Global Advanced Wound Management (AWM) Technology Market Report 2021-2026: Major Players are 3M, AbbVie, Cardinal Health, Integra LifeSciences, Smith & Nephew and Urgo
Aug 13, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Advanced Wound Management Technologies 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced wound management products market should reach $16.0 billion by 2026 from $11.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The advanced nonbiological wound dressings segment of the global advanced wound management products market is expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2021 to $5.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The wound biologics/bioactives segment of the global advanced wound management products market is expected to grow from $2.3 billion in 2021 to $4.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
It is estimated that nearly 50 million people suffer from hard-to-heal wounds, globally, including nearly 8.4 million people in the U.S. Wound treatment is complex and varies across a broad continuum of care. Non-healing wounds significantly deteriorate the patients' quality of life and can cause serious medical events such as limb amputations or premature death.
There are two types of wound management technologies: traditional and advanced. A significant percentage of hard-to-heal wounds often requires solutions such as advanced dressings, wound bioactives/biologics and other advanced wound care products. Advanced wound management (AWM) products provide optimal conditions for the natural reparative processes of the wound.
These products are favorable to healthcare providers and patients alike, as they promise shorter treatment times and higher cost savings. AWM products are used for the treatment of acute wounds, caused by burns, trauma and surgery; chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers and venous legulcers; and prevention of pressure ulcers.
AWM is a significant and growing market. The incidence, chronicity and complexity of wounds is strongly influenced by age and lifestyle factors, including smoking, weight, alcohol consumption, a lack of exercise and unhealthy diet. Demographic health trends such as an aging population, and the sharp rise in the incidence of diabetes, obesity and other chronic diseases, are resulting in the increased prevalence of systemic comorbidities, leading to growing prevalence of hard-to-heal wounds.
Moreover, a large middle class accessing higher levels of care, and increasing understanding of the economic benefits of using AWS products early in the wound-healing process, are also fueling the growth of the market.
Due to the huge costs associated with delayed wound healing, a growing number of patients worldwide are receiving advanced treatment of wounds. The adoption of AWM products is expected to continue growing at a rapid rate due to increasing awareness of clinical and economic benefits of using these products among healthcare professionals as well as the growing number of patients demanding more effective treatment solutions.
However, the high cost of AWM products, inadequate reimbursement and pricing pressures are the key restraining factors in the market.
The competition in the AWM market is intense and the market is witnessing rapid advances in technologies and an increasing emphasis on intellectual property.
Descriptive company profiles of the major market participants, including 3M, AbbVie Inc., Cardinal Health, Integra LifeSciences, Smith & Nephew PLC and Urgo Group
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- The Integumentary System
- Wound Classifications
- Process of Wound Healing
- Stages of Wound Healing
- Inflammatory Phase
- Destructive Phase
- Proliferative Phase
- Maturation
- Healing by Secondary Intention
- Factors Affecting Wound Healing
- General Health Indicators Affecting Wound Healing
- Complications of Wound Healing
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product/Technology Type
- Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings
- Wound Biologics/Bioactives
- External Wound Healing Devices
- Anti-adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies
- Wound Closure Sealants and Glues
Chapter 5 Global Market for Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings
- Foam Dressings
- Hydrogel Dressings
- Film Dressings
- Alginate and Gelling Fiber Dressings
- Hydrocolloid Dressings
- Superabsorbent Dressings
- Contact Layer Dressings
- Other Advanced Dressings
- Global Market for Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings by Product Type
Chapter 6 Global Market for Wound Biologics/Bioactive Dressings
- Cellular and Tissue-based Products (CTPs)/Skin Substitutes
- Human Cellular Bioengineered Grafts
- Xenografts
- Allografts
- Collagen Dressings
Chapter 7 Global Market for External Wound Healing Devices
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems
- Reusable/Traditional NPWT Systems
- Single-use NPWT Systems
- Oxygen Therapy Devices
- Other External Wound Healing Devices
- Wound Debridement Devices
- Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices
- Electrical Stimulation and Electromagnetic Therapy Devices
Chapter 8 Global Market for Anti-adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies
- Anti-adhesion Products
- Advanced Debriding and Cleansing Agents
- Global Market for Anti-adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies by Product Type
Chapter 9 Global Market for Wound Closure Sealants and Glues
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Application
- Acute Wounds
- Chronic Wounds
- Wound Statistics
- Nonbiological Wound Dressings
- Wound Biologics/Bioactives
- External Wound Healing Devices
- Anti-adhesion and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies
- Wound Closure Sealants and Glues
Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by End User
- Hospital Outpatient Wound Centers
- Inpatient Settings/Hospitals
- Office or Clinic Setting
Chapter 13 New Developments and Emerging Technologies
- AWM Products in Development
- Human Placental Umbilical Cord Tissue
- Electrical Stimulation Platform
- Low-Dose Tissue Oxygenation System
- Skin Substitute
- Hydrogel Sheet Containing Stem Cells
- Human Amniotic Liquid
- Meshed Autograft
- Bacteriophage-Loaded Microcapsule Spray
- Autologous Skin Stem Cell Therapy
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape
- Global Market Shares of Leading Companies
- Leading Companies by Product Type
- Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings
- Wound Biologics/Bioactives
- External Wound Healing Devices
- Wound Closure Sealants and Glues
- Recent Industry Activities
- Product Launches and Approvals
- Acquisitions and Mergers
Chapter 15 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Favorable Global Demographics and Aging Population
- Greater Incidence of Obesity, Diabetes and Other Chronic Conditions
- Increasing Acceptance of Innovative Technologies and Protocols for Complex Wound Treatment
- Emerging Markets
- Technology Innovations and New Product Development
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of AWM Products
- Reimbursement and Pricing Issues
- Stringent Regulatory Environment
Chapter 16 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 17 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Abbvie Inc.
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
- Amniox Medical Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Cardinal Health
- Coloplast A/S
- Convatec Group Plc
- Cook Biotech Inc.
- Dermarite Industries Llc
- Essity
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.
- Medline Industries
- Mimedx
- Misonix Inc.
- Molnlycke Health Care Ab.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
- Paul Hartmann Ag
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Urgo Group
- Winner Medical Co., Ltd.
