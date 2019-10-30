Global Aeroponics Markets Report 2019 with Profiles of AEssenseGrows, General Hydroponics, Neofarms, Ponics Technologies and Swastik Agri Solution

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aeroponics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the technological and economic trends that are affecting the global aeroponics market. It also explains the major current trends within the global aeroponics market and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.

The aeroponics market is further segmented and forecasted for major regions of the world. The report also includes a discussion of components and applications in the global aeroponics market. The report concludes with profiles of the major players operating in the global aeroponics market.



Report Includes:

An overview of the global aeroponics market and detailed profiles of the top aeroponics companies

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Characterization and quantification of global aeroponics market, by type, application, and by region

Coverage of segmental and regional performance, technology advancements, and awards & recognitions of these top ten companies

Identification of technologies these companies are using that play a key role in industry's growth

Company profiles of the leading players within the industry, including AEssenseGrows, General Hydroponics, Neofarms, Ponics Technologies and Swastik Agri Solution Co.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Scope of Report

Study Goals and Objectives

Intended Audience

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Overview

1911

1942

1944

1952

1957

1966

1976

1982

1983

1984

1985

1986

1990

1998

1999

2000

2004

2005

2006

Methods

Low-Pressure Units

High-Pressure Devices

Commercial Systems

Tower Garden

Advantages

Increased Growth of Plants

Easy System Maintenance

Reduced Need for Nutrients and Water

Mobility

Requires Little Space

Greater Control of Plant Environment

Disadvantages

Dependence on the System

Requirement of Technical Knowledge

Regular Cleaning of the Root Chamber

Materials Needed

Choice of Commercial Aeroponics Systems

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Reasons for Failure of Commercial Aeroponics System

Soil versus Aeroponics

Hydroponics versus Aeroponics

Popular Crops Grown via Aeroponics

Future Outlook

Chapter 4 Global Aeroponics Market Breakdown, by Component

Overview

Irrigation Components

Reservoirs

Water/Nutrient Pumps

Repeat Cycle Timers

Misting Nozzles

Net Cups/Grow Chambers

Lighting

High-Pressure Sodium Bulbs (HPS)

LED Grow Lights

Metal Halide Bulbs

Fluorescent Grow Lights

Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Humidity Sensors

CO2 Sensors

Water Level Sensors

Electrical Conductivity (EC) and Potential of Hydrogen (pH) Sensors

Light Intensity Sensors

Climate Control

Others

Chapter 5 Global Aeroponics Market Breakdown, by Application Segment

Overview

Commercial

Residential

Chapter 6 Global Aeroponics Market Breakdown, by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World

Middle East

Africa

Chapter 7 Company Landscape

Industry Overview

Major Global Companies in Vertical Farming Market

Major Global Companies in Aeroponics Market

Presence of Major Companies in Aeroponics Market

Market Share Analysis

Recent Developments

Recent Developments by Key Companies

Funding and Investments

AeroFarms

AEssenseGrow

AgriHouse

Alesca Life Technologies

Bowery Farming Inc.

Croptech

CombaGroup SA

Freight Farms

General Hydroponics

Living Greens Farm Inc.

Neofarms

Plenty

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Aerofarms

Aessensegrows

Agrihouse Brands Ltd.

Alesca Life Technologies Ltd.

Altius Farms

Croptech

Combagroup Sa

General Hydroponics

Good Life Growing Llc

Hanging Hydroponics

Hydrogarden

Lettus Grow

Living Greens Farm Inc.

Neofarms

Ponics Technologies

Saveer Biotech Ltd.

Swastik Agri Solution Co.

