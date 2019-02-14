Global Aerial Work Platforms (AWPs) Market 2018-2026 by Product Type, Operation, Fuel Type & Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Aerial Work Platforms (AWPs) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerial work platforms (AWPs) unit sales crossed 90,000 units in the year 2017 and is set to exhibit CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Aerial work platforms (AWPs) are among the most indispensable equipment required in construction, transportation, and other infrastructure projects. These platforms are regarded as highly convenient and safe, making them useful in a wide array of construction and maintenance operations. The market growth is largely governed by the growing regulations coupled with awareness regarding labor safety. Due to their ease of handling and safety, aerial work platforms are now replacing conventional equipment (such as ladders, ropes) at construction and maintenance sites. In addition, consistent rise in construction and infrastructure projects is another major factor supporting the aerial work platforms market growth.

Aerial work platforms are used in a wide range of construction and maintenance projects worldwide. Of these, boom lifts are the most popular type of AWPs due to their higher accessibility and flexible design. In 2017, boom aerial work platforms segment led the market with more than 60% of the global market share. Boom aerial work platforms are further classified into the telescopic boom and articulating boom aerial work platforms. Based on the further classification, the segment is led by the articulating boom aerial work platform. These equipment offer operation at extended heights and enhanced maneuverability. This makes them suitable for most of the applications. Thereby, the product type would continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Based on the geography, North America led the market with a market share, in terms of value, of more than 40% in 2017. The market here is backed by the existence of sophisticated construction & maintenance sector. In addition, high awareness regarding labor safety is another important factor supporting the market growth. Presence of regulatory bodies such as OSHA has ensured high labor safety awareness and expenditure on such equipment in the region. In the following years, Asia Pacific is set to register the fastest growth in the market. Apart from China and India, Southeast Asia is a major market for aerial work platforms due to the presence of sizable construction & maintenance activities.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Scope and Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Aerial Work Platforms Market

2.1.1 Global Aerial Work Platforms Market, by Product Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2 Global Aerial Work Platforms Market, by Operation, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.3 Global Aerial Work Platforms Market, by Fuel Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.4 Global Aerial Work Platforms Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Construction and Transportation Sectors Worldwide

3.2.1.2 Growing Awareness towards Labor Safety

3.2.1.3 Superior Benefits and Convenient Designs

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.2.2.1 Established Rental Service Market

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Aerial Work Platforms Vendors, 2017

Chapter 4 Global Aerial Work Platforms Market, by Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Scissor Lift Aerial Work Platforms

4.3 Boom Lift Aerial Work Platforms

Chapter 5 Global Aerial Work Platforms Market, by Operation

5.1 Overview

5.2 Self-propelled

5.3 Manual

Chapter 6 Global Aerial Work Platforms Market, by Fuel Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Gas/Diesel

6.3 Electric

6.4 Hybrid

Chapter 7 North America Aerial Work Platforms Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 8 Europe Aerial Work Platforms Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Aerial Work Platforms Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Aerial Work Platforms Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aichi Corporation

11.2 Alimak Hek Group AB

11.3 Altec Industries, Inc.

11.4 Bronto Skylift Oy Ab

11.5 Haulotte Group

11.6 Hunan SINOBOOM Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

11.7 IMER International S.p.A.

11.8 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

11.9 JLG Industries, Inc.

11.10 Linamar Corporation (Skyjack)

11.11 Manitou Group

11.12 Noblelift Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

11.13 Palfinger AG

11.14 Snorkel Lifts

11.15 Tadano Ltd.

11.16 Terex Corporation (Genie)

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vvss7z/global_aerial?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

