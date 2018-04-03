Global Aerospace & Defense Elastomers (EPDM, Fluoroelastomers, Silicone Elastomers) Market 2018-2022

The aerospace & defense elastomers market is projected to grow from USD 54.3 million in 2017 to USD 70.8 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022.

The growth of the aerospace & defense elastomers market across the globe can be attributed to the increasing consumption of aerospace & defense elastomers in the aviation industry of emerging economies such as India and China. In addition, the replacement of the existing aircraft by new aircraft is also expected to drive the growth of the aerospace & defense elastomers market across the globe.

Aerospace & defense elastomers are used in O-Rings & gaskets, seals, profiles, and hoses. Among applications, the O-rings & gaskets segment is projected to lead the aerospace & defense elastomers market between 2017 and 2022 in terms of volume. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increasing use of O-rings & gaskets in the static sealing applications, wherein simple, economical, and leak-proof performance is required.

O-rings can be manufactured using various types of aerospace elastomers and are available in all internationally recognized standard sizes. Gaskets are used to completely plug the empty space between two surfaces. The type of elastomers used for manufacturing gaskets depends on a broad range of variables such as working temperature range that gaskets have to withstand, their mechanical properties, and chemical resistance offered by them to acids.

Based on type, the fluoroelastomers segment accounted for the largest share of the aerospace & defense elastomers market in 2017, in terms of value. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the excellent resistance to heat and weathering offered by fluoroelastomers as well as their extraordinary sealing and mechanical properties. Thus, fluoroelastomers are increasingly being used in aircraft engines and fuel handling systems, thereby leading to their growing demand from the aviation industry.

The aerospace & defense elastomers market has been studied in North America, Europe, South America, and Rest of the World. The North American region was the largest market for aerospace & defense elastomers market is 2017, in terms of volume and value, and is expected to remain the largest market by 2022. The growth of the North America aerospace & defense elastomers market can be attributed to the upgradation and expansion of the existing aviation infrastructure in countries such as the US. The Rest of the World aerospace & defense elastomers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value and volume. The increasing demand for aerospace & defense elastomers for assembling different components of aircraft in Rest of the World is expected to drive the growth of the Rest of the World aerospace & defense elastomers market during the forecast period.

The highly cyclical nature of the aerospace industry poses a key challenge for the growth of the aerospace & defense elastomers market. The main reasons for this cyclical nature of the aerospace industry are the fluctuations in demand for commercial aircraft and irregular defense spending of developed countries. Apart from that, the general health of the airline industry also affects the sales of commercial aircraft across the globe. Moreover, as the aerospace industry is vulnerable to the fluctuating global situations, it also adversely impacts the growth of the aerospace & defense elastomers market across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market, By Type



7 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market, By Application



8 Aerospace & Defense Elastomers Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



3M

Chemours

Chenguang Fluoro & Silicone Elastomers Co.,Ltd

DOW Corning

Esterline

Greene, Tweed

Holland Shielding

Jonal Laboratories, Inc

Lanxess

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Polymod Technologies

Quantum Silicones

Rogers Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Seal Science, Inc

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Solvay

Specialised Polymer Engineering

Specialty Silicone Products

TRP Polymer Solutions Limited.

Technetics

Trelleborg

Unimatec

Wacker Chemie AG

Zeon Chemicals

