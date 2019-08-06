Global Advanced Wound Care Market 2019-2023 - Antimicrobial Dressing, MolecuLight Imaging Device, MaxioCel Wound Care Dressing Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Size, Trends, Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Size, Trends, Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of the advanced wound care market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth.



The report provides analysis of the advanced wound care market by value, by-products, by application, by end-user and by region. The report further provides detailed product analysis, application analysis, end-user analysis and regional analysis of the global advanced wound care market by value.



A wound is an injury or break in the body tissue due to an accident, surgery etc. Wounds can be of different types, some wounds get healed according to the normal healing process, while some wounds do not have fixed healing stages.



Wound care represents specific types of treatment for various kinds of wounds such as diabetic wounds, surgical wounds, skin ulcers etc. Wound care is segmented in three types, advanced, basic and surgical, each with different kind of products to make wound healing process efficient and effective.



Advanced wound care products are developed to cure both chronic and acute wounds. The treatment is carried out by foam & film dressing, hydrocolloids, hydrogels etc. The advanced wound care is categorized under three broad areas that are products, application and end-user.



The global advanced wound care market has witnessed stable growth in the past few years and is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecasted period (2019-2023) the market would further augment with a poised growth rate. The growth of global advanced wound care market would be supported by the growth drivers such as increasing diabetic population, rising obese population, escalating chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare spending and growing bariatric surgery globally.



However, growth of global advanced wound care market is being hindered by various challenges. Some of the distinguished challenges faced by the market are lack of awareness about advanced wound care and stringent regulation.

Moreover, the report also evaluates the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall advanced wound care market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the advanced wound care market are Smith & Nephew, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group Plc and 3M. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Wound: An Overview

2.2 Wound Care: An Overview

2.3 Advanced Wound Care: An Overview

2.4 Advanced Wound Care Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Advanced Wound Care Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Advanced Wound Care Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Wound Care Devices, Antimicrobial Dressing, Biologics and Other Dressing)

3.1.3 Global Advanced Wound Care Market by Application (Chronic Wound, Acute Wound and Surgical Wound)

3.1.4 Global Advanced Wound Care Market by End-User (Home Healthcare & Community Health Services and Hospitals)

3.1.5 Global Advanced Wound Care Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Dressing Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Wound Care Devices Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Biologics Advanced Wound Care Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Other Wound Dressing Market by Value

3.3 Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Surgical Advanced Wound Care Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Chronic Advanced Wound Care Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Acute Advanced Wound Care Market by Value

3.4 Global Advanced Wound Care Market: End-User Analysis

3.4.1 Global Advanced Wound Care Hospitals Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Home Healthcare & Community Health Services Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Advanced Wound Care Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Advanced Wound Care Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Advanced Wound Care Market by Region

4.1.3 The US Advanced Wound Care Market by value

4.1.4 The US Advanced Wound Care Market by Segment

4.1.5 The US Advanced Wound Care Dressing Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Advanced Wound Care Therapy Devices Market by Value

4.1.7 The US Other Advanced Wound Care Market by Value

4.2 Europe Advanced Wound Care Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Advanced Wound Care Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market by Value

4.4 Middle East & Africa Advanced Wound Care Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Advanced Wound Care Market by Value

4.5 Latin America Advanced Wound Care Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Latin America Advanced Wound Care Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Diabetic Population

5.1.2 Rising Obese Population

5.1.3 Escalating Chronic Diseases

5.1.4 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.5 Increasing Healthcare Spending

5.1.6 Growing Bariatric Surgery Globally

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Stringent Regulations

5.2.2 Lack of Awareness About Advanced Wound Care

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Antimicrobial Dressing

5.3.2 MolecuLight Imaging Device

5.3.3 MaxioCel Wound Care Dressing



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Advanced Wound Care Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Advanced Wound Care Market Player by Research & Development Expenditure



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Smith & Nephew

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Coloplast A/S

7.3 ConvaTec Group Plc

7.4 3M



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abat7x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

