Inc. (USA)

Berry Global, Inc. (USA)

Bostik, Inc. (USA)

Covestro AG (Germany)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

DowDuPont (USA)

DYMAX Corp. (USA)

Franklin International, Inc. (USA)

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (USA)

H.B. Fuller Company (USA)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)

Permatex, Inc. (USA)

LORD Corporation (USA)

Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)

Momentive (USA)

PPG Industries (USA)

RPM International, Inc. (USA)

DAP Products, Inc. (USA)

Sika AG (Switzerland)



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Volume Analytics

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Adhesives Market by Chemical Type

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Styrene Butadiene Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Phenolic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Phenolic Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyolefin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Polyolefin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyolefin Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Historic Review for Epoxy Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Epoxy Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Starch & Dextrin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Historic Review for Starch & Dextrin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for Starch & Dextrin Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Historic Review for Acrylic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Urea Formaldehyde Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Historic Review for Urea Formaldehyde Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Urea Formaldehyde Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Neoprene Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: World Historic Review for Neoprene Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: World 14-Year Perspective for Neoprene Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: World 14-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: World Historic Review for Polyurethane Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyurethane Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: World Historic Review for Natural Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: World 14-Year Perspective for Natural Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: World Historic Review for Other Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Value Analytics

Table 73: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: World Historic Review for Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: World 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Adhesives Market by Chemical Type

Table 76: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Styrene Butadiene Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: World 14-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phenolic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: World Historic Review for Phenolic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: World 14-Year Perspective for Phenolic Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyolefin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: World Historic Review for Polyolefin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyolefin Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: World Historic Review for Epoxy Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: World 14-Year Perspective for Epoxy Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Starch & Dextrin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: World Historic Review for Starch & Dextrin Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: World 14-Year Perspective for Starch & Dextrin Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: World Historic Review for Acrylic Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Urea Formaldehyde Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: World Historic Review for Urea Formaldehyde Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: World 14-Year Perspective for Urea Formaldehyde Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Acetal Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Neoprene Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: World Historic Review for Neoprene Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: World 14-Year Perspective for Neoprene Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: World 14-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: World Historic Review for Polyurethane Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyurethane Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: World Historic Review for Natural Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: World 14-Year Perspective for Natural Rubber Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: World Historic Review for Other Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Adhesives Market - A Review

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Value

Analysis by Volume

Cautious Optimism in the Construction Sector Augurs Well for Market Growth

Growth in Automobile Production to Drive Market Demand for Adhesives

Growing Focus on Developing Light-Weight Vehicles to Drive Demand for Adhesives

Table 118: North American Adhesive Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues in Transportation Sector by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: US Light Vehicle OEM Adhesive Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Vehicle Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Medical and Dental Adhesives Market Poised for Growth

Medical Adhesives Applications in the US

Table 120: US Medical and Dental Adhesives Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: US Denture Adhesive Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Major Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Specialty Adhesives Market

Table 122: US Specialty Adhesives Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown on Revenues by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Structural Adhesives Market to Register Healthy Gains

Creating Awareness is the Key

Snapshot of End-User Segments

Select End-Use Segments in the US Adhesives Market

Key Statistical Data

Table 123: US Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Product Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: US Polymer Dispersions and Emulsions Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: US Polymer Dispersions and Emulsions Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: US Solvent-based Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: US Solvent-based Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: US Radiation Cured Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Average Cost Structure for Adhesives & Sealants (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Cost of Production by Cost Item (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition

Table 130: US Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Major Companies (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: US Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Major Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: US Tape Market (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales by Major Companies (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 133: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: US Historic Review for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: US 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: US Historic Review for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: US 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Value

Analysis by Volume

Market Overview

End-User Profile

Industrial End-Users

Consumer Market

Efficient Adhesives in Demand

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 139: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Canadian Historic Review for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 142: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Canadian Historic Review for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Value

Analysis by Volume

End-User Consumption

Overview of Japanese Automotive Adhesives Market

Key Statistical Data

Table 145: Japanese Automotive Adhesives Market (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production by Type of Adhesive Technology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Electronics Sector Drives Demand For Adhesives in Japanese Market

Strategic Corporate Development

DIC Corporation - A Key Japanese Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 146: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Japanese Historic Review for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Japanese Historic Review for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 151: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Value

Analysis by Volume

Market Trends

Adhesive Performance Merits Preference Over Adhesive & Sealant Manufacturers - In Line Automotive Adhesives - Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 154: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 155: European Historic Review for Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 156: European 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 157: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 158: European Historic Review for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand lbs (Pounds) for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 159: European 14-Year Perspective for Adhesives by Chemical Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Phenolic, Polyolefin, Epoxy, Starch & Dextrin, Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion), Urea Formaldehyde, Polyvinyl Acetal, Polyvinyl Acetate, Neoprene, Thermoplastic Rubber, Polyurethane, Natural Rubber, Protein, Furan, Polyvinyl Chloride, Reclaimed Rubber, Silicate, Silicone Rubber, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Nitrile, Butyl Rubber & PIB, Polyester, Ethylene, Bitumen and Miscellaneous Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 160: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



