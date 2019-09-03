Global Advanced Wound Dressing (Film, Foams, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid) Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Wound Dressing Market (By Products - Film Dressing, Foam Dressing, Hydrocolloid Dressings & Hydrogel Dressing; By End-User - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics & Home Healthcare; By Region) Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in the global advanced wound dressing market. The report has been segmented as follows:



Use of recombinant growth factors has gained utmost clinical importance in wound management due to its ability to mimic cell migration, proliferation, and differentiation in vivo, thereby enhancing external modulation of the healing process. One instance of this being, use of patches or dressings incorporating patient-derived PRF for fastening the healing process.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Wound Care

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Acute Wounds

3.1.2 Chronic Wounds

3.2 Wound Management

3.2.1 Traditional Wound Care

3.2.2 Advanced Wound Care

3.3 Market Analysis

3.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

3.3.2 Market Share by Segment

3.3.3 Market Share by End-User

3.3.4 Market Share by Region



4. Advanced Wound Dressing

4.1 Overview

4.2 Product Types

4.2.1 Hydrocolloid Dressings

4.2.2 Hydrogel Dressings

4.2.3 Alginate Dressings

4.2.4 Collagen Dressings

4.2.5 Foam Dressings



5. Advanced Wound Dressing Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share by Product

5.2.2 Market Share by Application

5.2.3 Market Share by End-User

5.2.4 Market Share by Region



6. Market Segmentation

6.1 Product

6.1.1 Film Dressing

6.1.2 Foams Dressing

6.1.3 Hydrogel Dressing

6.1.4 Hydrocolloid Dressing

6.2 End-User

6.2.1 Hospitals

6.2.2 Specialty Clinics

6.2.3 Home Healthcare



7. Regional Analysis



8. Market Dynamics

8.1 Industry Trends & Developments

8.1.1 Higher Demand for Combination Dressings

8.1.2 Advent of Smart Wound Dressing

8.1.3 Use of Recombinant Growth Factors in Dressings

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Prevalence of Diabetes

8.2.2 Higher Incidences of Acute & Chronic Wounds

8.2.3 Increasing Surgical Procedures

8.2.4 Rising Geriatric Population

8.2.5 Increase in Number of Casualties

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 High Cost of Advanced Wound Care Products

8.3.2 Complex Regulatory Approval Process

8.3.3 Lack of Proper Reimbursements



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Financial Analysis

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Product Portfolio



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Smith & Nephew PLC

10.2 Mlnlycke Health Care AB

10.3 Acelity L.P. Inc. (The 3M Company)

10.4 Convatec Group PLC

10.5 Coloplast A/S



