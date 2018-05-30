NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Aerosol Refrigerants



Refrigerants are used in a refrigeration cycle for cooling. During refrigeration, a refrigerant undergoes phase transitions. Chlorofluorocarbon, one of the most common refrigerant, is getting phased out due to its high ozone-depleting potential.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402787





Technavio's analysts forecast the global aerosol refrigerants market to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aerosol refrigerants market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Aerosol Refrigerants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• Arkema Group

• DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

• Dongyue Group

• SRF

• The Chemours Company



Market driver

• Increasing demand for refrigerators, air conditioners, and chillers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Raw material price fluctuations

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Plastic aerosol cans gaining prominence

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402787



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aerosol-refrigerants-market-2018-2022-300656764.html