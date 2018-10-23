Global Aerospace Adhesives Markets to 2023 - Leading Players are Arkema SA, Cytec Solvay Group, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and PPG Industries

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The scope of the report includes an overview, a clear understanding of the global market of aerospace adhesives and analyses of global market trends. The report includes market data from 2016 and considers 2017 the base year; it provides estimates for 2018 and forecasts for 2023 using projections for CAGR during the forecast period. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Aerospace adhesives are used in applications such as metal and fiber composites, fuel assembly, optical fibers, antennas, electronic assembly and sensors within aircrafts, including all types of airplanes and the emerging fleet of commercial spacecrafts.



The North American and the European markets are leading demand for aerospace adhesives. This is due to the presence of large aircraft and component manufacturers in North America and Europe. Aircraft manufactured in these regions are also exported to other regions. Because Asia-Pacific is one of the largest buyers of commercial aircrafts, it could be a good market for aerospace adhesives during the forecast period.



The market for aerospace adhesives is segmented based on resin type (epoxy, silicone, acrylics, others), end use (aircrafts, space vehicles and other aerospace vehicles), application (OEM and MRO), adhesive type (reactive and non-reactive) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). This report covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges that determine the scope of the market and trends.



The U.S. spends much more on state defense and security than China, France, Saudi Arabia, Russia, India, the U.K. and Japan combined. With increasing warfare technologies and the rising importance of air combat, the US is focusing on manufacturing more fighter jets and choppers.



The Asia-Pacific region has reached unparalleled long-term growth in the commercial flying market. This has generated a high financial impact. The aviation industry has a catalytic impact on the region's global positioning. It has also helped create greater global connectivity. The greater connectivity supports the growth of aviation-dependent businesses like tourism, local consumer goods, and many other small-scale industries.



Adhesives in spacecraft are usually near optical devices. In these sites, contamination can lead to grave glitches in operations. For instance, many adhesives vaporize, possibly releasing unstable products that contaminate optically, and other precision, instruments. This contamination can damage the performance of the total system. Therefore, it is very important to have consistent maintenance checks and replace adhesives, especially in spacecraft.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology and Market Overview

Introduction

Aerospace Industry

Advantage of Adhesives

Technology Overview

Epoxy

Silicone

Acrylic

Adhesive Formation Process

Physical Hardening

Chemical Curing

Pressure Sensitive

Terminology

Structural Adhesives

Non-structural Adhesives

Modified Adhesives

Aerospace Regulatory Bodies

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

Major Space Agencies

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

European Space Agency (ESA)

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

Market Dynamics

Factors Driving the Growth of the Aerospace Adhesives Market

Factors Restraining the Growth of the Aerospace Adhesive Market

Growth Opportunities in the Aerospace Adhesive Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End Use

Aircraft

Space Vehicles

Other Aerospace Vehicles

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Resin Type

Epoxy

Silicone

Acrylic

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Adhesive Type

Reactive Aerospace Adhesives

Non-reactive Aerospace Adhesives

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MROs)

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Industry Structure and Overview

Analysis of Key Companies in the Market

Porter's Five Force Model

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Competitive Rivalry

Chapter 10 Company Profiles



3M Co.

Co. Advance Tapes Deutschland Gmbh

Arkema S.A.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Beacon Adhesives Inc.

Cytec Solvay Group

Delo Industrial Adhesives Llc

Epak Electronics Ltd.

H.B. Fuller

Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA

& Co. KGaA Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

Huntsman International Llc

Hybond

Hylomar Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

L&L Products Inc.

Lord Corp.

Master Bond

Mbk Tape Solutions

Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd.

Parson Adhesives

Permabond Llc

PPG Industries Inc.

Tecman Speciality Materials

Wacker Chemie Ag

