Global Advanced Materials and Technologies Markets 2016-2017 & 2018-2022 - Focus on Public Works Infrastructure Projects

The "Advanced Materials and Technologies for Public Works Infrastructure Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report includes all types of advanced materials and other technologies used in public works infrastructure products, such as:
- Advanced materials.
- Metals and alloys.
- Superior-performing asphalt pavements.
- High-performance concrete.
- Fiber-reinforced polymer composites.
- Geopolymers.
- Geosynthetics.
- Smart materials (i.e., materials that respond dynamically to external stimuli like heat, humidity, ultraviolet light or pressure).
- Advanced structural subassemblies (e.g., prefabricated bridge elements and systems, seismic isolation bearings).
Report Includes:
- 67 tables
- An overview of the U.S. market for advanced materials and technologies for public works infrastructure projects within the industry
- Analyses of the U.S. market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Discussion of advanced materials and technologies used in various types of public works infrastructure
- A look into new materials and technologies that are likely to be introduced during the forecast period, along with their expected impacts on the market
- Analyses of the key patents issued for advanced infrastructure materials
- Company profiles of major market players in the market, including ArcelorMittal Steel USA Inc., Lafarge North America Inc., Infrastructure Composites International, Kansas Structural Composites, Inc., and Bridge Solutions, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
- Definitions
- Public Works Infrastructure
- Advanced Materials and Technologies
- U.S. Public Works Infrastructure Conditions and Trends
- Roads and Highways
- Railway and Commuter Rail Lines
- Bridges and Tunnels
- Airports
- Dams
- Inland Waterways
- Levees and Floodwalls
- Ports
- U.S. Public Infrastructure Investments
4 Market for Advanced Infrastructure Materials and Subassemblies
- Materials
- Metals and Alloys
- Asphalt
- Concrete
- Geopolymers
- Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites
- Geosynthetics
- Smart Materials
- Subassemblies
- Prefabricated Bridge Elements and Structures
- Seismic Isolation Bearings
5 Patent Review
6 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Fastest-Growing Products
- Largest End-user Markets
- Trump Administration's Infrastructure Plan
7 Company Profiles
- Metals and Alloys
- Alumabridge Llc
- Arcelormittal Steel Usa Inc.
- Evraz Oregon Steel Mills, Inc.
- Mmfx Steel Corp. Of America
- Sapa AS
- Asphalts
- Akzo Nobel, Inc.
- Astec, Inc.
- Hubbard Group, Inc.
- Ingevity Corp.
- Mcconnaughay Technologies
- PQ Corp.
- High-Performance Cements
- Lafarge North America
- Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites
- Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Inc.
- Composite Rebar Technologies
- Conserv Epoxy Llc
- Creative Pultrusions, Inc.
- Fibrwrap Construction, Inc.
- Fyfe Co. Llc
- Hardcore Composites Llc
- Hexcel Corp.
- Hughes Brothers, Inc.
- Infrastructure Composites International
- Jerol Industri Ab
- Kansas Structural Composites, Inc.
- Lancaster Composite, Inc.
- Lee Composites, Inc.
- Martin Marietta Composites
- Polywood, Inc.
- Pultrall, Inc.
- Quakewrap, Inc.
- Sika Corp.
- Strongwell Corp.
- Sudaglass Fiber Technology, Inc.
- Tie Tek Llc
- Tillco Company
- Prefabricated Bridge Elements And Systems
- Acrow Corp.
- Bridge Solutions, Inc.
- U.S. Bridge
- Seismic Isolation Bearings
- Dynamic Isolation Systems, Inc.
- Earthquake Protection Systems, Inc.
- R.J. Watson, Inc.
- Seismic Energy Products, Lp
- Geosynthetics
- Agru America, Inc.
- Gundleslt Environmental, Inc.
- Propex, Inc.
- Strata Systems, Inc.
- Tencate Geosynthetics North America
- US Fabrics, Inc.
