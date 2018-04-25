Global Advanced Materials and Technologies Markets 2016-2017 & 2018-2022 - Focus on Public Works Infrastructure Projects

The scope of this report includes all types of advanced materials and other technologies used in public works infrastructure products, such as:

Advanced materials.

Metals and alloys.

Superior-performing asphalt pavements.

High-performance concrete.

Fiber-reinforced polymer composites.

Geopolymers.

Geosynthetics.

Smart materials (i.e., materials that respond dynamically to external stimuli like heat, humidity, ultraviolet light or pressure).

Advanced structural subassemblies (e.g., prefabricated bridge elements and systems, seismic isolation bearings).

Report Includes:

67 tables

An overview of the U.S. market for advanced materials and technologies for public works infrastructure projects within the industry

Analyses of the U.S. market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Discussion of advanced materials and technologies used in various types of public works infrastructure

A look into new materials and technologies that are likely to be introduced during the forecast period, along with their expected impacts on the market

Analyses of the key patents issued for advanced infrastructure materials

Company profiles of major market players in the market, including ArcelorMittal Steel USA Inc., Lafarge North America Inc., Infrastructure Composites International, Kansas Structural Composites, Inc., and Bridge Solutions, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Public Works Infrastructure

Advanced Materials and Technologies

U.S. Public Works Infrastructure Conditions and Trends

Roads and Highways

Railway and Commuter Rail Lines

Bridges and Tunnels

Airports

Dams

Inland Waterways

Levees and Floodwalls

Ports

U.S. Public Infrastructure Investments

4 Market for Advanced Infrastructure Materials and Subassemblies

Materials

Metals and Alloys

Asphalt

Concrete

Geopolymers

Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites

Geosynthetics

Smart Materials

Subassemblies

Prefabricated Bridge Elements and Structures

Seismic Isolation Bearings

5 Patent Review



6 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Fastest-Growing Products

Largest End-user Markets

Trump Administration's Infrastructure Plan

7 Company Profiles

Metals and Alloys

Alumabridge Llc

Arcelormittal Steel Usa Inc.

Evraz Oregon Steel Mills, Inc.

Mmfx Steel Corp. Of America

Sapa AS

Asphalts

Akzo Nobel, Inc.

Astec, Inc.

Hubbard Group, Inc.

Ingevity Corp.

Mcconnaughay Technologies

PQ Corp.

High-Performance Cements

Lafarge North America

Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites

Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Inc.

Composite Rebar Technologies

Conserv Epoxy Llc

Creative Pultrusions, Inc.

Fibrwrap Construction, Inc.

Fyfe Co. Llc

Hardcore Composites Llc

Hexcel Corp.

Hughes Brothers, Inc.

Infrastructure Composites International

Jerol Industri Ab

Kansas Structural Composites, Inc.

Lancaster Composite, Inc.

Lee Composites, Inc.

Martin Marietta Composites

Polywood, Inc.

Pultrall, Inc.

Quakewrap, Inc.

Sika Corp.

Strongwell Corp.

Sudaglass Fiber Technology, Inc.

Tie Tek Llc

Tillco Company

Prefabricated Bridge Elements And Systems

Acrow Corp.

Bridge Solutions, Inc.

U.S. Bridge

Seismic Isolation Bearings

Dynamic Isolation Systems, Inc.

Earthquake Protection Systems, Inc.

R.J. Watson, Inc.

Seismic Energy Products, Lp

Geosynthetics

Agru America, Inc.

Gundleslt Environmental, Inc.

Propex, Inc.

Strata Systems, Inc.

Tencate Geosynthetics North America

US Fabrics, Inc.



