Global Adipic Acid (Nylon 6/6, Polyurethane Resins, Plasticizers, Others) Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Adipic Acid in Thousand Pounds and US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments:

Nylon 6/6

Polyurethane Resins

Plasticizers

Other Applications

The report profiles 24 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Asahi Kasei Corporation ( Japan )

) Ascend Performance Materials, LLC ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Genomatica, Inc. ( USA )

) Huafon Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) INVISTA ( USA )

) JiangSu Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. ( China )

) LANXESS AG ( Germany )

( ) PetroChina Company Ltd. ( China )

) Radici Partecipazioni SpA ( Italy )

) Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shandong Hongye Chemical Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) Sumitomo Shoji Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Taiyuan Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Verdezyne, Inc. ( USA )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Adipic Acid Market: End-Use Sector Dynamics to Set the Pace of Growth

Market Analysis by End-Use Segment

Nylon 6/6 - Largest End-Use Segment

Polyurethane - Fastest Growing Segment

Market Analysis by Region

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Prospects Remain Favorable in Other Developing Regions As Well

Slow Paced Growth Projected in Developed Regions

Stable Economic Scenario to Enhance Growth Prospects

Production Scenario



3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & ISSUES

Bio-based Adipic Acid: A Cost-effective and Eco-Friendly Alternative to Adipic Acid

NREL Study Achieves Conversion of Lignin-derived Compounds into Adipic Acid

Automotive Industry - Increasing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Vehicles Fuels Adipic Acid Demand

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions

Growing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Carpets Presents Opportunities

Rising Production of Footwear Accelerates Consumption of Adipic Acid based Polyurethanes

Growth in Electronics Manufacturing Activity to Raise Demand for Adipic Acid

Food Additives: A Small yet Promising Application Market

Opportunities for Adipic Acid in Food Acidulants



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Adipic Acid - Introduction

Physical and Chemical Properties

Problems Faced During Transportation

Toxicological Facts

Effect on Human Health

Adipic Dihydrazide

Physical and Chemical Properties

Adiponitrile

Physical and Chemical Properties

Typical Composition

Raw Materials Scenario

Cyclohexane

D-Glucose

Phenol - An Intermediate for Adipic Acid

Production Processes

Applications of Adipic Acid

Nylon Plastic Material Manufacture

No-Clean Soldering Process

Nucleating Agent & New Proton Source

Other Applications

End-Use Segments: An Overview

Nylon 6/6

Polyurethane Resins

Plasticizers

Other Applications

Adipic Acid Use in Food



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market

Chinese Enterprises Seek to Widen Global Footprint

Collaborations with Distributors & Downstream Consumers: Pivotal to Gain Competitive Edge



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Asahi Kasei to Increase Leona Nylon 66 Filament Production

BioAmber Sarnia Restructures Credit Facility

Genomatica Teams Up with Aquafil

INVISTA Upgrades Nylon 6,6 Production Capability in Camden, South Carolina

Rennovia Discontinues Business Operations

BioAmber Files for Bankruptcy

LCY Biotechnology Purchases BioAmber Plant

Asahi Kasei to Build New Plastic Compounds Plant in Jiangsu, China

Ascend Performance Materials Implements Project Staple at Greenwood Facility

BioAmber Partners with the University of Toronto to Produce Adipic Acid from Sugar

Invista to Install Next Generation AND Technology at Butachimie Facility in France

BASF to Acquire Solvay's Polyamide Business

Ascend Performance Materials to Increase Production Capacity across Intermediate Chemicals & Polymers Portfolio

Asahi Kasei Establishes New Plastic Compounds Plant in Alabama

Asahi Kasei Establishes Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

INVISTA Collaborates with The Chemical Company

Johnson Matthey and Rennovia Initiates Production of Adipic Acid at Mini-Plant

INVISTA to Shut Down Adipic Acid Plant in Texas



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 24 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 27)

The United States (7)

(7) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (7)

(7) Germany (2)

(2)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

