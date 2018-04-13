Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Report 2017-2021 - CAGR Projected to Grow at 7.81%

Global advanced polymer composites market to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the period 2017-2021.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



There is an increased demand for lightweight and high-performance materials from various end-user industries. These advanced materials are used in various industrial applications owing to its beneficial properties, such as energy saving and wear resistance properties. They are preferred as thermally conductive material in high friction applications.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of composites by Boeing and Airbus. Boeing 787 Dreamliner and AirbusA350 used composite materials in its body and wings. The older planes used aluminum for its wings and body. It is estimated that the aircraft manufacturing market will reach more than $200 billion. The composites will be used majorly in commercials aircrafts. The use of composites makes the plane lighter and fuel-efficient. This, in turn, makes flying more affordable.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is advanced polymer composites are expensive. This makes it difficult for vendors to increase their sales as it increases the price of the final product. Therefore, use of advanced polymer composites in the automotive sector, which is one of the major end-user segment, is still limited to F1 cars and high-performance commercial vehicles. The production cost and the R&D cost of carbon fiber polymer composites are eight times more when compared to steel. The high manufacturing cost is mainly due to the increased raw material cost. An increase in the raw material cost will increase the procurement cost as well as the last price of the product.



Key Vendors

Covestro

Hexcel

Koninklijke Ten Cate

SGL Group

Solvay

Other Prominent Vendors

3B - The fibreglass company

- The fibreglass company DuPont

GKN

Gurit

TEIJIN

Toray Industries

TPI Composites

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation by Type



Part 09: Market Segmentation by End-User



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers and Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sr695g/global_advanced?w=5

