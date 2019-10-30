Global Aeroponics Markets Report 2019 with Profiles of AEssenseGrows, General Hydroponics, Neofarms, Ponics Technologies and Swastik Agri Solution
DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aeroponics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers the technological and economic trends that are affecting the global aeroponics market. It also explains the major current trends within the global aeroponics market and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.
The aeroponics market is further segmented and forecasted for major regions of the world. The report also includes a discussion of components and applications in the global aeroponics market. The report concludes with profiles of the major players operating in the global aeroponics market.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global aeroponics market and detailed profiles of the top aeroponics companies
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Characterization and quantification of global aeroponics market, by type, application, and by region
- Coverage of segmental and regional performance, technology advancements, and awards & recognitions of these top ten companies
- Identification of technologies these companies are using that play a key role in industry's growth
- Company profiles of the leading players within the industry, including AEssenseGrows, General Hydroponics, Neofarms, Ponics Technologies and Swastik Agri Solution Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Scope of Report
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Overview
- 1911
- 1942
- 1944
- 1952
- 1957
- 1966
- 1976
- 1982
- 1983
- 1984
- 1985
- 1986
- 1990
- 1998
- 1999
- 2000
- 2004
- 2005
- 2006
- Methods
- Low-Pressure Units
- High-Pressure Devices
- Commercial Systems
- Tower Garden
- Advantages
- Increased Growth of Plants
- Easy System Maintenance
- Reduced Need for Nutrients and Water
- Mobility
- Requires Little Space
- Greater Control of Plant Environment
- Disadvantages
- Dependence on the System
- Requirement of Technical Knowledge
- Regular Cleaning of the Root Chamber
- Materials Needed
- Choice of Commercial Aeroponics Systems
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
- Reasons for Failure of Commercial Aeroponics System
- Soil versus Aeroponics
- Hydroponics versus Aeroponics
- Popular Crops Grown via Aeroponics
- Future Outlook
Chapter 4 Global Aeroponics Market Breakdown, by Component
- Overview
- Irrigation Components
- Reservoirs
- Water/Nutrient Pumps
- Repeat Cycle Timers
- Misting Nozzles
- Net Cups/Grow Chambers
- Lighting
- High-Pressure Sodium Bulbs (HPS)
- LED Grow Lights
- Metal Halide Bulbs
- Fluorescent Grow Lights
- Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Humidity Sensors
- CO2 Sensors
- Water Level Sensors
- Electrical Conductivity (EC) and Potential of Hydrogen (pH) Sensors
- Light Intensity Sensors
- Climate Control
- Others
Chapter 5 Global Aeroponics Market Breakdown, by Application Segment
- Overview
- Commercial
- Residential
Chapter 6 Global Aeroponics Market Breakdown, by Region
- Overview
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of the World
- Middle East
- Africa
Chapter 7 Company Landscape
- Industry Overview
- Major Global Companies in Vertical Farming Market
- Major Global Companies in Aeroponics Market
- Presence of Major Companies in Aeroponics Market
- Market Share Analysis
- Recent Developments
- Recent Developments by Key Companies
- Funding and Investments
- AeroFarms
- AEssenseGrow
- AgriHouse
- Alesca Life Technologies
- Bowery Farming Inc.
- Croptech
- CombaGroup SA
- Freight Farms
- General Hydroponics
- Living Greens Farm Inc.
- Neofarms
- Plenty
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Aerofarms
- Aessensegrows
- Agrihouse Brands Ltd.
- Alesca Life Technologies Ltd.
- Altius Farms
- Croptech
- Combagroup Sa
- General Hydroponics
- Good Life Growing Llc
- Hanging Hydroponics
- Hydrogarden
- Lettus Grow
- Living Greens Farm Inc.
- Neofarms
- Ponics Technologies
- Saveer Biotech Ltd.
- Swastik Agri Solution Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u13wzt
